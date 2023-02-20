FinestFX order PRO MT4

FinestFx order PRO is easy order execution and auto risk management tool developed by  FinestFx official Programmer : Mohammed Rafi 

  • Just move  SL,TP , Entry lines or Type SL,TP on entry columns .
  • Lot are calculated automatically by fill out the loss cut amount.
  • Work with all base currencies
  • Fixed loss amount can be selected.
  • Calculate risk rewards.
  • Market order, limit order, and stop order are selected using buttons
  • Supports FX, CFD, and crypto currency on MT4

Visit the owner website to see its working  https://www.finestfx.com/tools


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News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). The AI Trade Assessment arrives in MetaTrader 4 — automatic verdicts on new entries and on-chart assess buttons alike. Existing setups keep working unchanged
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FinestFx order PRO MT5
Mohammed Rafi K P
Utilities
FinestFx order PRO is easy order execution and auto risk management tool developed by  FinestFx official Programmer : Mohammed Rafi  Just move  SL,TP , Entry lines or Type SL,TP on entry columns . Lot are calculated automatically by fill out the loss cut amount. Work with all base currencies Fixed loss amount can be selected. Calculate risk rewards. Market order, limit order, and stop order are selected using buttons Supports FX, CFD, and crypto currency on MT5 Visit the owner website to see it
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