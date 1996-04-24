Able Turn indicator.





Currency pairs never rise or fall in a straight line. Their ups and downs are interspersed with rollbacks and reversals. Every rise and fall is reflected in your emotional state: hope is replaced by fear, and when it passes, hope appears again. The market uses your fear to prevent you from taking advantage of a strong position. At such moments you are most vulnerable.





Everything will change if you use the Able Turn indicator.





The Able Turn indicator was created to neutralize temporary pauses and pullbacks. It analyzes the price behavior and if there is a temporary weakness in the trend, you can notice it from the indicator readings, as in the case of a pronounced change in trend direction.





When used simultaneously on multiple timeframes, this indicator truly "makes the trend your friend". With it, you can follow trends on multiple timeframes in real time.





This indicator works on all timeframes.





Entering the market is not difficult, but staying in it is much more difficult. With the Able Turn indicator and its unique yellow trend line, it will be much easier to stay in the trend!