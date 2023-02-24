Key Swing Levels MT5

This dynamic indicator will draw the Key Swing High and Low Levels for any symbol on any timeframe!





User may Hide or Show any Level or Label and also Receive Alerts when price returns to that key level via Pop-Up, Push, Email or Sound.





Levels include Current Day High/Low, Previous Day High/Low, Current Week High/Low, Previous Week High/Low and Monthly High/Low.





The Levels are labeled with the Price Point Data Listed next to it for quick easy reference.





You can change the Style, Size and Color of any Level Line and Label.









With this indicator you save time and no longer need to identify and keep drawing these lines.





You can now focus on your strategy and use these lines as Key Levels of Support Resistance and Take Profit!!





Complimentary Products you may also like available here:





ADR Reversal Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94148





Fibonacci Retracements and Extensions Tool: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94303