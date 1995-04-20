Pivot point 3 Mode

Pivot Point Indicator (Poivt)

ClassicMode indicator calculation formula (ClassicMode):

pp=(High+Low+Close)/3.0
        s1=2*pp-High
        s2=pp-(High-Low)
        s3=Low-2*(High-pp)
        r1=2*pp-Low
        r2=pp+(High-Low)
        r3=High+2*(pp-Low)

Woodie Mode indicator calculation formula (WoodieMode):

pp=(High+Low+2*Close)/4.0
        s1=2*pp-High
        s2=pp-(High-Low)
        s3=Low-2*(High-pp)
        r1=2*pp-Low        
        r2=pp+(High-Low)
        r3=High+2*(pp-Low)

FibonacciMode indicator calculation formula（ FibonacciMode ）:

pp=(High+Low+Close)/3.0
        s1=pp-(High-Low)*0.382
        s2=pp-(High-Low)*0.618        
        s3=pp-(High-Low)
        r1=pp+(High-Low)*0.382
        r2=pp+(High-Low)*0.618
        r3=pp+(High-Low)

Other features maybe someday .

Note: If there is no dash, the Chart of  PERIOD_D1 has not been refreshed. Refresh the Chart yourself.

email:3011836650@qq.com
