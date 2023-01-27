Quantum Trend QLfx

This EA using Trend Analyzer to trade follow the trend, not againts it

No Martingale, No Grid, No Averaging

All orders use fix SL and TP, with RRR 1:2



Recommendation

Pairs :EURUSD
TimeFrame : H1
Balance : Recommended $500 with 0.01 lot



Risk Warning:

  • Before you use this EA please be aware of the risks involved.
  • Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). 
  • Always run it on demo account at first


After Download please contact me for more instruction and get more free stuff..!!


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Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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GoT Hedge Manager MT5 This Tool is suitable for traders who use Hedging Strategy GoT Hedge Manager MT5 Hello Traders...!! This tool is to help you to manage your hedge order It will not take any order if you not trigger the order by placing the line order Updated on V2: - Add ADX and ATR Filter For ADX it will help you to detect the market is ranging or trending For ATR it will help you to decide the hedge distance - Detect and Takeover your manual order To make the EA takeover your manual ord
GoT DrAG ICT
Andi Chandra Wijaya
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GoT DrAG ICT (Draw - Analyze - Go) This EA will not take any order, except you execute it GoT DrAG ICT (Draw - Analyze - Go) This EA is a tools for traders who need to analyze on chart, make it easier to draw and analyze...!! Features on this Tools: 1. Drawing Tools (The drawing panel is on the middle top of your chart) Vertical Line, Horizontal Line, TrendLine, ICT/SMC text terminology (BoS, OB, PoI, t.s., etc...) 2. Trade Manager (Risk Reward Tool) This feature to make you easily place a tra
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GoTGeN
26
GoTGeN 2024.11.26 07:11 
 

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Andi Chandra Wijaya
1392
Reply from developer Andi Chandra Wijaya 2024.11.26 09:55
Thank you for your feedback
DrakeLevi7
26
DrakeLevi7 2024.11.25 07:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andi Chandra Wijaya
1392
Reply from developer Andi Chandra Wijaya 2024.11.25 10:27
I appreciate your valuable feedback. Thank you!
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