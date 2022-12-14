Sylvan Crash500 Arrows

Sylvan Crash 500 Arrows!! MT5





*Only use this on Crash 500 Market.

*Only for the 15M Chart.

*Sells only.

*This doesnt redraw or repaint but the candle needs to close for the arrow to print permanently, it does print on candle open.

*It doesnt get you at the tip of highs but instead as soon as price slows down or drops from its overbought parameters.

*Do not change input settings as this is already optimized.