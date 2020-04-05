SmartBalance Gold EA

Automated XAUUSD trading.

A dual-thread hedge grid that runs two simultaneous positions — one BUY, one SELL — and closes each basket when price recovers to the dynamic take-profit level.

Backtest and live forward test results

The backtest period was selected deliberately — December 2025 to June 2026 covers the most extreme gold volatility in modern history, including gold reaching all-time highs during peak geopolitical uncertainty. If the EA performs here, it performs in real conditions.

Features include:

  • ⁠Plug & Play installation.
  • Fully optimized default configuration.
  • Timeframe selection is irrelevant as all operations are calculated internally
  • Continuous 24/5 market operation

How SmartBalance Gold EA works

The EA operates two completely independent trading threads simultaneously on the XAUUSD chart. Thread A manages a BUY basket; Thread B manages a SELL basket. Neither thread depends on the other — both can be profitable in the same session regardless of whether gold moves up or down.

Recommended broker

Broker - RoboForex
Account type - Cent account
Swap - Swap-free
Platform - MetaTrader 5
Minimum deposit - $500 real

Capital requirements

Cent account equivalent - 50,000 units
Lot size at default settings - 0.01 lots
Conservative capital (0.01 lot) - 100,000 units
Why cent account? - $500 = 50,000 units
Swap-free required? - Strongly recommended

Risk disclosure

SmartBalance Gold EA uses a martingale-based hedge grid strategy. While this approach produces high win rates and smooth equity curves in trending and oscillating markets, it carries the inherent risk of large floating drawdowns during sustained one-directional moves. Grid strategies can accumulate significant open exposure before a basket recovers. The Account Protector is your hard limit — enable it before live trading.

Past backtest and forward test performance does not guarantee identical or similar future results. Live trading results may differ due to spread variations, execution latency, liquidity conditions, and changing market dynamics. Trade only with capital you are fully prepared to lose. The developer accepts no liability for trading losses.

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Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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