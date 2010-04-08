Baseline
- Indicators
-
Kiyoshi Mizu Miyabi NoriI like to make various things.
- Version: 1.0
This is a rate of change chart from the baseline.
features.
- comparison of max 5 symbols.
- free baseline with drag.
- free timeframes of the sub window.
- reverse chart selectable if you need.
i.e. set symbols "-US100"
notes
- In the sub window, you can't believe datetime on the chart, because the numbers of bars are different.
- You can check the baseline if you click symbol name.
- The dragged baseline is temporary. You must set it to indicator's parameter if you need.