ZigZag Leg Break

Get alerted (and see on the chart) when a zigzag leg break occurs!  

Indicator works in real time, alerting and cleanly displaying when price closes beyond the last high/low zigzag.  This is important to confirm a trend is evolving in a healthy manner:  

To confirm a trend is evolving in a healthy manner, not only do we need to see price moving higher/lower than its previous high/low, we also expect to see at least two closes beyond that high/low as further evidence that the market is accepting and building value.

Failure to see at least two closes may be a precursor to what’s often referred to as false breakout, and while the move still holds its merit to qualify as a new high/low in the cycle, the quality of the leg is poor in nature. 

For more info on validated zigzag legs and market structures, review the article:  How To Read Market Structures In Forex 

 

Indicator Features:

Works in real time, checking conditions at every bar close.

Alerts are triggered when 2 bars close beyond the last high/low zigzag.

Granular control of qualifying the 2-bar-close: 

  • Enter the threshold (in pips) to qualify closing beyond.
  • Select the method to qualify a zigzag break: 
    • ZigZag broken with any 2 closed bars
    • ZigZag broken with 2 closed bars (1 Bear, 1 Bull)

Customize the zigzag line color and style.

Customize the lines and arrows of when a zigzag is broken.

Use on any timeframe (M1 – Month).

Bonus:  Can easily be consumed in an Expert Advisor to use in a trade robot.


Rider Capital Group


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DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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