Traend in to chandle

This indicator receives tick data from the terminal and then averages it with three moving averages. This will allow you to catch the trend even inside the M1 candle. The sliding parameters can be adjusted manually. You can also specify the indicator drawing depth.

In order for the indicator to start working, place it on the chart and let it work for several minutes - for normal operation, it needs to collect an array of quotes.

This product is designed for aggressive trading, but it is also useful for analysts who are developing their trading system for intraday trading.

The process of averaging a chaotic stream of quotes allows you to see a change in trend long before the next chart candle is formed.