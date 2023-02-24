Multiple Moving Average Crossover Alerts MT4

This dynamic indicator will identify when Fast Moving Averages (EMA, SMA, or LW) cross Slow Moving Average lines on any timeframe and with any symbol.


When the moving averages cross and price close above or below the crossing, the User will receive an alert via pop-up, push, or email.


Choose any two Moving Averages to cross to receive an alert and the Indicator will also paint the Moving Average Lines and Arrows.


You can choose Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). Simple Moving Averages (SMA) or Linear Weighted Moving Averages.


Multiple pairings of moving averages may be added to the same symbol to receive multiple cross arrows and alerts. Just modify the Magic number under the Inputs Tab for each indicator that you wish to attach to any chart.


You may change the color and size of the arrows and the Moving average lines.

 

Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system!

Example - You may use one set of MA Crosses for an entry point and another set of MA Crosses for an Exit point. 


View Screenshots. This can level up your trading strategy!


Also available in MT5!



Complimentary MT4 Products you may also like available here:


ADR Reversal Indicator:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/ 94554 


Fibonacci Retracements and Extensions Tool:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/ 94559 


Multiple Moving Average Crossover Alerts:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94561


Key Swing Levels: Coming Soon!



AVAILABLE IN MT5 HERE:


Multiple Moving Average Crossover Alerts:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94369


ADR Reversal Indicator:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94148 


Fibonacci Retracements and Extensions Tool:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94303 


Key Swing Levels: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94545


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5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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