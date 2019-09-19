Willing horse EURUSD

The Willing horse Expert Advisor EURUSD trades on the signals of the Moving Average, Stochastic Oscillator, Average True Range indicators; uses a variety of intelligent strategies, without martingale, hedging or grid; applies stop loss to protect your capital; there is a capital management system, it has restrictions on the volume of trading positions (in% of the deposit). This advisor does not require adjustment, just attach it to the M1-chart of EURUSD. You can test any period from 01/01/2018. It is recommended to work with a broker with a low spread and use VPS. Recommended leverage: 1: 100 or more. With a micro account, you can start using the adviser with as little as $ 100. Over time, as needed, customers will be sent updates of the program.
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