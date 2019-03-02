WindReturn is a fully automated solution to exploit the particular market tendence of the price to return, periodically and cyclically, to its own mean. This algo-solution is the result of years of research through charts and market theories with particular attention to dynamic behavior of currency pairs "ripples", encapsulating the observations in a technical art form.





Technical details

WindReturn will mainly focus to profit in the short term trend ,but also in the "hot zones" where the price is unbalanced on a side of its own "mean" basing this on a higher time frame that will be monitored properly; when the price is in the "hot zone" a lower (or higher) time frame can be checked to pin point the "return" through an adaptive mechanism based on divergences which are detected through a built-in neural indicator that will adapt within market oscillation amplitudes and volatility cycles. This special mechanism is just one of the four available core systems that you can choose along with four different main strategies to trade and strive in the "hot zones" based on your preferences or eventual new optimizations which can make the EA a whole new world to explore, in fact the EA comes with an extremely high flexibility degree due the synergistic interaction of strategies and different time frames at the same time. The EA can be used on Day-by-Day or Week-by-Week basis.



Even though WindReturn is developed with sophisticated concepts, you should be aware of your level of management experience, your trading goals and grid trading knowledge before running the EA. Also, make sure to properly envaluate the capital allocation since the strategy reliability normally increase with increasing of the capital allocation. Averaging MM is generally associated with higher risk levels than standard money management systems. It is strongly recommended to buy this EA only for those who are passionate enough to explore beyond the system!



Main features Multi-time frame monitoring of the "mean" and the mean's volatility cycles



Built-in multi-time frame neural adaptive divergence indicator

Built-in multi-time frame pivot points and psychological levels

Built-in news module to avoid low, medium and high impact news (optional)

Open parameters optimizable for every market/time frames combinations

Overall 4 strategies and 4 core systems (4X4 matrix) which can be combined individually one by one



Detailed user manual (40 pages) with all parameters description, included strategies principles (on request after purchase)



Algorithm based on 6 years of research





Recommendations



Symbols : Any



: Any Time Frame : Any

: Any Brokers : ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:400 leverage, non-FIFO or FIFO rule



: ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:400 leverage, non-FIFO or FIFO rule Ideal Trading Condition : Ranging, Asian, Out-of-News periods



: Ranging, Asian, Out-of-News periods Usability : extreme flexibility







Main Parameters



DirectiveSet_Speculators : period of the short term trend tracking indicator



: period of the short term trend tracking indicator DirectiveSet_Investors : period of the longer term trend tracking indicator



: period of the longer term trend tracking indicator Imbalanced_Demand: "hot zone" for signal search where demand is imbalanced

"hot zone" for signal search where demand is imbalanced Imbalanced_Supply: "hot zone" for signal search where supply is imbalanced

"hot zone" for signal search where supply is imbalanced triggerSet_Specs: indicator trigger in relation with "DirectiveSet_Speculator"

indicator trigger in relation with "DirectiveSet_Speculator" T riggerSet_Invests: indicator trigger in relation with "DirectiveSet_Investor"

indicator trigger in relation with "DirectiveSet_Investor" Volatility_check: when true, EA will search for specific volatility conditions

when true, EA will search for specific volatility conditions Volatility_TF: time frame selection where to search for volatility conditions

time frame selection where to search for volatility conditions AdptTrigger: the adaptive trigger level factor where to search for volatility conditions



the adaptive trigger level factor where to search for volatility conditions Recovery_Core: here you can select your preferred recovery core