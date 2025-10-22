Grid MATR

  X-axis lines prevail in grid manner, ruled by Average True Range.  There’s an inevitable change in specific periods of time of this matter! The Average True Range (ATR) indicator is not directly based on volume; instead, measures volatility in price movements. This indicator original in its revealing customization, stretches, expand, shrink, and evolve with 4 timely choices of grid states!  MATR means “multiplying average true range” in which grandeurs the grid pip-distant levels, seeming to grasp the wave of price. Constantly adapting with the ATR, I use the same periodical measurements to view the matter of the price roaming. The higher its value, the wider the actual period of time the ATR has become. This original code recognizes the participation on a chart, noticing the development in volume!  This creates a map like structure that seem similar to the nature of other logical but plain Grids. Grids like coordinating 000 points on price, pivotal Fibonacci. support and resistance and breakouts. Strategy of its own here with my application.
 


                                                                        |       |      |     |    | this is an original indicator |    |     |      |       |

Matter a fact, strategy testing this indicator would allow you to review the history of the price pathway with ATR grid lines, powered by meaningful times in the forex market! Just like an expert advisor, there are a plethora of signaling taking place! It’ll show vital pressure points of how volume can vaguely form candlesticks! This indicator would give definition to the potency of price action, revealing average true ranges on any state and timeframe, you choose!

  With expansions of the Grid, stretching would mean a larger volume of chart participants while a less volume gives a grid a narrower range, tightening. 

 Theoretically you would be able to combine this with any other strategy, evaluating trends, sighting bull and bear battles, and why price would reverse. If you have any other inquiries, questions, or comments, tell me and I’ll let you know. Plain but omnipotent are support and resistances coordinating with candlesticks, like a shelf of a library. Last but not least, the price levels theoretically breakout among the matter of support and resistance. If you were to click on the gifs attached, you'd see it in action!





State 1:   The Foreign Exchange market Sessions evolve thoroughly | ATR Grid ranges thoroughly from one trading session “to the next”. It makes use of the Open high low and close from previous sessions for calculation. Forex trading continues around the clock, but volume and liquidity peak during these major financial center sessions when more banks are actively trading currencies.


State 2:  Previous Candlestick Count in Time (>1) | ATR grid ruled by a previous candlestick (>1) in a given Timeframe


State 3: 12 hrs --> 12 hrs (AM to PM) | Grid MATR changes twice every 24 hours


State 4:  Forex Sessions evolving per say (1=1)(2=2)(3=3)(4=4) | Forex Sessions in Average True Range Grid are dependent on their own sessions, coherent to another. Similar to State 1, the only difference is it uses the previous session price of a particular session to calculate its Grid ATR. For example, if the new session is London session then it will calculate grid using value from previous London session from the day before. This type of grid ATR will match each session to corresponding session. NY to NY, London to London, etc. (1=1 | 2=2 | 3=3 | 4=4)


To calculate the Grid of these states, you have to Identify the number of bars back for which you want to calculate the Grid ATR. This is usually done by selecting a specific time frame, such as the past 10 days or the past month. Then for each state calculate the true range, add it all up and divide by the bars back to get the ATR. Remember that each timeframe has different ATR, mind over matter would suggest where potential support and resistance may be. Off from my studying with chart overview and how often I'd like to see a profit, choosing the m15 timeframe would be the go-to.

(   (  ( Expanding the Grid's ATR is customizable to your preference with AN INCLUDED MINIMUM AND MAXIMUM LIMIT BASED VARIABLE.)  )   )


In respects of the makers which shockingly grew great alongside the same timeline as AI prospective evolution: Emmanuel & Abraham



*Feel free to visit the rest of my profile for additional apps and content*

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Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Respect4DualChart
Abraham Correa
Indicators
is designed to enhance the visual representation of financial charts in MetaTrader 4 by dynamically altering the colors of various chart elements, including candlesticks, bars, line charts, and volume bars. Its primary purpose is to improve trader intuition and engagement during market analysis by introducing smooth, cyclical color transitions that can highlight momentum shifts, trends, or volatility without overwhelming the display. This functionality is particularly beneficial for traders who
FREE
Precise Cross Point
Abraham Correa
Indicators
Designed to mark a specific price and time point on an MT4 chart based on a single mouse click, synchronizing this data across all timeframes for the same symbol. Its primary purpose is to help traders pinpoint and track critical levels or events (e.g., support/resistance or entry points) with persistent visual markers. The indicator uses dashed lines for price and time crosshairs, accompanied by labels that dynamically adjust to stay within chart boundaries, ensuring clarity regardless of win
FREE
Trendorphin Z
Abraham Correa
Indicators
4 trendlines are given by 2 timeframes, defined by the zigzag indicator. It leverages the Zig Zag indicator to identify significant highs and lows across two configurable timeframes (default: M15 for short-term and H1 for medium-term), automatically plotting upward and downward trendlines for each. This helps visualize trend structures, reversals, and alignments between timeframes without switching charts, while adhering to trendline rules that contain the high and low points of the previous two
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Vispucci
Abraham Correa
Indicators
Behaving in a similar fashion as the price action of a chart, the indicator uses " Trix " to opportune itself to the exposure of divergency, flat/low market volume, and price action expansion . The TRIX indicator nicknamed after the  Triple-Exponential-average,  is a momentum-based oscillator that filters minor price changes and fluctuations that are considered insignificant for forex trading whilst providing money making opportunities!  Overall, TRIX is a leading indicator that shows diverge
FREE
StainGlass MATR
Abraham Correa
Indicators
Its primary motive is to overlay horizontal lines spaced according to multiples of the Average True Range (ATR), centered on a reference price from defined periods such as trading sessions, candlestick counts, or 12-hour intervals. This facilitates the identification of potential support and resistance levels or expected price ranges. Additionally, it marks major forex trading sessions (Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York) with arrows to provide contextual awareness of market hours, enhancing d
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BirdsIview
Abraham Correa
Indicators
is a user-friendly MetaTrader 4 indicator that creates a centralized dashboard for traders to oversee several cryptocurrency pairs simultaneously across different timeframes, presenting price movements through simple dots or miniature candlestick charts, complemented by volume indicators to facilitate quick assessments of market trends and fluctuations. It automatically resizes grid cells according to the number of bars shown per timeframe for better use of screen space, features adjustable co
FREE
Enlarged Chart labels
Abraham Correa
Indicators
Bigger chart labels would allow the user to be entirely aware of which chart he/she is on. Each chart window is unique, containing different patterns and economic motives so acknowledging the chart window would be absolutely essential! There are well known Economic Time Zones included in clear view, by choice!    Simple does it! Use your computing mouse scroller, clicking with the right finger on the label, in order to customize the label properties. From there, choose your preferred color, fon
FREE
Risk2Reward MATR
Abraham Correa
Utilities
Adapting to the volatility, potential  Risk to Reward trading positions are shown based on Average True Range. Risk-Reward-Boxes are shown when the 'Buy or Sell' Button is clicked! A utility of the ATR calculation,  rejoice with a matter that isn’t part of a hard decision for when to close a trade. This matter would assist your risk management decision.     Specifications:  The Average True Range is a commonly used indicator that measures a symbol’s market volume, noting changes over a given
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Predetermination
Abraham Correa
5 (1)
Utilities
Trail every trade position twice, automatically,  in Average True Range! All manual trades are given a predetermined Risk-Reward closing point, ruled by a calculated motive that'll adjusts to volatility! The ATR, or average true range, is a technical indicator that measures the volatility, also known as " Volume , " of a financial instrument by taking into account the price range over a specific period of time.    There is an inevitable change in the ATR value during price action. The Average
FREE
TraderLotSizeChoice
Abraham Correa
Utilities
It computes BUY and SELL lot sizing in either % of balance or in fixed intervals. In market orders, this EA contains the adaptive slippage, logs tickets for instant confirmation of opening trades, and contains every market symbol at a glance. Real-time balance/equity display keeps margin health in view without tab-switching, toggling spread if needed for liquidity checks. Compact left-panel layout minimizes screen real estate, empowering blind trades where speed trumps overanalyze—perfect for
FREE
Labels
Abraham Correa
Utilities
Prints  ALL current chart's symbol and timeframe as customizable labels, ensuring precise anchoring and automatic repositioning during window resizes, timeframe switches, or other chart events. It supports layered display options (background, forefront, or combined color modes) for enhanced visibility without obstructing price data. The accompanying script facilitates global application by attaching or updating the indicator across all open charts in a single execution, promoting efficiency in m
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Average True Spreads
Abraham Correa
Utilities
The Average True Spread Indicator is designed to visually display the average spread (difference between Ask and Bid prices) over a specified number of candles and timeframe, directly on the chart. Its primary purpose is to give traders real-time insight into how volatile or expensive the market is to enter , especially during fast-moving or low-liquidity periods. Benefits of Knowing the Average Spread Better Entry Timing Avoid trading when spreads are abnormally high (e.g., during news event
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Symbol Cycler
Abraham Correa
Indicators
Symbol Cycler is a lightweight on-chart utility that lets you quickly switch between symbols in your Market Watch list using two simple arrow buttons (). With a single click, you can scroll forward or backward through your predefined symbols without leaving the chart. Key Features: One-click symbol switching from the chart Works with your Market Watch list order Buttons can be placed in any chart corner or even the center Timeframe remains locked while switching symbols Clean, responsive UI
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Candlestick MATR
Abraham Correa
Indicators
Analyze volatility by clicking on a specific candlestick, which triggers the display of horizontal grid lines centered around the candlestick’s closing price, spaced by multiples of the calculated ATR. A vertical line highlights the selected candlestick, and an optional text label can display the ATR value in pips above the candlestick. The indicator is lightweight, using no buffers, and relies on chart objects for visualization. It includes error handling for invalid candlestick selections and
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Specting Zoomers
Abraham Correa
Utilities
This script paces itself to zoom into the deepest setting of ZOOM +     You may be in tune to know a few keyboard easter eggs. Pressing the  minus <->  button has the capability to Zoom the Chart Outward! Interesting to see the price reevaluate itself in perspective. This we could see is quite contagiously useful if we wanted to be quick with analyzing, examining through your tools, in your plans and such. So, if you ever wanted to zoom IN and OUT, here is Your play around with the chart poin
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MainFrame Sync
Abraham Correa
Utilities
The SyncAllCharts indicator streamlines trading by automatically aligning all open MetaTrader 4 charts to the symbol of the chart where it’s applied, saving traders time and effort when analyzing a single asset across multiple timeframes or setups. With a customizable "Main Sync" label to identify the lead chart, it ensures a clear, clutter-free workspace, enhancing workflow efficiency and consistency for traders monitoring one currency pair or symbol.
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Measurer of Positions
Abraham Correa
Utilities
An on‑chart, data‑driven pre‑trade planner that turns your broker’s live market properties into clear, actionable numbers. It consolidates spread, commission, swaps, ATR‑based stop/targets, pip/point value and 10 risk‑profile lot sizes into one compact panel that auto‑scales to any chart size. The display is direction‑agnostic (no LONG/SHORT duplication) and emphasizes total trade cost and true risk/reward before you click “Buy/Sell.” What it shows (at a glance) Time & price context  (Local/Serv
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Flower of Symbols
Abraham Correa
Utilities
Activation initiates the sequence from the initial symbol in the Market Watch roster, forming a perpetual loop that continues until deactivation. The system employs global terminal variables to sustain operational continuity amid symbol-induced reinitializations, thereby ensuring uninterrupted performance. This EA should not be checked off as 'Allowed live Trading' and is functional with that checkmark box, when uploading the EA. Principal advantages encompass augmented productivity in overseein
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SymbolicTimeFramingUniverse
Abraham Correa
Utilities
The SymbolicTimeFramingUniverse indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is designed to enhance chart navigation by displaying the current symbol and timeframe as stacked labels directly on the chart window. It provides precise alignment and customization options, including positioning in the center or corners, adjustable offsets, font styling, and layer controls for visibility (such as background placement or color flashing). This tool supports professional trading workflows by ensuring quick identific
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Keyboreding Symbols
Abraham Correa
Utilities
Designed to revolutionize trading efficiency, this app enables traders to seamlessly cycle through Market Watch symbols using intuitive keyboard arrow keys or dynamically positioned on-chart buttons, minimizing navigation time and enhancing focus on market analysis. Potential : This lightweight MetaTrader 4 tool unlocks rapid symbol switching for comparative analysis across assets, supports wrap-around navigation for uninterrupted workflows, and adapts button placement to stay within chart
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ATR Numeric Miracle
Abraham Correa
Utilities
A versatile on-chart tool displaying real-time ATR values across up to 10 timeframes (M1 to MN1) in numerical format, bypassing subwindow charts for cleaner analysis. Key features: Toggle per-timeframe visibility, decimal/pips mode, customizable multiplier (e.g., for scaled stops), font/size/color adjustments, and corner/center positioning. Ideal for volatility-based trading—compute position sizes or filters instantly without manual math. Free download; compatible with MT4 Build 600+. Enhances m
Shutdown
Abraham Correa
Utilities
Ever needed to declutter your entire POV of the platform? Have the choice to delete ever chart window! When attaching this script, permission is required to close every chart window, no matter the symbol, timeframe, or amount of indications or EA's, ACTIVE. The autonomy of nullifying every chart and to be on the gray screen, happens with this script, essentially. I could go ahead and tell you, the Market Watch List of Symbols has always remained opportune to the traders of the internet, so car
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