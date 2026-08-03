Iron Gold Generator

Iron Gold Generator — XAU/USD | M5

Iron Gold Generator is a grid Expert Advisor with pending orders designed specifically for trading Gold (XAU/USD) on the M5 timeframe. It combines an RSI-based momentum filter with an Exponential Moving Average (Fast/Slow EMA) crossover to identify entry points aligned with the short-term trend direction, avoiding trading in markets without a clear direction.

Signal Engine
The system places Buy Stop/Sell Stop orders when the Fast EMA crosses (or remains within range) above or below the Slow EMA, confirming the momentum with the corresponding RSI level. This dual-filter logic aims to reduce false signals in sideways trading, typical of gold on the M5 timeframe.

Integrated Risk Management

Configurable fixed stop loss and maximum spread control
Automatic closure based on profit target in pips
Dynamic trailing stop with automatic break-even and progressive acceleration as the trade moves in your favor
Limit on simultaneous pending orders and margin control before each submission

Time Filter
Allows you to restrict trading to the times of highest gold liquidity, avoiding low-volume sessions.

Real-time Visual Panel
Includes an integrated HUD panel with industrial-style corner elements, displaying live: symbol and spread, RSI/EMA values ​​with bias signal (bullish/bearish/neutral), pending orders, open positions and floating profit, and hourly session status—all without needing to open the trading terminal.

Recommended Specifications

XAU/USD Pair (Gold)
Timeframe M5
Recommended Capital USD 300
Suggested Broker IC Markets (low spreads, fast execution, Raw/ECN accounts)
Account Type ECN / Raw Spread Recommended due to gold's spread sensitivity
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No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
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Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
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Smart Scalper Gold Professional Expert Advisor with Smart Money Concepts OVERVIEW Smart Scalper Gold is an advanced automated trading system specifically designed to trade high-volatility instruments like XAUUSD (Gold), using an institutional methodology based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). This EA implements professional institutional market analysis techniques, identifying liquidity zones, institutional order blocks, and fair value gaps to execute high-probability trades on short timefram
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Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
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