Multiple Moving Averages Crossover Alerts

This indicator will identify when Fast Moving Averages (EMA, SMA, or LW) cross Slow Moving Average lines on any timeframe and with any symbol.


When the moving averages cross and price close above or below the crossing, the User will receive an alert via pop-up, push, or email.


Choose any two Moving Averages to cross to receive an alert and the Indicator will also paint the Moving Average Lines and Arrows.


You can choose Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). Simple Moving Averages (SMA) or Linear Weighted Moving Averages.


Multiple pairings of moving averages may be added to the same symbol to receive multiple cross arrows and alerts. Just modify the Magic number under the Inputs Tab for each indicator that you wish to attach to any chart.


You may change the color and size of the arrows and the Moving average lines.

 

Combined with your own rules and techniques, this indicator will allow you to create (or enhance) your own powerful system!

Example - You may use one set of MA Crosses for an entry point and another set of MA Crosses for an Exit point. 


View Screenshots. This can level up your trading strategy!


Also Available in MT5!


Complimentary MT4 Products you may also like available here:


ADR Reversal Indicator:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/ 94554 


Fibonacci Retracements and Extensions Tool:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/ 94559 


Key Swing Levels: Coming Soon!



AVAILABLE IN MT5 HERE:


Multiple Moving Average Crossover Alerts:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94369


ADR Reversal Indicator:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94148 


Fibonacci Retracements and Extensions Tool:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94303 


Key Swing Levels: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94545

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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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The Daily Range and ADR Reversal Indicator shows you where price is currently trading in relation to its normal average daily range. You will received alerts via pop-ups when price exceeds its average daily range. This alert is a signal for a potential pullback or reversal. This gives you an edge on identifying and trading pullbacks and reversals quickly. The Indicator also shows you the Daily Range of Price for the current market session as well as previous market sessions. It shows you the AT
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This dynamic indicator allows you to measure retracements of price between any two points in either direction. It displays the price points, percentages and also displays the extension levels. User may Modify and Add addition levels and extensions." User may also Add multiple Fibonacci indicators on the chart and change their colors,   style and sizes. Can be used on any timeframe. This is the only Fibonacci Tool you'll need to measure and trade on Structure. MT5 Version Available as well (
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Gary E Joe
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The Daily Range ATR ADR Reversal Indicator shows you where price is currently trading in relation to its normal average daily range. You will received alerts via pop-ups when price exceeds its average daily range. This will enable you to identify and trade pullbacks and reversals quickly. The Indicator also shows you the Daily Range of Price for the current market session as well as previous market sessions. It shows you the ATR which is the average range of pips that a candle may move in that
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This indicator allows you to measure retracements of price between any two points in either direction. It displays the price points, percentages and also displays the extension levels. User may Modify and Add addition levels and extensions." User may also Add multiple Fibonacci indicators on the chart and change their colors, style and sizes. Can be used on any timeframe. This is the only Fibonacci Tool you'll need to measure and trade on Structure. MT4 Version Available as well. ADDITIONA
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This dynamic indicator will draw the Key Swing High and Low Levels for any symbol on any timeframe! User may Hide or Show any Level or Label and also Receive Alerts when price returns to that key level via Pop-Up, Push, Email or Sound. Levels include Current Day High/Low, Previous Day High/Low, Current Week High/Low, Previous Week High/Low and Monthly High/Low. The Levels are labeled with the Price Point Data Listed next to it for quick easy reference.  You can change the Style, Size and Co
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