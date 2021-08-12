MerkaDrive

"Check out MerkaDrive - the ultimate EA developed for contrarian trading. This powerful system is optimized for trading EURUSD, with a recommended period of H1 and a maximum spread of 10.

To get started, we recommend backtesting MerkaDrive on every tick over a period of 3 months to speed up your analysis of past years. And don't forget to personalize your risk management strategy after analyzing previous years' drawdowns.

Pro tip: it's always a good idea to test out new systems on demo accounts first to get a feel for their strengths and weaknesses.

So how does a contrarian system work? First, it identifies the current trend using technical indicators or price and volume analysis. Then, it looks for a reversal point where the trend appears to be reaching its end. Once that point is identified, the system enters a position in the opposite direction of the current trend.

But success in contrarian trading hinges on precise identification of reversal points and proper risk management. So establish a stop loss level to minimize losses if the trade goes south, and set profit targets based on resistance or support levels.

Overall, MerkaDrive is a powerful tool for traders who want to make the most of contrarian trading. So get ready to ride the wave and maximize your profits!"


Prodotti consigliati
EA Arbitrage Mixed MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2.67 (3)
Experts
Attention!!!   Do not try to test the EA in the Tester - it is simply impossible, because the EA opens positions on different 28 instruments. The tester is able to test only one pair. The EA uses 4 strategies, each strategy uses joint work on several currencies at the same time. The EA  uses 4 stages of control and order tracking for a step-by-step profit capture. Trading is carried out in a pair for several currencies at the same time, trading is also carried out in a group of several strate
News Trigger Pro
Tyrae Trae Bailey
Experts
News Trigger Pro is an automated expert trading robot that can be used during news breaking headlines about stocks. You can use it on the MT4 platform. This product is recommended to anyone who wishes to invest in stocks and other exchanges. It is highly recommended that you use this automated product for currency pairs. While this product can be used in the forex market, it can also be used for crypto pairs as well including stocks such as US30, SPX500, and NAS100. Follow the algorithms when yo
GoldenhuntMS
Otmane Achandir
Experts
GoldenHunt MS è un sistema algoritmico premium progettato specificamente per identificare e sfruttare i pattern di stop-hunt istituzionali sulle principali coppie forex. Utilizzando un'analisi avanzata dell'azione dei prezzi, l'EA rileva scenari di stop-hunt ad alta probabilità con oltre l'85% di accuratezza storica. Il sistema include un sofisticato meccanismo di take profit a 5 livelli che blocca progressivamente i profitti ai livelli chiave di resistenza/supporto. La gestione del rischio com
AutoClusterEdge
Hoang Loc Tran
Experts
AutoClusterEdge – Structured Power. Strategic Recovery. AutoClusterEdge is a fully autonomous Expert Advisor architected for systematic grid-based trading. The system integrates Relative Strength Index (RSI), Moving Averages (MA), and Average True Range (ATR) to initiate and manage trade clusters, dynamically adjust position sizing using a Fibonacci progression, and execute conditional exit strategies. It is particularly suited for practitioners of algorithmic trading who prioritize quantifiabl
FREE
Kilimanjaro EA
Botond Ratonyi
5 (1)
Experts
Check out my youtube channel about forex trading robots:  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL_p6fuQtNkg-1rRY69t5Ig Message me on telegram if you have any questions:  https://t.me/BRobotTrader H1 TIMEFRAME Updates and improvements(2021.08.12): USE THE SET FILES FROM THE COMMENT SECTION! This is the biggest update in the life of the KILIMANJARO EA, it got new features and NEW engine, plus many new parameters to optimize and play around with. ---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic e
Clustering Trend
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
Clustering Trend is always in operation - after the first position, provided that the position is not closed with stops. You can test the bot on any part of the history, the bot is configured to pass the entire history, but if you need to increase productivity in a specific area, you can optimize the bot for more productive work, but in a shorter part of the history. The bot works without trailing stops, breakevens or anything like that. The principle of operation is that there is a signal, th
OrderManager MT4
Lukas Roth
4.71 (24)
Utilità
Presentazione del OrderManager : un rivoluzionario strumento per MT4 Gestisci le tue operazioni come un professionista con il nuovissimo utility Order Manager per MetaTrader 4. Progettato pensando alla semplicità e alla facilità d'uso, Order Manager ti permette di definire e visualizzare senza sforzo il rischio associato a ogni operazione, consentendoti di prendere decisioni informate e ottimizzare la tua strategia di trading. Per ulteriori informazioni sull'OrderManager, si prega di consultare
STfusionPROMT4
Alejandro Bordes De Santa Ana
Experts
STFusion Pro — Advanced Multi-Strategy Trading System "The perfect fusion of strategies to maximize your trading." 1. Overview STFusion Pro  is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that integrates  8 independent technical strategies  with dynamic and sophisticated risk management. It is ideal for trading stocks, forex, cryptocurrencies. Thanks to its multi-strategy approach, it adapts behavior according to market conditions, volatility, and trend, aiming to maximize opportunities and redu
MA turn and 6 MA trend EA
Klein Gyula
Experts
I speak in Hungarian. Magyarul beszélek benne. Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MapbQrJ0uPU&t=9s (Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i2id5O1KPrI Második felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp2i7QN-IMc Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7UbTWiM-Lw Második felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y54q4Rasf2A&t=1s Harmadik felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13zYjsoe6ZQ Negyedik felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGiB1AnxxfU ) Nice Day Sign
Dynamics Pips Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Dynamic Pips: An Innovative Multi-Currency Bot for Automated Forex Trading Dynamic Pips is a high-tech tool for automated trading in the Forex market, designed for traders of all levels. This multi-currency robot, based on advanced algorithms for analyzing temporal information flows, offers unique opportunities to profit from currency fluctuations. Operating across any timeframe and with a variety of currency pairs, it becomes a reliable assistant in the trading world. Key Features and Advantage
GraphSeriesEA
Chukwudi Joshua Obiekwe
Experts
GraphSeriesEA : is more advanced system like BuySellSeriesEA, but difference is it doesn't keep positions,it closes all both buy/sell on exit;thereby giving you best equity curves ever.its doesn't have a scalper tough like buysellseriesEA, rather it close all position once it has reach a certain times and points; check base on the positions situations on the chart trend short or long wave. is very sophisticated robust forex EA with an outstanding performance .major characteristics of this EA are
Highway Signal Display Dashboard
Gbenga Ayodele
Utilità
This Dashboard displays signals in grid view for the 28 major fx currency pairs. It is Mainly used for forex scalping in between 10 to 20 pips maximum and can be used on major trend market decisions. It Uses mainly Moving average and does not give false signal. All you need to note is the point in the grid where the signal occurs.  A beep sound is heard whenever there is a new signal and it will be displayedat the top of the chart.
Atmos
Aleksandr Valutsa
Experts
An advisor with atomic potential from the first days! Monitoring All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller The advisor is based on chaos theory - the disorderly movement of the price. In the first strategy, the robot identifies moments when the price becomes most active and opens a grid of pending orders in the direction of the price. In the second strategy, pendi
Personal Assistant Tool
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
Utilità
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
Quant Fleet MT4
Timo Roth
Experts
Presentazione: Quant Fleet MT4 2.0! Quant Fleet opera su USDJPY utilizzando cinque strategie indipendenti per una diversificazione ampia. La differenza rispetto a Quant Fleet MT5 1.0 è che nella versione 2.0 ci sono sei sotto-strategie aggiuntive che supportano la performance. Promo di lancio: Il prezzo aumenterà dopo la vendita delle prime 20 copie. Gruppo pubblico:   Join Documentazione e preset:   click here Segnale:   click here Caratteristiche principali: Installazione semplice:   Pr
Dashboard Super Three MA
Wang Yu
Utilità
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Super Three MA Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes PA and three adjustable Moving Average as the main indicator set to generate trading signal. With the feature that all MA_timeframe, MA_period, MA_applied_price are ad
L Hedger Scalper
Joel Protusada
Utilità
L   H E D G E R   S C A L P E R    A fully automated Expert Advisor that uses counter-trend scalping, managed semi-martingale strategy and lock hedging to execute a complete trading scheme from entry analysis to risk-calculated money management to exit analysis plan execution.         V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T    You can use only ECN type of account. Otherwise, it's a disaster. You can use only the GBPJPY currency pair. Open and attach with 1 chart only. Use a minimum of $5
News Catcher Pro
Valeriia Mishchenko
4 (8)
Experts
News Catcher Pro is a mean-reversion strategy that uses intraday seasonal volatility patterns caused by high-impact news events. It enters the market at a certain time shortly before a high-impact news event occurs . It does not trade frequently! Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP Recommended timeframe: M5 MT5 version can be found here EA is   FIFO compatible To backtest the EA you should download the news events data file ' NewsEvents.txt ' and copy it to the common MT4/5 direc
Robo T
Iurii Tokman
Experts
Robo T Expert Advisor is a non-indicator trading system. Expert Advisor settings: Level_ord - distance from the current price for placing initial pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders, the default value is 22. Lot_1 - initial lot for buy series, the default value is 0.1. Lot_2 - initial lot for sell series, the default value is 0.1. TakeProfit - profit level, the default value is 30. TSProfitOnly - only profit is trailed. If disabled, trailing is also performed in the negative stop-loss area. Th
Dashboard Super MA RSI CCI
Wang Yu
3.33 (3)
Utilità
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Super MA RSI CCI Demo in my product list, pls try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free . Dashboard Super MA RSI CCI is an intuitive, and handy graphic tool to help you to: Have 28 pairs under control with one dashboard Monitor price movement, identify possible trend based on MA, RSI, and CCI i
Spartan Mr Beast
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
El Asesor de Experto "Spartan Mr Beast" es una herramienta avanzada y robusta diseñada para traders que buscan capitalizar las oportunidades del mercado aprovechando los rechazos de precios. Este asesor se especializa en identificar y explotar los momentos en los que el mercado muestra una resistencia o soporte significativo, sugiriendo posibles reversiones o cambios de tendencia. Características Principales: Detección de Rechazos de Mercado : "Spartan Mr Beast" utiliza algoritmos de última gene
Smart Trader AI
Michal Milko
Experts
Introducing to you the revolutionary Smart Trader system, distinguished by unique trading strategies and effective market behavior. Our platform is designed to leverage the levels of large institutions, including banks, and to initiate new trades at these strong levels. This capability allows us to close up to 80% of trades with profit, without needing to open additional positions to support the first trade. However, our platform significantly differs from traditional grid and martingale system
Your Scalpel
Ivan Simonika
Experts
The considered bot Your Scalpel is a scalpel with all that it implies. The description of the bot will be very concise and to the point, namely, the principle of operation and parameters for setting up an Expert Advisor. The scalpel expert uses very flexible settings. The bot can work with a deposit of $ 100, which is not unimportant. The bot offers full control over the environment parameters, all the necessary settings will be described below. The work takes place on the periods M1-M15. The
Rebates Scalper
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
MT5 Version Here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128834 If you are looking for an EA to maximize your commission on the broker you use while not losing the account you manage. This EA is the right one for you. This EA trades directly a hedge order with the minimum lotsize of 0.01 although you can put any lotsize you want based on your needs. If the EA close the buy or sell order on loss it will double the size on the next order. Its like a martingale but it will close the first entry n
EPriceJPY
Ngo Yung Lau
Experts
EPriceJPY is a auto-trading EA focused on USDJPY. Trading Concept The operation concept of EPriceJPY is based on an algorithm that tries to determine the Trend. To be more specific, EPriceJPY works with its own calculation logic based on simulation. It is trying to find out the Top or Bottom in a Trend, and open the Short or Long Position accordingly. Don't expect EPriceJPY to open the trade on the highest or lowest level, because EPriceJPY will trade only when the Top/Bottom can be confirmed.
PointerX
Vasja Vrunc
Experts
PointerX is based on its own oscillator and built-in indicators (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently. With PointerX you can create your own strategies . Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news. PointerX includes 2 Indicator Sets All Indicator controls Adjustable Oscillator Take Profit controls Stop Loss controls Trades controls Margin controls Timer controls and some other useful operations. T
Praetor EA
Sergei Ozerov
Experts
Praetor EA   PRAETOR   is a moderately secure trading system based on a clustering model of trading patterns. It consists of many simple functions and has many parameters that allow you to memorize various market situations and interpret them correctly. The advisor opens one deal in a certain direction and places       Stop Loss       and       Take Profit   , and when a certain profit is reached, the advisor uses       Trailing Stop   . The signals of the model are based on such indicators as:
NextGen Trade Manager AI
Bernhard Schweigert
Utilità
Advanced Trade Manager – The Ultimate All-in-One Solution for Faster, Smarter, and Safer Manual Trading. Transform your manual trading with NextGen Trade Manager AI – the professional on-chart panel that combines instant execution, visual trade planning, and powerful risk management into one intuitive tool. Execute orders, manage risk, and protect profits faster than ever before, all without leaving your chart. Perfect for all traders looking to enhance their precision and efficiency. Test It
Shooting Target
Chui Yu Lui
Experts
/ ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** ********** / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined methods. I
Exp Swing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.46 (54)
Experts
Utilizza il modello di una famosa strategia chiamata Swinger (Pendulum, Cheburashka) - posizionamento alternativo di ordini pendenti con aumento del lotto. La strategia consiste nel piazzare due ordini pendenti opposti. Quando il prezzo si muove in una determinata direzione, viene attivato un ordine pendente, mentre la dimensione del lotto dell'altro ordine viene aumentata. L'EA prevede tre tipologie di apertura degli ordini pendenti (TypeofTrade) Apertura automatica dopo il posizionamento (Ape
FREE
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgiato dalla perdita. Perfezionato dal dolore. Rilasciato con uno scopo. ️ STRUTTURA. NON SPECULAZIONE. Three Little Birds EA non è solo un altro robot di trading. È un motore forgiato in battaglia, creato attraverso anni di veri fallimenti e progettato per una missione:   proteggere, recuperare e far crescere il tuo capitale, quando il mercato diventa crudele. Combina   tre potenti strategie   in perfetta sincronia: Grid on Loss con Martingala   : asso
Guran xauusd
Ran Gu
Experts
Currently discounted: $30 per month for the first ten users, then back to $1000 per month after  Feature Introduction When the edit box above the screen displays "Trading Volume Heatmap = 0," please wait patiently 1. When the edit box above the screen displays "Reverse=0" (Wait=1: ready to buy, Wait=-1: ready to sell) 2. When the waiting count is not zero and the waiting equals the reverse value, the EA officially opens a position. You can consider adding positions based on the timing 3. In
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Price Action EA V3
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
CSM System
Michal Milko
Experts
The CSM System is currently fully automated with all the special features and functions, controlled and regularly monitored. Its evolution, parameters and the individual algorithms are professionally evaluated and optimized by experienced development group of programmers who are developing new updated versions of system. Unlike the other systems, we focused to create the system where the backtesting successful results matching the real life situation. Our core lies in identification of these bi
Crypto System Automatic
Michal Milko
Experts
Kryptosystém automaticky   Automatický kryptosystém je v súčasnosti plne automatizovaný so všetkými špeciálnymi vlastnosťami a funkciami, je kontrolovaný a pravidelne monitorovaný. Jeho vývoj, parametre a jednotlivé algoritmy sú odborne vyhodnotené a optimalizované skúsenou vývojovou skupinou programátorov, ktorí vyvíjajú nové aktualizované verzie systému. Na rozdiel od ostatných systémov sme sa zamerali na vytvorenie systému, v ktorom je spätné testovanie úspešných výsledkov zodpovedajúce situ
Raider
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
A scalper trading advisor with an innovative method for calculating the opening of trading positions. The robot is designed for high-frequency trading with MT4 terminal instruments. The expert controls the volume of trading positions, spread expansion, and slippage. Can be used on any time frame, with any deposit size. Easily optimized and configured for the desired instrument. You can use preset settings. Recommendations for using the expert Initial deposit from 100USD. Brokers with normal exec
Night Vision EA
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
22.12.2020 New version is released. Bug fixed and exit by MA removed.Improved fully automated Expert Advisor without martingale. Follow the trend. Checking important trade levels. It is complex calculated to catch right trend strategy. Special candles, custom indicator and maths are used for entries. Live Results shown at here  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/669290   Default settings recomended for EURUSD m1/m5  gmt +3(or +2 winter time) .  Click here for the symbol sets you can make testing .
Global EA DJ
Global Scale Europe Consulting, S.L.
Experts
Robot experto diseñado para valorar las tendencias del mercado especialmente  y apropiado para operar sobre el índice Dow Jones. Realiza operaciones de forma automática siguiendo la tendencia del mercado en las últimas horas. Adecuado para todo tipo de usuarios interesados en un robot sencillo de gestionar, muy intuitivo y apto para personas no expertas.
Beach Trip EA
Rikky Patia
Experts
THE BEACH TRIP EA This EA designed for serious trader who become too serious and need to laid back and still having some decent trades, the setting is so simple and it works on any chart The Robot will scan continously on 1 mins, 5 min, and 15 mins chart. SEE the Strategy Tester Guide to know whether your history data is valid enough. The EA isn't optimize on any single currency, so the money management isn't build to last very long nor to make unrealistic parabolic curve on certain pairs. Ta
It is recommended to hang more accounts for EA
Yuzhu Liu
Experts
Apart from the view of violent positions, this EA focuses on stable profits Applicable varieties: AUDUSD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, USDJPY and other currencies with relatively stable trend This EA provides chart parameters and quick close position buttons. The table text is spelled in Chinese and Pinyin, which is more convenient for Chinese people to watch. You can understand the meaning of variables simply by spelling. The account should keep more than 3000 yuan. If it is less than 3000, please change
Stick And Stone
Rikky Patia
Experts
In the wake of AI industry there's a lot opinions that human will be replaced by algorithm, some people worried that job are being replaced by robots. while some people believe that robots trully can do a better job (if not perfect) than people. "Only A few realized that it is a combination of human's creativity and insight and AI's discliplined and tirelessness that will trully excel." -Quote by SomeGuy. People are looking for the right EA to put their investment on, on a long term basis, Sta
Soul Gou
Yuzhu Liu
Experts
Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - language of the output messages (English, Russian, German, French, Spanish). Price for open - open price. If set to 0, the orders will be placed on the following distance from the current price: current price + "The distance in the first order". Lot - lot size for pending orders. Use Order type - type of pending orders. The distance in the first order - distance for the first order in points. Count of orders - number of orders to be opened.
Big Banks Can Lose
Rikky Patia
Experts
A comprehensive EA that with real results. Big Banks Can Lose IS NOT JUST YOUR AVERAGE EA Has Proven To Be a Profitable Assistant in the live account, It's basically a PRO Trader At your Disposal Here's What Makes this EA Stands Out From The Rest of the product here: 1. An accurate money management: You can count the bits manually, Spend 10 minutes in a single pair, Just to realize that the opportunity has passed, or is not even worth to trade 2. This is not a mere scalper, where your marg
Magic Leo
Lui Shuk Ting
Experts
This is a   trading robot   to work on the   forex market . It uses a very special indicator trend and grid system that will bring you excellent results.   Backtest Now!    Special   OFFER   for this week     Discount price - $58. Next price $149.   BUY NOW!!! Backtest You can run the backtest from   2010.01.01   to   2021.03.01 , mainly in the   EURUSD   pair and preferably in H1 timeframe to do it faster. Use the default parameters, as shown in the below. Recommendations for effective
BitcoinWhale
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
5 (1)
Experts
BitcoinWhale   is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the  Bitcoin/USD   pair. This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day, thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be available to the buyer. The robot will be fu
GoldScalper
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
GoldScalper   is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the  XAU/USD   pair. This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the 5M Timeframe . thanks to which it is more effective than a human. Updates and optimizations are made on an ongoing basis and will be availabl
IndexPro
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
IndexPro  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the Trading of   Indices  Such as Ger30. S&P500, US30 index  . This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the H1 Timeframe on Ger30 . H1 or 5M on S&P500 . & 5M US30 . thanks to which it is more effective than a hu
Icaro
Christian Ricci
Experts
PROMO PRICE ONLY FOR LIMITED TIME  6 month at only 30$ (5$/month) RECOMMENDED VALUE: Timeframe: M1 ONLY FOR NAS100  SPREAD RECOMMENDED: 80 Test Broker: Vantage Fx EA SETUP: Lots: 1 for each 100€ (if Balance is 1000€, Lots = 10) TP: 5 SL: 0 min: 10 After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages. I am ready to help each buyer install and configure the advisor. If you have never used EAs before, I will show and teach you how to use it.
IndiceFire
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
IndiceFire è un sistema di trading automatico professionale progettato e ottimizzato per la piattaforma MT4 e il trading di indici come S&P500, coppia di indici US30. . Questo sistema funziona indipendentemente sul tuo terminale, puoi eseguirlo sul tuo computer o su un VPS perché il computer deve essere acceso mentre il robot è in funzione. Il robot analizza il mercato 24 ore al giorno, aprendo le sue negoziazioni sul Timeframe H4 su S&P500. Grazie al quale è più efficace di un essere umano.
IndicesLion
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
IndiceLion è un sistema di trading automatico professionale progettato e ottimizzato per la piattaforma MT4 e il trading di indici come S&P500, coppia di indici US30. . Questo sistema funziona indipendentemente sul tuo terminale, puoi eseguirlo sul tuo computer o su un VPS perché il computer deve essere acceso mentre il robot è in funzione. Il robot analizza il mercato 24 ore al giorno, aprendo le sue negoziazioni sul Timeframe H1 su S&P500. Grazie al quale è più efficace di un essere umano.
MelBar RealScalper FinTech RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
Experts
MelBar RealScalper FinTech RoboTrader Version  8.8. MT4 Real-Time Open Candle AutoTrading FinTech RoboTrader with inbuilt Buy/Sell Signal Alerts. Verified by MyFxBook. ONLY ONE (1) TRADER ACCOUNT USER LICENSE PER RENTAL. Try it on your demo account first & settings optimization.  Works on multiple charts. Niche FinTech Democratization Tool & Human Right to Accumulation of Wealth software.  A People's Right to Wealth software. Specifically designed FinTech RoboTrader Expert Advisor is a
MasterMind Algo AI MultiStrategy EA
Pappathi Murugesan
Experts
Forex MasterMind Algo AI Multiple Trading Are 3 Type Of Trading Strategy   Velocity Trading Breakout Trading Reversal Trading   Velocity Trading Strategy:-                Velocity Trading Strategy Are Longer Then Candle Buy Or Sell Its Same Side More Than Trade. For Example, in Market Are Buy Side Long Candle, The EA Is Buy, Only Fixed Lot Is Working On Strategy  Breakout Trading Strategy:-                   Breakout Trading Strategy Instantly Place Order BuyStop And SellStop, Once Breakout
Magnat
Alexander Buseinus
Experts
A professional Expert Advisor designed for trading any instrument of the Metatrader 4 platform. Work Features: A large number of input parameters, with a wide range of settings, allow you to work on all instruments with any broker trading conditions. Depending on trading conditions, it can work with direct market positions or dynamic pending orders. When switching the corresponding input parameter, the Expert Advisor always opens only one trading position at a time, or it can open many position
Euro Miner Pro
Willy Wijaya
Experts
Euro Miner  does not use indicators, and it doesn't require complicated settings because user just needs to upload the already available setfile. Euro Miner Pro is very adaptive can be profitable in sideway market and don't worry if have high impact news such as NFP, FOMC , no need to turn off the Autotrading.. you can on 24 hrs 5 days, one time setup and forget just enjoy the profit.. IMPORTANT! for a full support and to get instructions on how to set up, pls leave a message on comment tab af
Three Star Galaxy
Lee Ka Ying
Experts
User friendly Interface. On panel fat finger protection. High speed for sending   manual  orders. Auto follow up for manual orders placed by the panel. Highly customized parameters for automated or manual buy/sell orders. Customized  money management system. Advanced users can choose their buy/sell decision according to their views and leave the rest to the EA to follow up their initial decisions. Beginners can fully rely on the built-in technology  to make transaction decisions. Users can limi
Foli Pivots MT4
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility Filter
Promining Gold EA
Rene Taborete Repunte
Experts
PROMINING EAi è un sistema di trading algoritmico completamente automatizzato più efficace nelle coppie XAUUSD GOLD. Il sistema utilizza diagrammi multi-tempo per il commercio, l'EA segue la tendenza contemporaneamente, può anche essere in grado di proteggere / filtrare la volatilità inaspettata in arrivo di picco di mercato improvviso e può gestire qualsiasi cattiva condizione di mercato. È un scalper molto veloce che è molto attivo con gli scambi. È appositamente progettato per lo scambio di
Oasis
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
An innovative product for trading instruments in the MT4 terminal. The Expert Advisor's algorithm is based on unique, indicator-free mathematical calculation methods. A team of traders with over 15 years of trading experience has been working on improving this model for a long time. The robot actively analyzes the market, weighs the results of several alternative equations and selects the highest positive probability value to open a trade. Oasis is a product that meets all standards, suitable f
UZ Pro EA
Francisco Correa Junior
Experts
Upa Zvakawanda Pro EA is a state-of-the-art expert advisor that enhances your trading potential while evolving with the market. All decisions are based on higher time frames and executed on lower time frames, enhancing sniper-like precision for entry. Designed with an adaptive framework, this learning EA supports continuous updates and improvements to its algorithms. With Upa Zvakawanda Pro EA , you have a tool that consistently learns and refines itself, staying at the forefront of trading inno
Altri dall’autore
MerkaStudent
Merkabot
Experts
MerkaStudent is a basic version of an expert advisor that allows us to understand part of the behavior of a chart in historical time. It uses some basic parameters in trading, which allows us to understand mathematically how a chart moves and thus know what is our mathematical expectation in the historical period analyzed. Starting from a mathematical logic, we can create a strategy to evaluate its results.
FREE
MerkaDivergence
Merkabot
Experts
A trading system based on divergences is one that uses divergences between technical indicators and market prices to identify potential trading opportunities. Here's how this type of trading system operates: Divergence identification: The divergence-based trading system seeks to identify divergences between technical indicators and market prices. A divergence occurs when the market price and a technical indicator move in different directions, which can indicate a possible trend reversal. Signal
MerkaStudent Basic
Merkabot
Experts
To use MerkaStudent Basic you need to purchase the paid version. Once you have purchased MerkaStudent Basic, you have to communicate it by email: to merkabot.io@gmail.com. You will be sent all the necessary documentation to perform the necessary training in the use and understanding of the Expert (EA). The purchase of MerkaStudent Basic includes 4 hours of online tutoring.Note: to clarify any doubts before purchasing the product, you can contact a member of the team by scheduling an online m
MerkaStudent Middle
Merkabot
Experts
To use MerkaStudent Middle you need to purchase the paid version. Once you have purchased MerkaStudent Middle, you have to communicate it to the email: merkabot.io@gmail.com. You will be sent all the necessary documentation to perform the necessary training in the use and understanding of the Expert (EA). The purchase of MerkaStudent Middle includes 4 hours of online tutoring. Note: to clarify any doubts before purchasing the product, you can contact a member of the team by scheduling an on
MerkaStudent Advance
Merkabot
Experts
To use MerkaStudent Advance you need to purchase the paid version. Once you have purchased MerkaStudent Advance, you have to communicate it to the email: merkabot.io@gmail.com. You will be sent all the necessary documentation to perform the necessary training in the use and understanding of the Expert (EA). The purchase of MerkaStudent Advance includes 12 hours of online tutoring. Note: to clarify any doubts before purchasing the product, you can contact a member of the team by scheduling a
Geolot EA
Merkabot
Experts
Geolot EA is an automated trading approach that utilizes a logic of money management and a lot size sequence to operate in the foreign exchange market (Forex), specifically in the EUR/USD currency pair. Here's a description of how the Geolot strategy works: 1. Money Management: Geolot strategy employs specific money management principles to operate with an initial capital of 1.500 euros. This management determines the amount of capital to risk in each trade, based on the distance between posit
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione