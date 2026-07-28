SMC Fibonacci OTE
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 11
- SMC Fibonacci OTE is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 based on the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) approach to market structure. It detects a break of market structure, anchors a Fibonacci retracement to the swing that produced the break, marks the Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) retracement band, and calculates an entry level, a stop level and three target levels when price returns into that band.
- The construction is performed automatically, so the Fibonacci tool does not have to be placed on the chart manually. The indicator can be used on any symbol and any timeframe. All levels are fixed on the close of the bar that produced them and are not recalculated afterwards.
- How the indicator works
- The indicator searches for swing highs and swing lows using a configurable number of bars on each side of a swing point. When price closes beyond a previous swing point, the event is marked on the chart as a higher high or a lower low, and the direction of the analysis is set: a retracement for a long setup is measured after a higher high, and a retracement for a short setup after a lower low.
- A Fibonacci retracement is then drawn from the swing that started the move to the extreme the move has reached. While the move continues, the anchor follows the new extreme, so the levels always refer to the leg that is currently forming. The band between the 0.618 and 0.786 retracement levels is shaded on the chart as the Optimal Trade Entry zone. Both boundaries can be changed in the settings.
- When price returns into the shaded band, the indicator marks a buy or a sell signal and displays the following levels:
- entry: the middle of the band;
- stop level: beyond the swing that started the move, with an additional buffer set as a percentage of the leg;
- first target: the extreme reached by the move;
- second target: a 0.272 extension beyond that extreme;
- third target: a 0.618 extension beyond that extreme.
- The ratio between the distance to the third target and the distance to the stop level is shown on the information panel. The buffer and the extension coefficients can be changed.
- Tracking of a marked setup
- After a signal is marked, the indicator continues to follow it. Reaching the first and the second target is marked on the chart, and the corresponding rows of the panel are dimmed. If the stop level is reached after a target has already been reached, this is stated separately on the panel. When a new break of structure occurs in the direction opposite to the current setup, the setup is marked as invalid and its lines are no longer extended, because a break in the opposite direction removes the structural basis of the analysis.
- Chart objects
- The indicator draws marks of higher highs and lower lows together with the level that was broken, the Fibonacci retracement with each level labelled by its ratio and price, the diagonal line of the swing the retracement is measured from, the shaded entry band, buy and sell marks with the entry, stop and target lines, marks of the targets that have been reached, a mark of an invalidated setup, and an information panel. The panel shows the current direction, the boundaries of the band, whether price is inside the band, and the calculated levels.
- Alerts
- Alerts can be enabled separately for a break of structure, for price entering the band, for a target being reached and for the stop level being reached. The text of the alert about entering the band includes the calculated levels. Terminal messages, push notifications, e-mail and sound are switched on independently. Alerts are generated only on completed bars and only in real time.
- Indicator buffers
- Six buffers are available for reading by other programs: the marks of a break of structure, the upper and the lower boundary of the entry band, and the current upper and lower anchor of the retracement.
- Input parameters
- Structure: the number of bars on each side of a swing point, the display of swing labels, and the display of break of structure marks.
- Fibonacci and the entry band: the display of the band, its upper and lower retracement boundaries, the display and labelling of the Fibonacci levels, the display of the swing diagonal, the extension of the levels to the current price, the number of previous constructions kept on the chart, and separate switches for the 0.236, 0.382, 0.500, 0.618 and 0.786 levels.
- Signals: the generation of a signal when price enters the band, the stop buffer as a percentage of the leg, the extension coefficients of the three targets, the length of the signal lines in bars, and the colours of the entry, stop and target lines.
- Alerts: the four events listed above, the four notification channels and the sound file.
- Appearance: the colours and line styles of the bullish and bearish elements, of the band and of the Fibonacci levels, the transparency of the band, and the position, offsets, font and colours of the panel.
- Calculation: the maximum number of bars processed.
- Additional information
- The indicator performs market analysis and does not place orders. It marks the point at which structure was broken, the retracement band and the levels calculated from them. The decision to enter a position and the calculation of the volume remain with the user. One construction is tracked at a time, and a new break of structure replaces the previous one. One copy of the indicator is used per chart.