Pivot point 3 Mode
Pivot Point Indicator (Poivt)
ClassicMode indicator calculation formula (ClassicMode):
pp=(High+Low+Close)/3.0
s1=2*pp-High
s2=pp-(High-Low)
s3=Low-2*(High-pp)
r1=2*pp-Low
r2=pp+(High-Low)
r3=High+2*(pp-Low)
Woodie Mode indicator calculation formula (WoodieMode):
pp=(High+Low+2*Close)/4.0
s1=2*pp-High
s2=pp-(High-Low)
s3=Low-2*(High-pp)
r1=2*pp-Low
r2=pp+(High-Low)
r3=High+2*(pp-Low)
FibonacciMode indicator calculation formula（ FibonacciMode ）:
pp=(High+Low+Close)/3.0
s1=pp-(High-Low)*0.382
s2=pp-(High-Low)*0.618
s3=pp-(High-Low)
r1=pp+(High-Low)*0.382
r2=pp+(High-Low)*0.618
r3=pp+(High-Low)
Other features maybe someday .
Note: If there is no dash, the Chart of PERIOD_D1 has not been refreshed. Refresh the Chart yourself.
email:3011836650@qq.com
