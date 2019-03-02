WindReturn

1

WindReturn is a fully automated solution to exploit the particular market tendence of the price to return, periodically and cyclically, to its own mean. This algo-solution is the result of years of research through charts and market theories with particular attention to dynamic behavior of currency pairs "ripples", encapsulating the observations in a technical art form.


Technical details

WindReturn will mainly focus to profit in the short term trend,but also in the "hot zones" where the price is unbalanced on a side of its own "mean" basing this on a higher time frame that will be monitored properly; when the price is in the "hot zone" a lower (or higher) time frame can be checked to pin point the "return" through an adaptive mechanism based on divergences which are detected  through a built-in neural indicator that will adapt within market oscillation amplitudes and volatility cycles. This special mechanism is just one of the four available core systemsthat you can choose along with four different main strategiesto trade and strive in the "hot zones" based on your preferences or eventual new optimizations which can make the EA a whole new world to explore, in fact the EA comes with an extremely high flexibility degree due the synergistic interaction of strategies and different time frames at the same time. The EA can be used on Day-by-Day or Week-by-Week basis.

Even though WindReturn is developed with sophisticated concepts, you should be aware of your level of management experience, your trading goals and grid trading knowledge before running the EA. Also, make sure to properly envaluate the capital allocation since the strategy reliability normally increase with increasing of the capital allocation. Averaging MM is generally associated with higher risk levels than standard money management systems.

It is strongly recommended to buy this EA only for those who are passionate enough to explore beyond the system!


Main features

  • Multi-time frame monitoring of the "mean" and the mean's volatility cycles
  • Built-in multi-time frame neural adaptive divergence indicator
  • Built-in multi-time frame pivot points and psychological levels
  • Built-in news module to avoid low, medium and high impact news (optional)
  • Open parameters optimizable for every market/time frames combinations
  • Overall 4 strategies and 4 core systems (4X4 matrix) which can be combined individually one by one
  • Detailed user manual (40 pages) with all parameters description, included strategies principles (on request after purchase)
  • Algorithm based on 6 years of research


Recommendations

  • Symbols: Any
  • Time Frame: Any
  • Brokers: ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:400 leverage, non-FIFO or FIFO rule
  • Ideal Trading Condition: Ranging, Asian, Out-of-News periods
  • Usability: extreme flexibility


Main Parameters

  • DirectiveSet_Speculators: period of the short term trend tracking indicator
  • DirectiveSet_Investors: period of the longer term trend tracking indicator
  • Imbalanced_Demand: "hot zone" for signal search where demand is imbalanced
  • Imbalanced_Supply: "hot zone" for signal search where supply is imbalanced
  • triggerSet_Specs: indicator trigger in relation with "DirectiveSet_Speculator"
  • TriggerSet_Invests: indicator trigger in relation with "DirectiveSet_Investor"
  • Volatility_check: when true, EA will search for specific volatility conditions 
  • Volatility_TF: time frame selection where to search for volatility conditions
  • AdptTrigger: the adaptive trigger level factor where to search for volatility conditions
  • Recovery_Core: here you can select your preferred recovery core

Please note, this is just a very brief parameters presentation since the EA is complex and it would be impossible to explain here all the EA parameters along with their correlate functions.

By the way, the complete parameters description will be accurately detailed in our 40 pages user manual (on request via PM after purchase), where it is also described about working strategy principles to give in your hands a comprehensive understanging of a very flexible while powerful trading tool.


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Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
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WindFlow HTF is a useful tool suited to use in conjunction together with my WindFlow indicator. This indicator will give you a background vision about the price action trend on a higher timeframe, so when it runs with the WindFlow indicator you have an almost complete trading solution. At this point, you only need some support/resistance analysis and a bit of focus to become a consistent trader. The metaphorical "wind's ballet" Professional traders know that every timeframe is governed by its o
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WindFlow HTF is a useful tool suited to use in conjunction together with my WindFlow indicator. This indicator will give you a background vision about the price action trend on a higher timeframe, so when it runs with the WindFlow indicator you have an almost complete trading solution. At this point, you only need some support/resistance analysis and a bit of focus to become a consistent trader. The metaphorical "wind's ballet" Professional traders know that every timeframe is governed by its o
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WindFlow is a powerful solution for manual traders that will drive your trading decisions in no time. I designed this indicator taking into account three main concepts: momentum, break of recent trend and volatility. Just like the wind's flow any trend can have small correction or major change in its direction based on the main trend's strength, so at glance you can have a very good idea on the next "wind's direction" when you look at your charts. How to properly use WindFlow? WindFlow is the p
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WindExpansion is a fully automated solution to get a smart edge type from the market: it will enter when the “smart money” is starting to heavy push the market (after accumulation/distribution phases that form tiny ranges) and volume is expanding due big interest to sustain the price caused by psychological buying/selling pressure; when this situation happens many traders will try to fade the move but “big dogs” will be stronger and collect profits by the crowd; when the opposite situation happe
WindExpansion MT5
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WindExpansion is a fully automated solution to get a smart edge type from the market: it will enter when the “smart money” is starting to heavy push the market (after accumulation/distribution phases that form tiny ranges) and volume is expanding due big interest to sustain the price caused by psychological buying/selling pressure; when this situation happens many traders will try to fade the move but “big dogs” will be stronger and collect profits by the crowd; when the opposite situation happe
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WindFlow is a powerful solution for manual traders that will drive your trading decisions in no time. I designed this indicator taking into account three main concepts: momentum, break of recent trend and volatility. Just like the wind's flow any trend can have small correction or major change in its direction based on the main trend's strength, so at glance you can have a very good idea on the next "wind's direction" when you look at your charts. How to properly use WindFlow? WindFlow is the p
Raschke Oscillator
Carmine Pinto
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The Raschke Oscillator (LBR-RSI) indicator is the famous oscillator described in the book " Street Smarts: High Probability Short-term Trading Strategies " This indicator is perfect for a variety of researchs and it can be suitable to be used in combination with your own strategy just for trend trading or range-bound trading. The personal preference is to use it when the trend is not too strong, for example you can combine it with ADX to measure the strength of the trend and use it when ADX is b
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laro100
54
laro100 2019.11.13 20:51 
 

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Carmine Pinto
5626
Reply from developer Carmine Pinto 2021.06.01 07:13
Thanks for reviewing our products
mrkaib
1114
mrkaib 2019.10.19 21:20 
 

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Carmine Pinto
5626
Reply from developer Carmine Pinto 2021.06.01 07:13
Thanks for reviewing our products
ZERO9898.Tom KC Wang
2190
ZERO9898.Tom KC Wang 2019.10.19 13:08 
 

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Carmine Pinto
5626
Reply from developer Carmine Pinto 2021.06.01 07:13
Thanks for reviewing our products
trader
501
trader 2019.10.17 09:14 
 

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Carmine Pinto
5626
Reply from developer Carmine Pinto 2021.06.01 07:13
Thanks for reviewing our products
Michael Lasersson
1142
Michael Lasersson 2019.03.26 14:04 
 

I stopped using this EA! One day it put to many order in same time for same price and my acc almost disappeared.

I had to close everything manually. Thes EA not save and the programmer only help to send instruction how to use it and its all!

I threw it in a basket with other robots that I no longer use. Not save no good its my decision!

Carmine Pinto
5626
Reply from developer Carmine Pinto 2021.05.31 21:27
Thanks for reviewing our products
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