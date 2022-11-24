Unlock the gateway to prop trading success with the FTMO Smart Trader EA, your ultimate Forex robot designed to propel you towards unprecedented trading achievements. Engineered for ambitious traders eyeing partnerships with leading prop firms like FTMO, Funded Next, and more, this revolutionary tool is your key to unparalleled performance and risk management in the dynamic Forex market.

Get sets here : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756066

Why Choose FTMO Smart Trader EA?

High Performance: Achieve an impressive 86% win rate with a conservative 2% drawdown, a testament to the EA's efficient market navigation and risk management capabilities tailored for prop trading conditions.

Exclusive Features:

One Chart Setup: Simplify trading by running the EA on EURUSD; let the software handle the rest, maximizing your trading success with this proven currency pair.

Time-Efficient: Trades only from 00:00 to 04:00, ensuring optimal market coverage and personal time management.

Versatile Account Sizes: Adapt to various account sizes, from $5,000 to $50,000, catering to traders of all levels.

Unlimited Licenses, News Filter, and Equity Stop Loss: Enjoy full control and protection with these essential features, essential for consistent trading success.

24/7 Support: A dedicated team is ready to assist with any questions or concerns, providing unparalleled support as you navigate the Forex markets.

Affordable Updates:

Post the initial six months of free updates, continue receiving the latest features for only 70% of the standard update cost, ensuring your EA remains optimized for evolving market conditions.

Exclusive Launch Offer:

Be among the first four purchasers and seize this revolutionary EA for just $600 before the price escalates to $1,000, securing your trading success at an unbeatable price.

Join Our Community:

After your purchase, become a member of our Telegram group for exclusive set files, real-time Q&A, and unparalleled support, connecting with like-minded traders and maximizing your trading potential.

Take the Leap:

The FTMO Smart Trader EA propels you several steps ahead in the competitive trading world, offering secure and dependable trading without risky strategies like Martingale, Hedging, or Grid. With its reliable performance and essential features like Stop-Loss protection and generous Take Profit levels, this EA ensures simplified trading and consistent profits.

Recommendations:

Currency Pair: XAUUSD

Timeframe: 15M

Minimum Deposit: $100

Account Type: Any

Characteristics:

XAUUSD Trading: Focus on a specific pair for targeted results.

14 Indicators: Strategically combined for enhanced performance.

Automatic Lot Bidding: Built-in function for seamless bidding.

Easy Installation: No need to change settings; defaults are ideal for GMT+2 brokers.

VPS Recommended: Ensure 24/7 EA operation for optimal results.