DC Donchian Channel Turtle Trade

DONCHIAN CHANNEL DC

It is a trend indicator developed by “Richard Donchian”, consisting of 3 layers, the upper channel, the lower channel and the middle channel. It is created on the Donchian Channel by plotting the highest and lowest prices reached in the past period on the price chart. It is also used to measure the volatility of the market, as it is an expanding/contracting channel according to the increase/decrease of price volatility.

Method 0; Donchian channel indicator drawing.

BUY/SELL Signals;

Method 1; A strategy using 20 - period (20DC) and 10- period channels (10DC)),

-          When the bar closes above the upper (20DC)), the BUY signal begins. If the bar returns and closes below the lower (10DC), BUY ends.

-          When the bar closes below the lower (20DC)), the SELL signal starts. If the bar returns and closes above the upper (10DC), SELL ends.

Method 2; A strategy using 55 - period (55DC) and 20- period (20DC)) channels,

-          When the bar closes above the upper (55DC)), BUY signal starts. If the bar returns and closes below the lower (20DC), BUY ends.

-          When the bar closes below the lower (55DC)), SELL signal starts. If the bar returns and closes above the upper (20DC), SELL ends.

Indicator Default Values;

DCHighA-DCLowA;   Period; 10        Colors; sea water

DCHighB-DCLowB;    Period; 20        Colors; Blue

DCHighC-DCLowC;    Period; 55        Colors; Red


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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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SUPERTREND; It is a trend following indicator based on the SuperTrend ATR created by Olivier Seban. It can be used to detect changes in trend direction and locate stops. When the price falls below the indicator curve, it turns red and indicates a downtrend. Conversely, when the price moves above the curve, the indicator turns green, indicating an uptrend. Like other indicators, it works well on SuperTrend when used in conjunction with other indicators such as MACD, parabolik SAR, Bollinger Band
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TILLSON MOVING AVERAGE Also known as TMA or T3 indicator. It is a moving average that uses EMA and DEMA in its formula and is calculated with the 3rd degree Binomial expansion.       ...    int      handle1;     //Handle of the Tillson TMA T3.EX5 custom indicator    double   euBuff1[];    int TMAperiod= 12 ;    int TMSshift= 0 ;    double VolumeFactor= 0.618 ;    int OnInit ()    {    ...    handle1= iCustom ( NULL , PERIOD_CURRENT , "Market\\Tillson TMA T3.EX5" ,0,TMAperiod,0,0,TMSshift,0,0,Vol
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Pivot Classic, Woodie, Camarilla, Fibonacci and Demark Floor/Classic Pivot points, or simply pivots, are useful for identifying potential support/resistance levels, trading ranges, trend reversals, and market sentiment by examining an asset's high, low, and closing values. The Floor/Classic Pivot Points can be calculated as follows. Pivot Point (P) = (High + Low + Close)/3 S1 = P * 2 - High S2 = P - (High - Low) S3 = Low – 2*(High - P) R1 = P * 2 - Low R2 = P + (High - Low) R3 = High + 2*(P - Lo
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Emin Ulucanli
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TILLSON MOVING AVERAGE Also known as TMA or T3 indicator. It is a moving average that uses EMA and DEMA in its formula and is calculated with the 3rd degree Binomial expansion. Pros; 1-       erroneous signals encountered in other moving averages ( continuous zig zag ) has been reduced as much as possible. 2-       prevented the delays seen in classical moving averages . 3-       Very successful in trends Cons 1-       It is not effective in horizontal markets. Setting parameters; period ; Altho
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DONCHIAN CHANNEL DC It is a trend indicator developed by “Richard Donchian”, consisting of 3 layers, the upper channel, the lower channel and the middle channel. It is created on the Donchian Channel by plotting the highest and lowest prices reached in the past period on the price chart. It is also used to measure the volatility of the market, as it is an expanding/contracting channel according to the increase/decrease of price volatility. Method 0; Donchian channel indicator drawing. BUY/SELL S
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Pivot classic woodie camarilla fibonacci demark
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Pivot Classic, Woodie, Camarilla, Fibonacci and Demark Floor/Classic Pivot points, or simply pivots, are useful for identifying potential support/resistance levels, trading ranges, trend reversals, and market sentiment by examining an asset's high, low, and closing values. The Floor/Classic Pivot Points can be calculated as follows. Pivot Point (P) = (High + Low + Close)/3 S1 = P * 2 - High S2 = P - (High - Low) S3 = Low – 2*(High - P) R1 = P * 2 - Low R2 = P + (High - Low) R3 = High + 2*(P - L
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Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.10 08:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

652878
14
652878 2023.02.14 03:40 
 

MT4で使用出来たインジケータ使え無いのが多い気がする。

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