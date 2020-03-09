MerkaStudent Basic

To use MerkaStudent Basic you need to purchase the paid version.

Once you have purchased MerkaStudent Basic, you have to communicate it by email: to merkabot.io@gmail.com.

You will be sent all the necessary documentation to perform the necessary training in the use and understanding of the Expert (EA).

The purchase of MerkaStudent Basic includes 4 hours of online tutoring.Note: to clarify any doubts before purchasing the product, you can contact a member of the team by scheduling an online meeting, here https://calendly.com/merkabot-io/30min.

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RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
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5 (1)
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️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
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