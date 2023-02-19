Mamma

The MAMMA indicator is ideal for beginners as well as for advanced traders to calculate STOPs, VOLUMES or the level of RISK

You have a cockpit to control the parameters and adapt the tool to your trading.

This cockpit can be moved or simply reduced to be enlarged when you need it.

There are 3 calculation methods:
  • You can automatically calculate risk based on what you plan to do with a lot size and stop size
  • You can set lot size based on expected risk and a stop size
  • You can set the ideal stop size based on the expected risk and a lot size.

Each calculation allows you to know the exact amount of risk and you can also see the position of the planned stop directly on the chart.

In order not to lose sight of your plans, you can set a goal and a maximum loss for the day.

Finally, you can synthetically see your progress for the current market or simply the current day, week and month.

As a bonus, you will receive an alert for each new open position with an ideal stop proposed.

Finally, the cockpit can be programmed between the French language and the English language.

You also have the opportunity to display the time according to 3 time zones: The broker's server, the UTC reference or the time of your PC.

MAMMA still hides some treasures but I have presented the main functions to you.

When I started trading, MAMMA was the tool that I missed the most to guarantee me stability in my results.

good trades

See you soon


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The script displays info about the share's corporate reports and dividends. The data is downloaded from   investing.com : Report date Profit per share (EPS) Revenue Market capitalization Amount of dividends Date of payment of dividends Dividend income The product cannot be tested in the tester (since it is not possible to receive data from the Internet). Before launching:  Add 2   URL   https://ru.investing.com/earnings-calendar/Service/getCalendarFilteredData  and   https://ru.investing.com/di
Auto Stop Take Profit Stacker EA
Michael Kroeker
Utilities
This Stacker EA will: Automatically set Stop loss on a new order Automatically set Take profit on a new order Stack (or open up to 4 additional orders at the same time) when a new order is placed, the SL/TP can be preset individually for each order. Provides a transparent replacement for the standard 1-click trading buttons in MetaTrader 4 (1 click still works and SL/TP will automatically be set as well as Stacking). Automatically calculate lot order size according to preset risk management perc
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Nice Mamma
Pascal Hussenet
Utilities
The MAMMA indicator is ideal for beginners as well as for advanced traders to calculate STOPs, VOLUMES or the level of RISK. You have a cockpit to control the parameters and adapt the tool to your trading. This cockpit can be moved or simply reduced to be enlarged when you need it. There are 3 calculation methods: * You can automatically calculate risk based on what you plan to do with a lot size and stop size * You can set lot size based on expected risk and a stop size * You can set the id
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