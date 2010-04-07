FinestFX order PRO MT4

FinestFx order PRO is easy order execution and auto risk management tool developed by  FinestFx official Programmer : Mohammed Rafi 

  • Just move  SL,TP , Entry lines or Type SL,TP on entry columns .
  • Lot are calculated automatically by fill out the loss cut amount.
  • Work with all base currencies
  • Fixed loss amount can be selected.
  • Calculate risk rewards.
  • Market order, limit order, and stop order are selected using buttons
  • Supports FX, CFD, and crypto currency on MT4

Visit the owner website to see its working  https://www.finestfx.com/tools


