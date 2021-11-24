CalendarFilter

Are you having trouble with too many events in the economic calendar?

This reduces to the minimum number you need.

You can filter by

country code

importance

any key words

and you can receive alerts before the set time of the event.

++++++++++++++

If country code is blank, display available code on the expert tab.

You need to turn off the automatic calendar update setting in MT5.

Any sound file of .wav format in Sounds directory.

The length of keyword characters is limited by MT5.



