Multiple Moving Average Crossover Alerts MT4

This dynamic indicator will identify when Fast Moving Averages (EMA, SMA, or LW) cross Slow Moving Average lines on any timeframe and with any symbol.





When the moving averages cross and price close above or below the crossing, the User will receive an alert via pop-up, push, or email.





Choose any two Moving Averages to cross to receive an alert and the Indicator will also paint the Moving Average Lines and Arrows.





You can choose Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). Simple Moving Averages (SMA) or Linear Weighted Moving Averages.





Multiple pairings of moving averages may be added to the same symbol to receive multiple cross arrows and alerts. Just modify the Magic number under the Inputs Tab for each indicator that you wish to attach to any chart.





You may change the color and size of the arrows and the Moving average lines.

Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system!

Example - You may use one set of MA Crosses for an entry point and another set of MA Crosses for an Exit point.





View Screenshots. This can level up your trading strategy!





Also available in MT5!









Complimentary MT4 Products you may also like available here:





ADR Reversal Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/ 94554





Fibonacci Retracements and Extensions Tool: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/ 94559





Multiple Moving Average Crossover Alerts:





Key Swing Levels: Coming Soon!









AVAILABLE IN MT5 HERE:







Multiple Moving Average Crossover Alerts: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94369





ADR Reversal Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94148





Fibonacci Retracements and Extensions Tool: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94303





Key Swing Levels: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94545



