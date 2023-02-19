FinestFx order PRO MT5

FinestFx order PRO is easy order execution and auto risk management tool developed by  FinestFx official Programmer : Mohammed Rafi 

  • Just move  SL,TP , Entry lines or Type SL,TP on entry columns .
  • Lot are calculated automatically by fill out the loss cut amount.
  • Work with all base currencies
  • Fixed loss amount can be selected.
  • Calculate risk rewards.
  • Market order, limit order, and stop order are selected using buttons
  • Supports FX, CFD, and crypto currency on MT5

Visit the owner website to see its working  https://www.finestfx.com/tools





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WhatsApp Integration for MetaTrader 5 - Real-Time Trade Notifications Transform your trading experience with seamless   WhatsApp integration for MetaTrader 5. This expert   advisor   automatically sends instant notifications to your WhatsApp whenever trade   events occur, keeping you connected   to your positions no matter where you are . Never   miss important market movements again with real-time alerts   delivered directly   to your smartphone. Key Features Real-Time Trade Notifications : Rec
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FinestFX order PRO MT4
Mohammed Rafi K P
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FinestFx order PRO is easy order execution and auto risk management tool developed by  FinestFx official Programmer : Mohammed Rafi  Just move  SL,TP , Entry lines or Type SL,TP on entry columns . Lot are calculated automatically by fill out the loss cut amount. Work with all base currencies Fixed loss amount can be selected. Calculate risk rewards. Market order, limit order, and stop order are selected using buttons Supports FX, CFD, and crypto currency on MT4 Visit the owner website to see its
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