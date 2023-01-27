Quantum Universe
- Experts
- Andi Chandra Wijaya
- Versione: 1.0
This EA based on Supply and Demand combine with custom indicator.
The EA can identifying the right moments to place orders based on current supply & demand situation
The System constantly monitors market volatility and adapts TP in real time, has built-in flat protection
This EA doesn't use History Reader Data
Recommendation
Pairs :EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, GBPCAD
TimeFrame : M1 - M5
Balance : Recommended $1000 for 4 pairs (you can use $500 for 2 pairs)
Risk Warning:
- Before you use this EA please be aware of the risks involved.
- Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).
- Always run it on demo account at first
After Download please contact me for more instruction and get more free stuff..!!
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.