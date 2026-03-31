PMax is a brand new indicator developed by KivancOzbilgic in earlier 2020.



It's a combination of two trailing stop loss indicators;

One is Anıl Özekşi's MOST (Moving Stop Loss) Indicator

and the other one is well known ATR based SuperTrend.

Both MOST and SuperTrend Indicators are very good at trend following systems but conversely their performance is not bright in sideways market conditions like most of the other indicators.

Profit Maximizer - PMax tries to solve this problem.

PMax is easy to determine the trend and can be used in any type of markets and instruments. It does not repaint.

The first parameter in the PMax indicator set by the three parameters is the period/length of ATR.

The second Parameter is the Multiplier of ATR which would be useful to set the value of distance from the built in Moving Average.

I personally think the most important parameter is the Moving Average Length and type.

PMax will be much sensitive to trend movements if Moving Average Length is smaller. And vice versa, will be less sensitive when it is longer.

As the period increases it will become less sensitive to little trends and price actions.

In this way, your choice of period, will be closely related to which of the sort of trends you are interested in.

We are under the effect of the uptrend in cases where the Moving Average is above PMax;

conversely under the influence of a downward trend, when the Moving Average is below PMax.



