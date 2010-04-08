Baseline

This is a rate of change chart from the baseline.

features.

  1. comparison of max 5 symbols.
  2. free baseline with drag.
  3. free timeframes of the sub window.
  4. reverse chart selectable if you need.
    i.e. set symbols "-US100"  

notes

  • In the sub window, you can't believe datetime on the chart, because the numbers of bars are different.
  • You can check the baseline if you click symbol name. 
  • The dragged baseline is temporary. You must set it to indicator's parameter if you need.

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4.8 (10)
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This is just a MACD with multi symbols, multi timeframes, and multi colors. features. different symbols and timeframes from the main chart. draw main line, signal line, and histogram. each line can be erased. the ascent and descent can be distinguished.  Due to the above features, this MACD is suitable for multiple lineups in a single chart. This can be used in the same way as MiniCandles.  
FREE
MiniADX
Kiyoshi Mizu Miyabi Nori
5 (1)
Indicators
This is just a ADX with multi symbols, multi timeframes, and colors. features. different symbols and timeframes from the main chart. draw ADX and ADX moving average. easy to identify if ADX is above 25 or not. e asy to identify if ADX is above moving average or not. easy to identify the direction of the trend by color, not by DI line. unnecessary DI lines can be erased
FREE
MiniCandles
Kiyoshi Mizu Miyabi Nori
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is a very simple indicator that draws candlesticks on a chart. However, it is possible to draw not only on the main chart but also on several sub-charts. In addition,it is possible to draw different symbols and timeframes from the main chart. features. 1. any symbols 2. any timeframes 3. two candle type(normal and heikin ashi) 4. many candle colors(intersection with ma_1) 5. pivot line (ver1.2) In case of positive candle,    FULL     : change color if low is over ma_1    PARTIAL :
FREE
CalendarFilter
Kiyoshi Mizu Miyabi Nori
Indicators
Are you having trouble with too many events in the economic calendar? This reduces to the minimum number you need. You can filter by country code importance any key words and you can receive alerts before the set time of the event. ++++++++++++++ If country code is blank, display available code on the expert tab. You need to turn off the automatic calendar update setting in MT5. Any sound file of .wav format in Sounds directory. The length of keyword characters is limited by MT5.
FREE
A probability of bankruptcy
Kiyoshi Mizu Miyabi Nori
Indicators
This is a tool to estimate your probability of bankruptcy. features. estimate a probability of bankruptcy (Nauzer J. Balsara) from your trade history usually, it is small print and never interfere with trades alert in large prints and color when it exceed the alert level you can set parameters(i.e. winning ratio) fixed and simulate freely *1: this value is for reference only and is not guaranteed to occur.
FREE
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