Gold Maximizer

Gold Maximizer is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades support and resistance breakouts on XAUUSD. It combines nine independent breakout strategies on one chart. Each strategy works on its own timeframe, watches its own price levels, and opens at most one position at a time.

Trading strategy

The EA identifies recent highs and lows over different lookback periods and places pending stop orders beyond those levels. When price breaks out of its recent range, the pending order is triggered in the direction of the breakout. Orders that are not triggered are removed and replaced when new levels form.

The nine strategies differ in timeframe and in how far back they look for levels:

Strategies 1 to 3 work on the daily chart. They trade breakouts of twenty-day levels, of the previous day's high and low, and of long-term levels formed several months earlier.

Strategy 4 works on the four-hour chart and trades breakouts of levels formed over the last ten days.

Strategies 5 to 9 work on the hourly chart. They trade breakouts of levels between six hours and one week old.

All entry distances, stop loss distances, take profit distances and trailing distances are calculated from the Average True Range indicator. This allows the same logic to adapt to changing volatility without manual re-optimization.

Risk management

Every position is opened with a stop loss and a take profit already attached. An ATR-based trailing stop moves the stop loss in the direction of profit as the trade develops. Position size is calculated from a fixed percentage of the account balance, so risk per trade stays proportional as the account grows or shrinks.

The EA does not use grid trading, martingale, averaging down or any other method that increases volume after a loss.

Additional protections:

An equity drawdown limit halts trading and can close all positions if account equity falls by a set percentage from its peak. The default is thirty percent.
A limit on the total number of open positions and on total open volume.
A spread filter that adjusts to the traded symbol automatically.
One position maximum per strategy at all times.

The number of active strategies can adapt to the account size automatically. Small accounts trade only the slower daily strategies. Larger accounts enable the intraday strategies as well. This behavior can also be set manually.

Backtest results

The results below come from the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester and are testing results, not real trading results. Test conditions: XAUUSD, H1 chart, period 2024.01.02 to 2026.07.22, initial deposit 10000 USD, leverage 1:500, modeling mode "1 minute OHLC", base risk 0.5 percent per trade.

Total trades: 5929
Profit factor: 1.18
Winning trades: 57 percent
Maximum equity drawdown: 16 percent
Recovery factor: 3.94
Sharpe ratio: 1.56

The set file used for this test is available on request, so you can repeat the test yourself with the same settings. Past testing results do not guarantee future performance.

Recommendations

Symbol: XAUUSD.
Chart timeframe: H1. The strategies read their own timeframes internally, so one chart is enough.
Minimum deposit: 500 USD. The automatic mode reduces the number of active strategies on small accounts.
Leverage: 1:100 or higher.
A broker with low spreads on gold is preferable. A VPS is convenient but not critical, because the EA trades with pending orders and does not depend on reaction speed.
Run the EA on a demo account first and test it in the strategy tester before using it on a live account.

Main input parameters

Risk: risk percent per trade, fixed lot option, maximum total lots, maximum open positions, equity drawdown limit.
Strategy selection: automatic or manual choice of active strategies, individual switch for each of the nine strategies.
Entry tuning: multipliers for entry buffer, stop loss, take profit and trailing distance, ATR period.
Filters: maximum spread, optional trading hours window, optional Friday cutoff.
Dashboard: show or hide the chart panel and logo, panel position.

All input parameters, output messages and the chart panel are in English. Default settings are the settings used in the backtest above.

Support

If you have a question about settings or need the set file, please post a comment on the product page or send a private message. Updates are delivered through the Market and are free for buyers.

Risk warning

Trading leveraged instruments involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.
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