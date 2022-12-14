Sylvan Crash500 Arrows
- Indicators
-
Quintin Francois Vanwyk*Native English speaker
*Trader for 7 years on forex\Indices\Synthetic Indices
*Been building EA's and indicators for 4 years on mt4\mt5\Pinescript
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
Sylvan Crash 500 Arrows!! MT5
*Only use this on Crash 500 Market.
*Only for the 15M Chart.
*Sells only.
*This doesnt redraw or repaint but the candle needs to close for the arrow to print permanently, it does print on candle open.
*It doesnt get you at the tip of highs but instead as soon as price slows down or drops from its overbought parameters.
*Do not change input settings as this is already optimized.