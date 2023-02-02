Martengl Panel

 is highly helpful in both performing and assisting a successful trade. This program allows you to work in a real account and take advantage of its most important feature, the Back-Test feature.

 is made up of two panels that work together to provide you with the best and fastest performance possible. The command panel is on the left, and the confirmation panel is on the right. The command panel is divided into four main categories: Buy/Sell, Lot, Distance, and Set Close.

You make all the decisions in this tool, and the system controls all the orders following your choices so, this tool is not solely a martingale tool. Instead, it serves as an auxiliary tool to your ability to handle your orders fully and automatically like, Trading, Trading coefficient, Type of trading, opening, or closing of trades, etc. With the many options offered by this program, you can control all of these in more depth. However, the Martingale feature is only one element of this enormous utility; there are other elements that you can employ as well. One further point to note about this tool is that it's not at all a robot that starts automatically working right away.

However, when you place your first order, you make the decision to do this, Which can be buying or selling, how to handle subsequent orders, open a new order, repeating orders, close an order with a specific amount of profit or loss if it enters a profit or loss, use a martingale to achieve the desired profit, or taking into account a particular level that you specify for buying or selling. Therefore, you control everything in this tool and make all the decisions. The tool solely follows your command and does accurate estimates


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Alexandr Bryzgalov
4.5 (2)
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We offer simple and reliable software that can  copy trades  between any MT4 accounts. Easy to use MetaTrader copier which saves valuable time Reliable, so you are protected from technical issues Powerful, with a lot of features available Who can use this MT4 copier? Forex Copier is a solution for individual traders or account managers who need to execute trade signals from external sources or who need to  manage several MetaTrader 4 accounts  at the same time. We do not offer you “yet another
MT4 EA 2 ways TradeCopier
Nguyen Van Hung
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This is the ONLY Trade Copy EA that can copy TO and FROM many slave account. Trader can choose EA to work in ONE WAY (server => slaves) or TWO WAY (server <=> slaves) mode. The copy process is done without leaving magic number or any infomation in the comment field of the orders. Very clean. Order can be partialy closed on both server and slave account. EA only work with 28 currency pairs because CFD and metals sometime have different names on some brokers. EA has ability to protect account by s
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FFXMV Dashboard + CSM is a custom indicator combined with Currency Strength Meter . It is created to give the Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make a successful trading. Before attaching this Indicator to your window chart, go to your MT4's Market Watch panel and HIDE all the Currency pairs you don't need or trade and leave the rest there. The reason is that FFMV Dashboard will DISP
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