Iron Gold Generator — XAU/USD | M5





Iron Gold Generator is a grid Expert Advisor with pending orders designed specifically for trading Gold (XAU/USD) on the M5 timeframe. It combines an RSI-based momentum filter with an Exponential Moving Average (Fast/Slow EMA) crossover to identify entry points aligned with the short-term trend direction, avoiding trading in markets without a clear direction.





Signal Engine

The system places Buy Stop/Sell Stop orders when the Fast EMA crosses (or remains within range) above or below the Slow EMA, confirming the momentum with the corresponding RSI level. This dual-filter logic aims to reduce false signals in sideways trading, typical of gold on the M5 timeframe.





Integrated Risk Management





Configurable fixed stop loss and maximum spread control

Automatic closure based on profit target in pips

Dynamic trailing stop with automatic break-even and progressive acceleration as the trade moves in your favor

Limit on simultaneous pending orders and margin control before each submission





Time Filter

Allows you to restrict trading to the times of highest gold liquidity, avoiding low-volume sessions.





Real-time Visual Panel

Includes an integrated HUD panel with industrial-style corner elements, displaying live: symbol and spread, RSI/EMA values ​​with bias signal (bullish/bearish/neutral), pending orders, open positions and floating profit, and hourly session status—all without needing to open the trading terminal.





Recommended Specifications





XAU/USD Pair (Gold)

Timeframe M5

Recommended Capital USD 300

Suggested Broker IC Markets (low spreads, fast execution, Raw/ECN accounts)

Account Type ECN / Raw Spread Recommended due to gold's spread sensitivity