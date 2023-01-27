Quantum Universe

This EA based on Supply and Demand combine with custom indicator.

The EA can identifying the right moments to place orders based on current supply & demand situation

The System constantly monitors market volatility and adapts TP in real time, has built-in flat protection

This EA doesn't use History Reader Data





Recommendation

Pairs :EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, GBPCAD

TimeFrame : M1 - M5

Balance : Recommended $1000 for 4 pairs (you can use $500 for 2 pairs)









Risk Warning:

Before you use this EA please be aware of the risks involved.

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).

Always run it on demo account at first