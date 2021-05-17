Get alerted (and see on the chart) when a zigzag leg break occurs!



Indicator works in real time, alerting and cleanly displaying when price closes beyond the last high/low zigzag. This is important to confirm a trend is evolving in a healthy manner:

To confirm a trend is evolving in a healthy manner, not only do we need to see price moving higher/lower than its previous high/low, we also expect to see at least two closes beyond that high/low as further evidence that the market is accepting and building value. Failure to see at least two closes may be a precursor to what’s often referred to as false breakout, and while the move still holds its merit to qualify as a new high/low in the cycle, the quality of the leg is poor in nature.

For more info on validated zigzag legs and market structures, review the article: How To Read Market Structures In Forex

Indicator Features:

Works in real time, checking conditions at every bar close.

Alerts are triggered when 2 bars close beyond the last high/low zigzag.

Granular control of qualifying the 2-bar-close:

Enter the threshold (in pips) to qualify closing beyond.

Select the method to qualify a zigzag break:

ZigZag broken with any 2 closed bars



ZigZag broken with 2 closed bars (1 Bear, 1 Bull)

Customize the zigzag line color and style.

Customize the lines and arrows of when a zigzag is broken.

Use on any timeframe (M1 – Month).

Bonus: Can easily be consumed in an Expert Advisor to use in a trade robot.





Rider Capital Group



