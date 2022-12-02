Trend Following Expert advisor follows trend to take trade. MT5 Version Click Here

Only for Serious Traders who Understands that get rich quick Expert advisor does not exist. Growth without blowing the account is the right method to grow.

NON MARTINGALE. FIXED STOPLOSS PAIRS FOR BETTER RESULT (USDJPY, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, etc)

This EA do not have any kind of loss recovery logic in it so When you suffer a loss, just move on. This will happen in range bound market.

When the EA makes profit, rather than closing the profitable trade, it add to the winning position, thus reducing its risk factor.

So the final profit in a trending market becomes way more than the initial risk.

Pros:

The EA can be trade with a very small Account Balance.

It will not blow your account by accumulating losses.

On right market conditions, it can give a huge return with a very small initial risk.

Cons:

The Ea do not perform well on ranging pairs. You can have a lot of losing trades





All types of broker can be used.

Before opting for the live market, be sure to test it on demo and back test, to find the optimal setting suitable for you.

If you use the default settings, make sure you change the Allow trading: to True else no trades will be taken.

On default settings, test for at least 3 months to get results. (A entire month can pass where the EA will not progress at all).

Make sure that in settings change "Start Trading = TRUE". So that trades will be taken.

Remember: Back test with MT4 on weekends is a wrong move. You cannot trust those results. Even if you set the spread manually, the result will vary on week days vs weekend.

If you are having any doubt regarding the EA, contact me by sending message here in this platform or you could contact me directly using the mail id on the EA description which can be seen while attaching the EA onto a chart.



