Quantum Trend QLfx

GoT Hedge Manager MT5 This Tool is suitable for traders who use Hedging Strategy GoT Hedge Manager MT5 Hello Traders...!! This tool is to help you to manage your hedge order It will not take any order if you not trigger the order by placing the line order Updated on V2: - Add ADX and ATR Filter For ADX it will help you to detect the market is ranging or trending For ATR it will help you to decide the hedge distance - Detect and Takeover your manual order To make the EA takeover your manual ord