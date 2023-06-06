Geolot EA

  • Experts
  • Merkabot
    Merkabot

    Merkabot

    Merkabot es un equipo de desarrolladores especializados en el estudio y análisis de todo tipo de gráficos, pudiendo automatizar cualquier función determinada.
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 6 June 2023
  • Activations: 5
Geolot EA is an automated trading approach that utilizes a logic of money management and a lot size sequence to operate in the foreign exchange market (Forex), specifically in the EUR/USD currency pair. Here's a description of how the Geolot strategy works:

1. Money Management: Geolot strategy employs specific money management principles to operate with an initial capital of 1.500 euros. This management determines the amount of capital to risk in each trade, based on the distance between positions and the lot size increment sequence.

2. Distance between Positions: Geolot strategy uses a predefined distance between open positions. This distance determines the level of separation between trades, allowing for proper distribution of orders over time.

3. Lot Size Sequence: Geolot strategy implements a lot size sequence based on the number of open positions. As more positions are opened, the lot size increases following a specific sequence, enabling adjustment of trade sizes to desired exposure levels.

4. Type of Entries: Geolot strategy can execute both buy and sell trades in the EUR/USD currency pair, depending on market conditions and signals generated by the system.

5. Take Profit and Stop Loss Ratio: Geolot strategy sets take profit and stop loss levels for each open position. These levels are defined according to the strategy's logic and aim to maximize profits and limit losses in each trade.

In summary, Geolot EA is an automated trading strategy that employs specific money management, a lot size sequence, entry types (buy/sell), and take profit and stop loss levels to operate effectively in the EUR/USD currency pair. Its objective is to optimize results and provide a profitable trading experience.

Note: Backtesting conducted on EUR/USD, Spread Max:5, Checkpoints and H1 timeframe.


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Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
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Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Dark Algo
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Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
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