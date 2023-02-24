Key Swing Levels MT5

This dynamic indicator will draw the Key Swing High and Low Levels for any symbol on any timeframe!


User may Hide or Show any Level or Label and also Receive Alerts when price returns to that key level via Pop-Up, Push, Email or Sound.


Levels include Current Day High/Low, Previous Day High/Low, Current Week High/Low, Previous Week High/Low and Monthly High/Low.


The Levels are labeled with the Price Point Data Listed next to it for quick easy reference. 


You can change the Style, Size and Color of any Level Line and Label.



With this indicator you save time and no longer need to identify and keep drawing these lines.


You can now focus on your strategy and use these lines as Key Levels of Support Resistance and Take Profit!!


Complimentary Products you may also like available here:


ADR Reversal Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94148 


Fibonacci Retracements and Extensions Tool: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94303 


Multiple Moving Averages Crossover Alerts:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94369


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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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The Daily Range and ADR Reversal Indicator shows you where price is currently trading in relation to its normal average daily range. You will received alerts via pop-ups when price exceeds its average daily range. This alert is a signal for a potential pullback or reversal. This gives you an edge on identifying and trading pullbacks and reversals quickly. The Indicator also shows you the Daily Range of Price for the current market session as well as previous market sessions. It shows you the AT
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This dynamic indicator allows you to measure retracements of price between any two points in either direction. It displays the price points, percentages and also displays the extension levels. User may Modify and Add addition levels and extensions." User may also Add multiple Fibonacci indicators on the chart and change their colors,   style and sizes. Can be used on any timeframe. This is the only Fibonacci Tool you'll need to measure and trade on Structure. MT5 Version Available as well (
Multiple Moving Average Crossover Alerts MT4
Gary E Joe
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This dynamic indicator will identify when Fast Moving Averages (EMA, SMA, or LW) cross Slow Moving Average lines on any timeframe and with any symbol. When the moving averages cross and price close above or below the crossing, the User will receive an alert via pop-up, push, or email. Choose any two Moving Averages to cross to receive an alert and the Indicator will also paint the Moving Average Lines and Arrows. You can choose Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). Simple Moving Averages (SMA) o
Daily Range ATR and ADR Reversal Indicator
Gary E Joe
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The Daily Range ATR ADR Reversal Indicator shows you where price is currently trading in relation to its normal average daily range. You will received alerts via pop-ups when price exceeds its average daily range. This will enable you to identify and trade pullbacks and reversals quickly. The Indicator also shows you the Daily Range of Price for the current market session as well as previous market sessions. It shows you the ATR which is the average range of pips that a candle may move in that
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This indicator allows you to measure retracements of price between any two points in either direction. It displays the price points, percentages and also displays the extension levels. User may Modify and Add addition levels and extensions." User may also Add multiple Fibonacci indicators on the chart and change their colors, style and sizes. Can be used on any timeframe. This is the only Fibonacci Tool you'll need to measure and trade on Structure. MT4 Version Available as well. ADDITIONA
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This indicator will identify when Fast Moving Averages (EMA, SMA, or LW) cross Slow Moving Average lines on any timeframe and with any symbol. When the moving averages cross and price close above or below the crossing, the User will receive an alert via pop-up, push, or email. Choose any two Moving Averages to cross to receive an alert and the Indicator will also paint the Moving Average Lines and Arrows. You can choose Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). Simple Moving Averages (SMA) or Linear
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