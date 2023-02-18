Daily Range ATR and ADR Reversal Indicator

The Daily Range ATR ADR Reversal Indicator shows you where price is currently trading in relation to its normal average daily range. You will received alerts via pop-ups when price exceeds its average daily range. This will enable you to identify and trade pullbacks and reversals quickly.


The Indicator also shows you the Daily Range of Price for the current market session as well as previous market sessions. It shows you the ATR which is the average range of pips that a candle may move in that particular timeframe (5M - D1). I use the ATR when setting my Stop Loss ( i.e., 1-2 ATRs above Previous High for Sells or Below Previous Lows for Buys).


The Indicator calculates and displays the percentage of the ADR and ATR that price has moved in the past and present. You're also able to look at the historical ADR DR and DR data.


You can change the colors of the ADR Level Lines, Hide or Show the previous and/or present Level Lines and choose how far back you would like to see where the level lines were drawn.


You can hide or show  the historical data.


---------------------------------- STRATEGY  ---------------------------------- 

 

This indicator draws horizontal lines on the chart at the Average Daily Range extremes. When price reaches the extremes, you will get instant pop up alerts.


Wait for price to close outside of the extreme level. When price closes outside of the extreme, identify whether price is in a Buy (Bullish) Trend or Sell (Bearish) Trend.


BUY TREND


If you're in a Buy Trend and received an alert stating that the Upper ADR Level has been reached:

This is a signal for a possible Pullback - meaning price is looking to fall and then return to its original high point.


WHAT TO DO:

After receiving the ADR Level Alert, wait for/make sure  price has closed above the Upper ADR Level Line. Wait for 1 - 2 Bearish candles to close or a Bearish Candle Pattern and then look to the left to find and sell down to the previous level of Support/Resistance. Set your Stop Loss to 1-2 ATRs above the previous High Bullish Candle High Point.

If you missed your entry to sell on the pullback down, or if you prefer not to sell against the Buy Trend, you can wait until price shows a bullish signal (i.e., hammer, engulfing bullish candle) and then trade back up to the original high point.



If you're in a Buy Trend and received an alert stating that the Lower ADR Level has been reached:

This is a signal for a possible reversal- meaning that price is looking to rise and return back to its original high point from which it fell from. 


WHAT TO DO:

After receiving the ADR Level Alert, wait for/make sure price has closed below the Low ADR Level. Wait for 1-2 Bullish candles to close or a Bullish Candle Pattern and then look to the left to find and buy up to the previous level of support/resistance.


SELL TREND


If you're in a Sell Trend and received an alert stating that the Lower ADR Level has been reached:


This is a Signal for a possible Pullback, meaning that price is looking to rise and then return back down to its original low point.


WHAT TO DO:


After receiving the ADR Level Alert, wait for/make sure price has closed below the ADR Level then wait for the close of 1 - 2 Bullish candles or Bullish Signal pattern and then look to the left and buy up to the previous level of Support/Resistance. Set your Stop Loss to 1-2 ATRs below the previous lowest Bearish Candle's low point.



Just reverse the process if your Upper ADR Level was reached. In a sell trend, this is a signal for a reversal. When a bearish pattern forms, price is then looking to fall.



ADDITIONAL COMPLIMENTARY PRODUCTS AVAILABLE HERE:


Fibonacci Retracements and Extensions Tool:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94303 


Multiple Moving Averages Crossover Alerts:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94369

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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.68 (34)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
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Daily Range and ADR Reversal Indicator
Gary E Joe
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The Daily Range and ADR Reversal Indicator shows you where price is currently trading in relation to its normal average daily range. You will received alerts via pop-ups when price exceeds its average daily range. This alert is a signal for a potential pullback or reversal. This gives you an edge on identifying and trading pullbacks and reversals quickly. The Indicator also shows you the Daily Range of Price for the current market session as well as previous market sessions. It shows you the AT
Key Swing Levels MT4
Gary E Joe
Indicators
This dynamic indicator will draw the Key Swing High and Low Levels for any symbol on any timeframe! User may Hide or Show any Level or Label and also   Receive Alerts   when price returns to that key level via Pop-Up, Push, Email or Sound. Levels include Current Day High/Low, Previous Day High/Low, Current Week High/Low, Previous Week High/Low and Monthly High/Low. The Key Levels are labeled with the Price Point Data Listed next to it for quick easy reference.  You can change the Style, Siz
Fibonacci Retracements and Extensions MT4
Gary E Joe
Indicators
This dynamic indicator allows you to measure retracements of price between any two points in either direction. It displays the price points, percentages and also displays the extension levels. User may Modify and Add addition levels and extensions." User may also Add multiple Fibonacci indicators on the chart and change their colors,   style and sizes. Can be used on any timeframe. This is the only Fibonacci Tool you'll need to measure and trade on Structure. MT5 Version Available as well (
Multiple Moving Average Crossover Alerts MT4
Gary E Joe
Indicators
This dynamic indicator will identify when Fast Moving Averages (EMA, SMA, or LW) cross Slow Moving Average lines on any timeframe and with any symbol. When the moving averages cross and price close above or below the crossing, the User will receive an alert via pop-up, push, or email. Choose any two Moving Averages to cross to receive an alert and the Indicator will also paint the Moving Average Lines and Arrows. You can choose Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). Simple Moving Averages (SMA) o
Fibonacci Retracements and Extensions
Gary E Joe
Indicators
This indicator allows you to measure retracements of price between any two points in either direction. It displays the price points, percentages and also displays the extension levels. User may Modify and Add addition levels and extensions." User may also Add multiple Fibonacci indicators on the chart and change their colors, style and sizes. Can be used on any timeframe. This is the only Fibonacci Tool you'll need to measure and trade on Structure. MT4 Version Available as well. ADDITIONA
Multiple Moving Averages Crossover Alerts
Gary E Joe
Indicators
This indicator will identify when Fast Moving Averages (EMA, SMA, or LW) cross Slow Moving Average lines on any timeframe and with any symbol. When the moving averages cross and price close above or below the crossing, the User will receive an alert via pop-up, push, or email. Choose any two Moving Averages to cross to receive an alert and the Indicator will also paint the Moving Average Lines and Arrows. You can choose Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). Simple Moving Averages (SMA) or Linear
Key Swing Levels MT5
Gary E Joe
Indicators
This dynamic indicator will draw the Key Swing High and Low Levels for any symbol on any timeframe! User may Hide or Show any Level or Label and also Receive Alerts when price returns to that key level via Pop-Up, Push, Email or Sound. Levels include Current Day High/Low, Previous Day High/Low, Current Week High/Low, Previous Week High/Low and Monthly High/Low. The Levels are labeled with the Price Point Data Listed next to it for quick easy reference.  You can change the Style, Size and Co
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