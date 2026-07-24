Strategy Ledger

5

Strategy Ledger shows what each of your Expert Advisors has contributed to the account.

MetaTrader reports one balance for everything you run. If you have several Expert Advisors working at once, that single figure cannot tell you which of them earned the money and which quietly lost it. Strategy Ledger reads your account history, rebuilds every closed position, groups the positions by the Expert Advisor that opened them, and presents the result on one screen.

The panel is read only. It contains no trading code and never places, modifies or closes an order.

How the figures are calculated

Three details in the accounting affect what you see, and each is worth understanding before you compare the panel against another tool.

Positions are counted, not deals. MetaTrader stores orders and deals, and closed positions are assembled from them. A tool that treats every closing deal as a trade will report six trades for one position that was closed in six parts. Strategy Ledger groups deals by position identifier and records a single trade only when the closing volume matches the opening volume. Trade counts, win rate, expectancy and losing streaks are all measured this way.

A magic number is not always one strategy. Some Expert Advisors run several strategies under a single magic number and separate them only by the order comment. Grouping by magic number alone would merge them into one row. Strategy Ledger identifies a strategy by its magic number together with the comment carried by its opening deal, so each one keeps its own line and its own figures.

The panel reconciles against your balance. The footer compares deposits and withdrawals plus every realised result against the balance reported by your account. If the two do not agree, the difference is shown. An audit button exports every position with an independent cross check, so the figures can be compared against your own MetaTrader report.

How each strategy is graded

A single statistic cannot describe a trading system, so three are measured and averaged.

  • Confidence: is the edge real, or could it be chance? Full marks at a t-statistic of 3.
  • Profitability: what it wins against what it loses. Full marks at a profit factor of 2.00.
  • Resilience: return per unit of loss endured. Full marks at a recovery factor of 3.

Each of the three is capped before averaging, so a high profit factor cannot compensate for a severe drawdown. The result is a score out of 100, and a grade whose colour matches the word.

  • Losing (red): the strategy lost money.
  • Weak (amber): score 0 to 29.
  • Fair (neutral): score 30 to 49.
  • Good (green): score 50 to 69.
  • Strong (green): score 70 to 84.
  • Exceptional (green): score 85 to 100.
  • Unproven (grey): fewer than 20 closed positions, too few to judge.

Whether a strategy earns and whether the result is statistically certain are separate questions, so they are answered separately. A profitable strategy that has not yet passed the significance test keeps its grade and receives an additional Unconfirmed mark.

The row above a group of strategies is not a simple average. The strategies inside one Expert Advisor often have very different trade sizes, and a single test across all of them is dominated by the differences between them rather than by the edge within them. Group rows therefore combine each strategy's own result, weighted by how much it traded, and are graded on the group's actual profit factor and recovery factor.

The detail panel shows the score, the statistics behind it, and a written summary that repeats the grade, so the badge and the text always agree.

Marks that appear beside the grade

The grade describes overall performance. These additional marks each point to one specific thing worth attention, and they appear alongside the grade rather than in place of it. A row can carry more than one.

  • Open (blue): the strategy is holding live positions at this moment. The number shown is how many.
  • Unconfirmed (amber): the strategy is profitable and has enough closed trades to be graded, but the result has not yet passed the significance test. This says the evidence is still thin, not that the strategy is poor, and it clears on its own as the number of trades grows, provided the edge is genuine.
  • Drawdown breach (red): the current distance below the strategy's own high point is deeper than the same trades would ordinarily produce had they arrived in a different order. Six hundred reshuffles of the strategy's own results establish what is ordinary. When losses cluster more tightly than chance accounts for, the cause is usually a change in market conditions rather than a run of bad luck.
  • Decaying (amber): the most recent third of the trades has produced a meaningfully weaker average result than the earlier two thirds. The written summary gives both figures.
  • Idle (amber): shown with a number of days. Nothing has closed for that long and nothing is currently open. A strategy holding a long running position is not counted as idle.
  • Losing inside (red): the Expert Advisor is profitable overall but carries strategies that are losing money, and the number shows how many.
  • No closed trades (grey): nothing closed within the selected period, although open positions may still be held.

The number of trades required before grading, the profit factor treated as losing, and the number of days before the idle mark appears are all adjustable in the settings.

Two ways to view the account

By Expert Advisor, which is the default. Each row is one Expert Advisor, and expanding it shows the strategies inside.

By symbol, reached with the V key. Each row is one symbol, and expanding it shows every strategy trading that symbol. This answers a question the first view cannot: whether the losses are concentrated in one instrument.

The data and the totals are the same in both. Rows dismissed in one view remain visible in the other, because the two views answer different questions.

Reading the screen

The strip along the top summarises the account for the selected period: realised result, unrealised result on open positions, the two combined, profit factor, maximum balance drawdown, the strongest performer and the one needing attention.

The table has three levels. The first is the Expert Advisor, with its grade and a line describing how many strategies it holds and how they divide. The second is the individual strategy, with its magic number, its comment, the date it last traded and the symbols it uses. The third level opens a full panel of twenty measures, a breakdown by symbol, a monthly chart and a written summary.

Nine columns run across every row: closed positions, win rate, realised result, floating result, profit factor, expectancy, maximum drawdown, recovery factor, and a small chart of the equity curve with a drawdown marker beneath it.

Every judgement follows fixed rules and can be traced to a figure on the same screen.

Commission and swap shown separately

Costs are reported as two figures rather than one. Frequent trading raises commission, while long holding periods raise swap, and the two call for different responses. Both appear for each strategy, in the footer, and in the exported files.

Organising your strategies

Names are read from the deal comments, and Expert Advisors are grouped by removing symbol names and trailing numbers from those comments. That works in many cases but not all, so every part of it can be overridden. Changes are saved at once and restored in the next session.

  • Tick several strategies and press G to combine them into one Expert Advisor.
  • Drag a strategy onto an Expert Advisor row to move it there.
  • Drag one Expert Advisor onto another to merge them.
  • Click any name to rename it.
  • Click the cross on the right of a row to hide it. All totals adjust.
  • Press U to separate a group again.

If the same strategy runs under two magic numbers, comment merging will treat identical comments as one strategy regardless of the magic number. An exception list keeps chosen comments apart, and accepts a trailing asterisk as a wildcard.

Effect on terminal performance

The tick handler is empty, so incoming prices cost nothing. No trading functions are called, no indicators are created and no price data is read. The whole panel is drawn onto a single bitmap rather than many chart objects, and the history is re-read only when a deal is added to the account.

Internally the trades are sorted into their rows once per refresh, and the slower statistics are calculated only for rows that are actually opened. An account with fifty strategies redraws as quickly as one with five.

Attach the panel to a chart of its own. Any symbol and any timeframe will do.

Settings

Data

  • Overrides: manual names, written as magic number, comment and name.
  • Learn names from deal comments: enabled by default.
  • Group magic numbers into Expert Advisors: enabled by default.
  • Merge identical comments: treats one comment as one strategy across magic numbers. Disabled by default.
  • Exceptions to merging: a list separated by semicolons, accepting a trailing asterisk.
  • Show magic number zero: includes manual and mobile trades.
  • Period basis: counts a position by its closing time or its opening time.
  • Period at first start: the tab selected the first time the panel runs.
  • Default sort: the column used when loading.

Panel

  • Theme: night or day.
  • Horizontal and vertical offset: position on the chart.
  • Width: 1400 by default, or drag the corner handle.
  • Table height: 680 by default, or drag the handle, or use the bracket keys.
  • Remember layout: stores theme, size, sort order, period and view.

Analytics

  • Statistical summaries: enabled by default.
  • Minimum trades: 20 closed positions before a strategy is graded.
  • Simulation runs: 600 reshuffles per row for the drawdown estimate.

Marks

  • Losing threshold: the profit factor below which a strategy is marked as losing. Set to 1.00.
  • Idle days: days without a closed trade before the idle mark appears. Set to 30.

Behaviour

  • Automatic export: writes the measures file at every refresh.
  • Detailed log: prints timings and diagnostics to the Experts tab.

Keyboard

  • 1 to 6: select the period.
  • D: open the date calendar.
  • G: combine the ticked rows.
  • U: separate a group.
  • H: show hidden rows.
  • T: switch between the day and night themes.
  • V: switch between the Expert Advisor and symbol views.
  • A: export the audit file.
  • E: export the full measures file.
  • R: rescan the history.
  • Bracket keys: resize the table.
  • Escape: clear the current selection.

Limitations

A realised result is recorded when a position closes, so a trade opened in March and closed in July is counted in July. The period basis setting can be changed to opening time if you prefer to see when an Expert Advisor was running.

Drawdown is measured on closed trades. A position still open and showing a loss appears in the floating column rather than the drawdown column until it closes. This is a limitation of any report built from history.

If an Expert Advisor writes a different comment on every trade, each variant will form its own row. Numbers and order references are removed automatically, and anything unusual can be grouped by hand.

Getting started

Attach the panel to an empty chart. Load the complete history first, using the History tab, right click, All history, so that nothing is missing. The reconciliation line in the footer will report any gap.

No configuration is required before it works.

The full manual, covering every measure, the accounting model, troubleshooting and how to verify the panel against MetaTrader, is published in the comments section below.

This product is free. When reporting a problem, please attach the audit export, as it contains the information needed to reproduce the issue.

Reviews 5
Chiwi's IT
828
Paula Bianca Van Kerchove 2026.08.06 11:44 
 

Strategy Ledger is an excellent and very useful tool. It is one of the best MQL5 utilities I have used for analysing and comparing the performance of multiple Expert Advisors and strategies on several trading accounts from different brokers. The information is presented clearly, the statistics are detailed, and it makes it much easier to see which EAs are performing well and which ones need attention. The tool is also read-only, so it does not interfere with your trades. Support from the developer through another ommunity group is fast, helpful and professional. Cyber Wolfdog Trading highly recommends Strategy Ledger to traders who use multiple Expert Advisors and want a clear overview of their results.

Victor Minaev
2795
Victor Minaev 2026.07.29 05:43 
 

Great utility. Very useful for analyzing large portfolios on an account. It clearly shouldn't be free

Sang Yoon Kim
161
Sang Yoon Kim 2026.07.27 20:41 
 

For a free utility this is a great way to keep your strategies organized. The instruction is some what intuitive but could use little more description. For example if you want to group different EA, you want to click multi EAs and press G then type name you want then and only then press enter. Maybe I am not using it correcctly but if it is possible to hide or ignore EA's so that it does occupy the entire window. Can't really scroll down or anything. If you have tested multi dozens of EAs under one account it's kinda hard to keep them organized. Also in the future if you decide to drop newly tested EA or system you can't really do it. Maybe I am using it wrong and tell me if I am doing something. But in general this is a great EA to keep track of your multi strategy portfolio.

Update. After reading Author's comment I realized that the panel itself was not showing 1/3. I did not realize as even I change the panel width and height values in input did not made any changes to the actual size so I thought the panel was fitting perfectly but after taking a careful look and off setting x y by -400 each I was able to see the right bottom corner where I can "drag". After making the panel smaller I offset the x y to 0 I was able to address all other concerns I had..

The utility is really great just need to set it up properly to show entire panel. Only thing I would ask for is equity max dd. Maybe the pro version might have this feature in the future.

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Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
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4.56 (50)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
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Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.75 (16)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% !   ONLY $30 insead of $50!  Maximum real discount!  ONLY UNTIL 08/22 HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-p
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
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Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Utilities
Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester : you can download the   Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me   for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT4 version, it is available here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading   process . Expand the standard terminal capa
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
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4.93 (43)
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Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
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5 (4)
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EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
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Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
Telegram To MT5 Copier
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
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Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Order flow footprint chart
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Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Trade Manager DaneTrades
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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Antonius Henry S
283
Antonius Henry S 2026.08.06 13:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Abdullah Uygar Tuna
884
Reply from developer Abdullah Uygar Tuna 2026.08.06 13:32
I truly appreciate your support and am glad to hear that the tool is helpful for you. I will continue doing my best to improve the tools and provide value to the community. Thank you again for your encouragement.
Chiwi's IT
828
Paula Bianca Van Kerchove 2026.08.06 11:44 
 

Strategy Ledger is an excellent and very useful tool. It is one of the best MQL5 utilities I have used for analysing and comparing the performance of multiple Expert Advisors and strategies on several trading accounts from different brokers. The information is presented clearly, the statistics are detailed, and it makes it much easier to see which EAs are performing well and which ones need attention. The tool is also read-only, so it does not interfere with your trades. Support from the developer through another ommunity group is fast, helpful and professional. Cyber Wolfdog Trading highly recommends Strategy Ledger to traders who use multiple Expert Advisors and want a clear overview of their results.

Abdullah Uygar Tuna
884
Reply from developer Abdullah Uygar Tuna 2026.08.06 12:07
Thank you very much for such a thoughtful and detailed review. Receiving this kind of insightful feedback from an experienced user is especially meaningful and greatly appreciated. I’m very glad Strategy Ledger is helping you analyse and compare your EAs more clearly across different accounts. I’m always available for any questions, suggestions, or ideas for improvement. Thank you again for your support.
Victor Minaev
2795
Victor Minaev 2026.07.29 05:43 
 

Great utility. Very useful for analyzing large portfolios on an account. It clearly shouldn't be free

Abdullah Uygar Tuna
884
Reply from developer Abdullah Uygar Tuna 2026.07.29 08:31
Thanks for the comments—I’m glad you like it! The tool may be free, but your valuable feedback is priceless. :)
Alex Krol
39
Alex Krol 2026.07.28 21:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Abdullah Uygar Tuna
884
Reply from developer Abdullah Uygar Tuna 2026.07.29 08:30
Thanks for the kind feedback. I’m really glad you find it useful!
Sang Yoon Kim
161
Sang Yoon Kim 2026.07.27 20:41 
 

For a free utility this is a great way to keep your strategies organized. The instruction is some what intuitive but could use little more description. For example if you want to group different EA, you want to click multi EAs and press G then type name you want then and only then press enter. Maybe I am not using it correcctly but if it is possible to hide or ignore EA's so that it does occupy the entire window. Can't really scroll down or anything. If you have tested multi dozens of EAs under one account it's kinda hard to keep them organized. Also in the future if you decide to drop newly tested EA or system you can't really do it. Maybe I am using it wrong and tell me if I am doing something. But in general this is a great EA to keep track of your multi strategy portfolio.

Update. After reading Author's comment I realized that the panel itself was not showing 1/3. I did not realize as even I change the panel width and height values in input did not made any changes to the actual size so I thought the panel was fitting perfectly but after taking a careful look and off setting x y by -400 each I was able to see the right bottom corner where I can "drag". After making the panel smaller I offset the x y to 0 I was able to address all other concerns I had..

The utility is really great just need to set it up properly to show entire panel. Only thing I would ask for is equity max dd. Maybe the pro version might have this feature in the future.

Abdullah Uygar Tuna
884
Reply from developer Abdullah Uygar Tuna 2026.07.27 21:04
Thank you for the kind words and such a useful review. Your description of grouping is exactly right: tick the rows, press G, type the name, then Enter. You were right about hiding and scrolling in the earlier versions. Both were missing and both have since been added, so do update to the latest build. Click the small cross at the right of a row to hide it, and every total adjusts as though it were not there. The HIDDEN button, or the H key, brings hidden rows back so you can restore them. The table scrolls with the mouse wheel, the scrollbar, or Page Up and Page Down, and the panel can be made taller by dragging the corner or using the [ and ] keys. Newly tested systems need no setup. The dashboard refreshes about once a second, so a new magic number appears as soon as it opens its first position, before anything has closed. And when you retire one, the cross takes it out of the view and the totals without touching your history. Your point about instructions was fair. The description now covers how the dashboard works and every parameter, and there is a short video. Please tell me if anything is still awkward or you have other ideas. Thank you again.
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