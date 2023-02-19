The MAMMA indicator is ideal for beginners as well as for advanced traders to calculate STOPs, VOLUMES or the level of RISK

You have a cockpit to control the parameters and adapt the tool to your trading. This cockpit can be moved or simply reduced to be enlarged when you need it.

There are 3 calculation methods:

You can automatically calculate risk based on what you plan to do with a lot size and stop size

You can set lot size based on expected risk and a stop size

You can set the ideal stop size based on the expected risk and a lot size.

Each calculation allows you to know the exact amount of risk and you can also see the position of the planned stop directly on the chart. In order not to lose sight of your plans, you can set a goal and a maximum loss for the day. Finally, you can synthetically see your progress for the current market or simply the current day, week and month. As a bonus, you will receive an alert for each new open position with an ideal stop proposed. Finally, the cockpit can be programmed between the French language and the English language.

You also have the opportunity to display the time according to 3 time zones: The broker's server, the UTC reference or the time of your PC. MAMMA still hides some treasures but I have presented the main functions to you. When I started trading, MAMMA was the tool that I missed the most to guarantee me stability in my results. good trades

See you soon



