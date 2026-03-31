Pmax

PMax is a brand new indicator developed by KivancOzbilgic in earlier 2020.

It's a combination of two trailing stop loss indicators;
One is Anıl Özekşi's MOST (Moving Stop Loss) Indicator

and the other one is well known ATR based SuperTrend.

Both MOST and SuperTrend Indicators are very good at trend following systems but conversely their performance is not bright in sideways market conditions like most of the other indicators.

Profit Maximizer - PMax tries to solve this problem. PMax combines the powerful sides of MOST (Moving Average Trend Changer) and SuperTrend (ATR price detection) in one indicator.

Backtest and optimization results of PMax are far better when compared to its ancestors MOST and SuperTrend. It reduces the number of false signals in sideways and give more reliable trade signals.

PMax is easy to determine the trend and can be used in any type of markets and instruments. It does not repaint.

The first parameter in the PMax indicator set by the three parameters is the period/length of ATR.

The second Parameter is the Multiplier of ATR which would be useful to set the value of distance from the built in Moving Average.

I personally think the most important parameter is the Moving Average Length and type.

PMax will be much sensitive to trend movements if Moving Average Length is smaller. And vice versa, will be less sensitive when it is longer.

As the period increases it will become less sensitive to little trends and price actions.

In this way, your choice of period, will be closely related to which of the sort of trends you are interested in.

We are under the effect of the uptrend in cases where the Moving Average is above PMax;
conversely under the influence of a downward trend, when the Moving Average is below PMax.


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FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
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Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
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Indicators
ZAB Supply Demand MTF automatically detects institutional supply and demand zones across up to 9 timeframes and draws them directly on your chart. Based on Sam Seiden's methodology, this indicator identifies the exact zones where banks and institutions placed their orders. Why This Indicator? Unlike basic support/resistance tools, ZAB Supply Demand MTF classifies every zone by its formation pattern and merges overlapping zones from different timeframes into high-probability confluence areas. Key
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TheMegathron Gold Signal is a signal indicator developed and refined specifically for the XAUUSD market. At its core is a proprietary filtering mechanism that distinguishes genuine directional moves from noise. The system focuses on identifying moments when the market is genuinely changing direction rather than simply reacting to short-term volatility. The indicator can be used as a standalone analysis tool or alongside TheMegathron Gold EA — both products share the same underlying signal engin
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️ **ATTENTION EA DEVELOPERS:** Are you planning to use this indicator in your automated trading systems? After your purchase, simply send me a direct message to receive the complete `iCustom()` integration code, buffer index list, and API documentation for your Expert Advisors. --- ## TheMegathron Scalper — XAUUSD Exclusive Edition (v3.10) **Three independent filters. Auto-Adaptive Engine. No repainting.** TheMegathron Scalper is a professional-grade entry indicator for MetaTrader 5, purpo
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MetaTrader 5 Trade Manager — Virtual SL/TP, OCO Orders, Multi-Position TheMegathron Trade Manager Professional Trade Execution and Risk Management Panel for MetaTrader 5 ================================================================================ OVERVIEW -------- TheMegathron Trade Manager is a trade execution panel I built out of necessity. Most panels on the market either do too little or bury the useful features behind complicated menus. This one is designed to get out of your way —
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