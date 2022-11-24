FTMO Smart Trader EA

Unlock the gateway to prop trading success with the FTMO Smart Trader EA, your ultimate Forex robot designed to propel you towards unprecedented trading achievements. Engineered for ambitious traders eyeing partnerships with leading prop firms like FTMO, Funded Next, and more, this revolutionary tool is your key to unparalleled performance and risk management in the dynamic Forex market.

Get sets here : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756066

Why Choose FTMO Smart Trader EA?

High Performance: Achieve an impressive 86% win rate with a conservative 2% drawdown, a testament to the EA's efficient market navigation and risk management capabilities tailored for prop trading conditions.

Exclusive Features:

One Chart Setup: Simplify trading by running the EA on EURUSD; let the software handle the rest, maximizing your trading success with this proven currency pair.

Time-Efficient: Trades only from 00:00 to 04:00, ensuring optimal market coverage and personal time management.

Versatile Account Sizes: Adapt to various account sizes, from $5,000 to $50,000, catering to traders of all levels.

Unlimited Licenses, News Filter, and Equity Stop Loss: Enjoy full control and protection with these essential features, essential for consistent trading success.

24/7 Support: A dedicated team is ready to assist with any questions or concerns, providing unparalleled support as you navigate the Forex markets.

Affordable Updates:

Post the initial six months of free updates, continue receiving the latest features for only 70% of the standard update cost, ensuring your EA remains optimized for evolving market conditions.

Exclusive Launch Offer:

Be among the first four purchasers and seize this revolutionary EA for just $600 before the price escalates to $1,000, securing your trading success at an unbeatable price.

Join Our Community:

After your purchase, become a member of our Telegram group for exclusive set files, real-time Q&A, and unparalleled support, connecting with like-minded traders and maximizing your trading potential.

Take the Leap:

The FTMO Smart Trader EA propels you several steps ahead in the competitive trading world, offering secure and dependable trading without risky strategies like Martingale, Hedging, or Grid. With its reliable performance and essential features like Stop-Loss protection and generous Take Profit levels, this EA ensures simplified trading and consistent profits.

Recommendations:

Currency Pair: XAUUSD

Timeframe: 15M

Minimum Deposit: $100

Account Type: Any

Characteristics:

XAUUSD Trading: Focus on a specific pair for targeted results.

14 Indicators: Strategically combined for enhanced performance.

Automatic Lot Bidding: Built-in function for seamless bidding.

Easy Installation: No need to change settings; defaults are ideal for GMT+2 brokers.

VPS Recommended: Ensure 24/7 EA operation for optimal results.



    İncelemeler 4
    Darryl Brown
    298
    Darryl Brown 2023.04.19 03:22 
     

    Looking good so far....bought it yesterday and will try it on a prop firm soon.

    Livio Yves Chathuant
    983
    Livio Yves Chathuant 2023.02.13 23:01 
     

    GREAT

    247stocknow
    192
    247stocknow 2024.02.01 14:01 
     

    Bought this product after asking the developer if this would work on my prop firm account(s) and they said yes. Once I bought the product, the developer said the product don't work and I would have to buy another one. I asked if I could get my money back and they said no. They kept wanting me to buy the other product from a different site. I asked why they have this product up if it don't work anymore and they didn't give me a response on why they have this product up if it don't work. They just told me to buy another program. Wish I could show the screenshots of our conversation.

    Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
    3162
    Geliştiriciden yanıt Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi 2024.02.01 15:04
    I DIDN'T SAY YOU HAVE TO BUY ANOTHER ONE I SAID I WOULD TRY TO MAKE THINGS WORK, AND I WILL MAKE SET FILES FOR YOU. YOU JUST MISUNDERSTOOD ME
    Mohammed Sadeq Ahmed
    136
    Mohammed Sadeq Ahmed 2023.10.16 01:04 
     

    Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

    Darryl Brown
    298
    Darryl Brown 2023.04.19 03:22 
     

    Looking good so far....bought it yesterday and will try it on a prop firm soon.

    Livio Yves Chathuant
    983
    Livio Yves Chathuant 2023.02.13 23:01 
     

    GREAT

