Pro Scalping Tool


### **ProScalpingToolEA.mq5 Analysis & Description**

**Overview:**  
The `ProScalpingToolEA.mq5` script is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to assist with automated trading. It includes features for placing, managing, and monitoring trades.

---

### **Key Functionalities:**

1. **Trade Execution & Management:**
   - Uses the `CTrade` class from `Trade.mqh` to manage trading operations.
   - Allows placing buy and sell orders with a configurable lot size.
   - Trades are identified using a unique `magic_number` to differentiate them from manual trades.

2. **Configurable Inputs:**
   - `lot_size`: Defines the lot size for each trade.
   - `tp_points`: Sets the take profit in points.
   - `sl_points`: Sets the stop loss in points.
   - `trail_stop`: Implements a trailing stop feature.
   - `max_trades`: Limits the number of open trades to prevent excessive exposure.

3. **Graphical Interface (Buttons):**
   - Provides buttons to display trade statistics, including:
     - Total number of buy/sell trades.
     - Total lots traded for buy/sell orders.
     - Overall trade count and lot volume.

4. **Risk Management:**
   - Implements stop loss and take profit settings to protect capital.
   - Uses a trailing stop to lock in profits dynamically as the market moves.

---

### **Conclusion**
This EA appears to be a **trade management tool**, helping traders execute orders, track trade statistics, and manage risk efficiently. It does not seem to contain a complex strategy but rather functions as a utility to assist with manual or semi-automated trading.
Recommended products
Dashboard Super ma ris cci MT5
Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Super MA RSI CCI Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free, LINK . Dashboard Super MA RSI CCI is an intuitive and handy graphic tool to help you to: Have 28 pairs under control with one dashboard Monitor price movement, identify possible trend based on MA, RS
Dashboard Super Three MA MT5
Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Super Three MA MT5 Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free Free version: LINK MT4 version: LINK This system basically utilizes PA and three adjustable Moving Average as the main indicator set to generate trading signal. With the feature that all MA_timefram
Neural trendlock hybrid system
Josias Antimano Nazal
Experts
TrendLock Hybrid System is an advanced all-in-one Expert Advisor built for traders who demand precision, consistency, and adaptability in any market condition. It combines multiple trading logics into a unified hybrid framework to deliver smarter and more efficient execution. Core Features:  Adaptive risk management that adjusts automatically to market volatility. Detects sideways conditions and avoids low-probability setups. Guides trade direction by identifying short-term momentum for both
PipSniper EA
Noel Dagubert Kayombo
Experts
PipSniper EA  is a Trend Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on Price Action and Trend following.The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale.  FEATURES No Martingale, No Grid, No Double Lot, No Averaging, No Dangerous strategy. Every trade has SL and TP from beginning. Only one trade at a time, for each currency pair. The EA supports symbols with a suffix or prefix. Free Demo available to download. INFORMATION Recommended pairs:  volatility 75 (v5), BTCUSD, EURUSD Re
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
HYT (Help Your Trading) is a tool designed to help you average down your losing positions using two main techniques: Standard averaging. Hedging with subsequent opening of positions in the direction of the trend. This tool allows you to manage multiple positions opened in different directions, both for buying and selling. HYT automatically calculates the size of the next position, order price, direction for averaging, and closing the position with a specified take-profit level. It also provides
MT5 Trade Master
Ervand Oganesyan
Utilities
Multifunctional trade dashboard to simplify manual trading. Deals and orders visualization, p&l calculations, one click trading, orders modification, breakeven, trailing stop, partial stop loss, partial take profit, closing by time, equity stop loss and take profit - all of that is possible in one or a few clicks, using hotkeys or with simple mouse drag of the levels on the chart. User friendly interface allows you to test necessary scenarios and move to the use the application almost immediatel
Recovery Manager Pro MT5
Ianina Nadirova
4.55 (11)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
Prop Challenger
NHLANHLA CYRIL NKOSI
1 (1)
Experts
You can use our advanced Trading Robot to help you on your journey to becoming a funded trader. This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to assist you in navigating prop firm challenges. Here's what sets it apart: Optimized for Challenge Progression Our robot aims to help you progress through evaluations. It uses a strategy designed to work towards a 1:2 profit ratio. Strategic Trading During Prime Hours Trades are primarily completed during the New York session, when the market is typically at its
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
Utilities
Live Forex Signals is designed for trading on site signals   https://live-forex-signals.com/en and  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 Parameters Username   and   Password   if you have a subscription to the sites live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com , then you should fill in these parameters with your credentials; if there is no subscription, then leave the fields empty; Comment   comment on the deals being opened Ris
Gold Oracle Scalper Adaptive
Glaudes Laurislei Moreira
Experts
Gold Oracle M1 - Adaptive Strategy for GOLD with Dynamic Risk Management Introducing   Gold Oracle , a meticulously developed and tested Expert Advisor (EA) specifically for trading the   GOLD (XAUUSD)   asset on the M1 timeframe. This EA is the result of extensive research and optimization, seeking a balance between profitability and, crucially, robust risk management that adapts to different market conditions. If you are looking for an automated Gold trading solution that prioritizes consiste
Talents ATR Scalper Utility
Michael Musco
Utilities
Talents ATR Scalper Utility (MT5) The Talents ATR Scalper Utility is a professional-grade trade execution and management tool built for MetaTrader 5. Inspired by the Biblical Parable of the Talents , this utility is designed to help traders multiply their potential with precision risk control, one-click simplicity, and advanced automation. Whether you’re scalping forex, gold, or indices, this tool delivers speed, consistency, and confidence. Key Features One-Click Trade Preview Click below price
Quant Fleet MT5
Timo Roth
Experts
Introducing:   Quant Fleet MT5 2.0! The Quant Fleet operates on the USDJPY using five independent strategies for a broad diversification. The difference to Quant Fleet MT5 1.0 is, that there are six sub-strategies supporting the performance. Launch Promo: The price will increase after the first 20 copies are sold. Public group:  Join Documentation and presets:  click here Signal:  click here Key Features: Easy Installation:   Ready in just a few steps—drag the EA onto the USDJPY chart and
MarSe MT5
Roman Gergert
Experts
This Expert Advisor uses additional filters to determine the trend. It protects orders with the help of locking. The robot uses martingale. This EA use pending orders. Sooner or later martingale can lose the deposit, it is recommended to control the trading of the EA while analyzing the market. The EA trades on any symbol. The minimum recommended deposit is $1000 (it is better to start with a cent account). The EA works on M1 timeframe. Telegram channel Settings: https://drive.google.com/file/d
TechRiven EC Pro EA
Md Ariful Moula Chowdhury
Experts
TechRiven EC Pro — Smart, Fast, and Adaptive EA TechRiven EC Pro   is a powerful automated trading system designed to identify and execute trades rapidly when market conditions are most favorable. It intelligently adapts to   current market volatility , allowing it to stay profitable even during unpredictable market movements. Proven Performance: The attached backtest results demonstrate   consistent profitability over several years . Even during periods of aggressive market change, TechRiven EC
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
KTS poverty killer robot
Thato Modiba
Experts
1. Overview & Strategy Platform : MT5 Symbol : Trades exclusively   XAUUSD   (gold)   Core Mechanism : On an initial trade going into drawdown, the EA injects additional trades of   increasing lot size   to recover losses and turn profitable—the classic martingale/recovery pattern User Controls : Fully customizable   lot size ,   stop loss , and   take profit   levels for risk management   2. Version & Profit Claims Current Version : V2 (Poverty Killer V2 MT5), free download, focused excl
Controller VPU
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
The Controller VPU bot is a trending bot that works by levels. The work is carried out using the levels that are formed by the price itself and which are fixed by the VPU Levels indicator. Based on these levels, the algorithm generates an entry signal. Thus, a fairly reliable forecasting system is obtained. The example in the screenshots shows optimization in one year and optimistic forecasting for the next few years. If resources allow, then it is better to carry out optimization at checkpoi
Neopips Engine EA
Md Billal Hossain
Experts
NeoPips Engine EA – The Ultimate Trading Revolution Has Arrived! “The real power of trading lies in seeing what others miss. NeoPips Engine doesn’t follow the market — it masters it.” About NeoPips Engine EA: Your Intelligent Trading Ally NeoPips Engine EA is not your average trading robot. It’s a multi-dimensional, AI-optimized expert advisor crafted for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and long-term performance. Unlike outdated bots with rigid rules, NeoPips Engine is a livin
HighRider
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
EA Revolution - Smart Buy and Hold This EA is built for those who believe in the Buy and Hold strategy but want to take it to the next level. Instead of holding positions open for days or weeks, this system buys and sells daily, avoiding the risks of market gaps , eliminating swap costs, and improving risk management. The goal is simple: stick to the traditional investment philosophy but with a more dynamic and efficient strategy that adapts to the market day by day. It’s perfect for traders loo
Position Trader EA MT5
LEE SAMSON
5 (2)
Experts
Turn any trading strategy into a position trading strategy or trade the proven RSI & ADR based position trading strategies, including automated drawdown control system for positions that move against you. This EA is an evolution and a simplification of the MRA EA that has been used for position trading strategies taught on the Market Structure Trader website for many years. See my profile for a link to the website, free position trading course and other products. The EA will automatically scale
NebularManMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
EA for manual trading with the ability to add new orders with increasing in one lot. You can manage the risk by changing the lot volume, the step between orders, and limiting the number of open positions and the total volume of lots. There is a trailing stop, virtual stop loss and virtual take profit, which can be freely moved around the chart. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can check how the EA works in the strategy tester. In the MT5 strategy tester, manual movement of vi
News Hedging Pro MT5
Mean Pichponreay
Experts
News Hedging Pro  is a unique robot that allows you to trade during the most critical news announcement periods by your predefined strategy. You can preset the strategy to trade, and then it will trade that news automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now with this tool, trading news become easier, more flexible and more exciting than ever. No waiting, no confusing anymore. Product Links Fully  Description
Scalp Nightingale
Tan Kian Wei
Experts
Selling price at $128 for 5 copies. Next selling price will be at $198. TLDR: The legendary Scalp Nightingale utilizes an in-house developed signal guided by trend anchorage to perform night scalping on multiple currencies. There are a few different trading modes available depending on the user’s risk appetite. Try it, love it, own it…! Back test results are shown in the Screenshots. Back test period start from Jan 2018 until the date of the EA is published. History is not cherry picked! The
RahimWowCandle
Syed Rahim Uddin Ahmed
Experts
RahimWowCandle EA – Candle Power, Simplified & Amplified RahimWowCandle EA is a powerful, fully automated trading system designed to capture opportunities directly from candle movements. With its elegant multi-step candle cycle, this EA brings speed, clarity, and profit-focused execution to your trading. This EA is for those who need guranteed profit monthly. So, start with 1000USD as your first and last investment and attach this EA on EURUSD on Daily Time Frame, you will make more than 2
Kikyo
Yuta Hirae
Experts
[Target currency pair / time] [EURUSD/15M] Recommended. Variable lot MT5EA for compound interest operation! [About EA operation] After purchasing an EA, it is recommended to operate with a real account after operating with a demo account for a certain period of time. [About kikyo/logic overview] Kikyo is an EA that supports EURUSD/15M. Adopts a variable lot system that can easily realize compound interest operation according to the amount of funds (the default is a fixed lot. Please change
EA Monolith
Vasiliy Kolesov
5 (1)
Experts
EA Monolith EA monolith   is a fully automatic, multicurrency Expert Advisor designed for trading on the Forex market in the MT5 terminal on accounts with "netting" orders, "no hedge".  The EA has a function for closing all orders when a critical drawdown is reached, the size of which is set in the settings, which provides full protection of the deposit. This version of the Expert Advisor is configured to work on the gold spot tool. If your broker has two decimal places in quotes on the gol
Pair trading with 2 instruments
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Experts
The Expert Advisor is designed for pair trading with 2 selected instruments with automatic calculation of the correlation coefficient and determination of one of 8 possible entries by 4 for positive and negative correlation. The inputs used are set in the settings: 1 and 3 for trading for a fall in the delta between instruments, 2 and 3 for trading for a rise in the delta (a more dangerous trading option). There are trade control buttons, information and statistical panels. There is a wide range
Divergence Custome Hedge Mt5
Shamary A Guy
5 (1)
Utilities
This EA performs with a Hedging strategy by which Buy and Sell signals are from the MACD indicator.... The lot sizes in the input are Custome for you to adjust as you pleased, so you are able to improve your hedging style. Inputs. Close Money-   this option is basically the take profit in ($), for example if you set the close money at $20 the   EA  will automatically close all trades when your overall profit is $20. Nearby Hedge Pips-   this basically determine the   distance of pips  between yo
FREE
Mr M Markets Nasdaq Specialist EA MT5
Mr M Markets (Pty) Ltd
Experts
Highly profitable Expert Advisor (EA) that is both consistent and conservative. This expert advisor is capable of trading automatically without any manual intervention whatsoever.  Expert advisor specializes with trading on   Nasdaq 100 (US100/ USA100/ NAS100/ USTEC/ USTECH)   index only. Suitable for most Prop Firm challenges, especially those that allow news trading and swing trading. EA uses a very sophisticated strategy that combines mostly day trading and occasionally swing trading techni
Protected profit
Vasiliy Pritchin
Utilities
Protected profit это логическое продолжение проекта Equity monitor. Исправлены недочёты и внесены дополнительные моменты. В данном продукте разработан процентный  Traling stop, как на отдельную позицию, так и на дневную прибыль в целом. Есть возможность закрыть позицию по заданному проценту убытка, а так же можно закрыть все позиции по проценту дневной прибыли. Настройки просты и понятны.  Например: Риск на позицию 1% Позиция закроется если процент убытка превысит 1%. Traling 3% допустимое сниже
Buyers of this product also purchase
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
FiboPlusWaves MT5
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
Utilities
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Utilities
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Gatilho Swing
Everton Fernando Da Silva Messias
Utilities
Swing Trigger - Intelligent Swing Trading Solution Swing Trigger revolutionizes H1 timeframe analysis by providing professional-grade visualization tools for discerning traders. This sophisticated MetaTrader 5 indicator identifies high-probability reversal zones through advanced price action interpretation, delivering clear visual cues without chart clutter. The system automatically plots strategic rectangles around significant price ranges while maintaining critical reference levels from previ
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (10)
Utilities
This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
GT Trade Manager
Alexander Martin Koenig
Utilities
This Utility is designed for price action strategies, trading flags and retests, such as Guerrilla Trading and similar strategies It allows to: place pending orders for retests (on the Retest line or x PIPs away from the retest line) place orders for flag formations calculate lotsizes based on account size, currency pair and risk percentage split trades and place multiple trades if lot size exceeds max lot size given by broker manage trades with a trailing SL/TP behind the most recent highs/lows
Mirror EA for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
Price Data Record into EXCEL per Tick
Hao Zhang
Utilities
1. Record the price data for each Tick transaction. Data file contents: "Tick time", "ASK price", "BID price", "SPREAD SPREAD", "Tick quoted quantity". 2. Meanwhile, generate a quotation data file with a 1-minute period. Content of 1min data file: "ASK time", "ASK OPEN price", "ASK HIGH price", "ASK LOW price", "ASK CLOSE price", "BID time", "BID OPEN price", "BID HIGH price", "BID LOW price", "BID CLOSE price", "Tick quoted quantity". 3. Save all quotation data in one file every day, which is c
Mt5BridgeBinary
Leandro Sanchez Marino
Utilities
I automated its commercial strategies for use of binary in MT5 and with our Mt5BridgeBinary I sent the orders to its Binary account and I list: begin to operate this way of easy! The expert advisers are easy to form, to optimize and to realize hardiness tests; also in the test we can project its long-term profitability, that's why we have created Mt5BridgeBinary to connect its best strategies to Binary. Characteristics: - It can use so many strategies as I wished. (Expert Advisor). - He does
Xrade EA
Yao Maxime Kayi
Utilities
Xrade EA is an expert advisor as technical indicator. For short period trade it's the best for next previsions of the trend of the market. +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Very Important Our robot(data anylizer) does'nt take a trade procedure. If using only our robot you must take positions by yoursels +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The technical indiator provide for a given sma
IDEA Position Manager and Market Advisor
Mirko Bastianini
Utilities
News: IDEA 2.0 is out with lot of features, like telegram bot notifications and Limits order! Check the changelog at bottom of page (*). Hi all, here you can find my Expert Advisor, called IDEA  (Intelligent Detection & managEr Algorithm) . In short, with this software you can: Have   a clear view of market status , with an indication of current trend. Simply add symbols you want to monitor to your market watch, and IDEA will notify you if some of them are in trend; Have an   automatic lots ca
Nasdaq Piploader NY Open
Tawanda Tinarwo
Utilities
PROMOTION!! $499 until 1 Mar. After that, EA will be $1,050 Developed and tested for over 3 years, this is one of the safest EAs on the planet for trading the New York Open. Trading could never be easier.  Trade On NASDAQ US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average) S&P 500  What Does The EA do? The EA will open a Buy Stop Order and a Sell Stop Order(With SL and TP) on either side of the market just a few seconds before the NY Open.  As soon as 1 of the 2 trades is triggered, the EA automatically delete
Market book saver
Aliaksandr Hryshyn
Utilities
Saving data from the order book. Data replay utility: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71640 Library for use in the strategy tester: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81409 Perhaps, then a library will appear for using the saved data in the strategy tester, depending on the interest in this development. Now there are developments of this kind using shared memory, when only one copy of the data is in RAM. This not only solves the memory issue, but gives faster initialization on each
All in one Keylevel
Trinh Minh Tung
5 (1)
Utilities
Instead of sticking to the Charts,let's use ALL IN ONE KEYLEVEL Announcement: We are pleased to announce the latest version 14.02 of the One In One Keylevel product. This is a reliable product that has been upgraded with many new features and improvements to make your work easier and more efficient. Currently, we have a special promotion for this new version. The current discounted price is $500, and there are only 32 units left. After that, the price will increase to $1000, and will continue to
GerFX EA Protection Filter MT5
Exler Consulting GmbH
5 (1)
Utilities
The EA Protection Filter ( MT4 version here ) provides a news filter as well as a stock market crash filter, which can be used in combination with other EAs. Therefore, it serves as an additional protective layer for other EAs that do provide such filters.  During backtest analysis of my own night scalpers, which already use a stock market crash filter, I noticed that the historic drawdown,  especially during stock market crash phases like 2007-2008, was reduced significantly by using such a fil
Hedge Ninja
Robert Mathias Bernt Larsson
3 (2)
Utilities
Make sure to join our Discord community over at www.Robertsfx.com , you can also buy the EA at robertsfx.com WIN NO MATTER IN WHICH DIRECTION THE PRICE MOVES This robot wins no matter in which direction the price moves by following changing direction depending on in which direction price moves. This is the most free way of trading to this date. So you win no matter which direction it moves (when price moves to either of the red lines as seen on the screenshot, it wins with the profit target you
Shortcuts
Rouge Mouta
Utilities
Best for Technical Analysis You can set from one key shortcut for graphical tool or chart control for technical analysis. Graphic design software / CAD-like smooth drawing experience. Best for price action traders. Sync Drawing Objects You don’t need to repeat drawing the same trend line on the other charts. Shortcuts do that for you automatically. Of course, any additional modifications of the object immediately apply to the other charts too. Colors depend on Timeframe Organize drawings with
Gold instrument scanner MT5
Mei Lan Tang
Utilities
Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
Gold Wire Trader MT5
Yu You Zhang
Utilities
Gold Wire Trader MT5 trades using the RSI Indicator. It offers many customizable RSI trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. The EA implements the following entry strategies, that can be enabled or disabled at will: Trade when the RSI Indicator is oversold or overbought Trade when the RSI comes back from an oversold or overbought condition Four different trading behavio
Gold trend scanner MT5
Li Yun Zhang
Utilities
Gold trend scanner MT5 a multi symbol multi timeframe dashboard that monitors and analyzes Average True Range indicator value in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes  in 3 modes :  It shows the ATR indicator value in all pairs and timeframes and signals when the ATR value reaches a maximum or minimum in a given duration. Short term ATR/Long term ATR ratio: It shows ratio of 2 ATRs with different periods. It's useful in detecting short term volatility and explosive moves. ATR Value/Spread ratio: S
Carousel Triple gold MT5
Hong En Wang
Utilities
Attention: this is a multicurrency EA, which trades by several pairs from one chart!  Therefore, in order to avoid duplicate trades, it is necessary to attach EA only to one chart, ---> all trading in all pairs is conducted only from one chart! we can trade simultaneously in three different pairs, as by default (EURUSD + GBPUSD + AUDUSD), which take into account the correlation when entering the market for all three; we can trade only EURUSD (or any currency pair) and at the same time take into
Gold Triangular Arbitrage MT5
Jin Feng Liu
Utilities
A triangular arbitrage strategy exploits inefficiencies between three related currency pairs, placing offsetting transactions which cancel each other for a net profit when the inefficiency is resolved. A deal involves three trades, exchanging the initial currency for a second, the second currency for a third, and the third currency for the initial. With the third trade, the arbitrageur locks in a zero-risk profit from the discrepancy that exists when the market cross exchange rate is not aligned
Gold index expert MT5
He Ming Lai
Utilities
Gold index expert MT5 Wizard uses Multi-timeframe analysis. In simpler terms, the indicator monitors 2 timeframes. A higher timeframe and a lower timeframe. The indicator determines the trend by analyzing order flow and structure on the higher timeframe(4 hour for instance). Once the trend and order flow have been determined the indicator then uses previous market structure and price action to accurately determine high probability reversal zones. Once the high probability reversal zone has bee
Golden Route home MT5
Gao Sun Liu
Utilities
Golden Route home MT5 calculates the average prices of BUY (LONG) and SELL (SHORT) open positions, taking into account the size of open positions, commissions and swaps. The indicator builds the average line of LONG open positions, after crossing which, from the bottom up, the total profit for all LONG positions for the current instrument becomes greater than 0. The indicator builds the average line of SHORT open positions, after crossing which, from top to bottom, the total profit for all SH
Gold looks at several MT5
Yi Shan Hou
Utilities
Do you want an EA with small stoploss? Do you want an EA that is just in and out of market? Gold looks at several MT5 It is ONLY buying when the market opens and with a window of 10 minutes or less. It uses pre-market price so be sure your broker has that.   This strategies (yes, it is 2 different strategies that can be used with 3 different charts) have tight stoplosses and a takeprofit that often will be reached within seconds! The strategies are well proven. I have used them manually for
Bionic Forex
Pablo Maruk Jaguanharo Carvalho Pinheiro
Utilities
Bionic Forex - Humans and Robots for profit. Patience is the key. The strategies are based on: - Tendency - Momentum + High Volatility - Dawn Scalper + Support Resistence. Again, patience is the key. No bot is flawless, sometimes it will work seamlessly, sometimes it simply won't.  it's up to you manage its risk and make it a great friend to trade automatically with fantastic strategies. Best regards, Good luck., Pablo Maruk.
Trade Insurance Expert Advisor
Jermaine Wedderburn
Utilities
Ever took a trade and when you come back to the termainal to check on the status of the position, you realized the market has gone so far in the opposite direction or it has hit your stoploss. Well this system is here to help manage those moments price doesn't go in your desired direction. Consider this to be the insurance your account needs for your trading business. This tool manages manual trades and e.a. triggered trades. However be aware that some e.a.s are programmed to override other e.a.
WEB MT5 Licensing
Louis Allotey
Utilities
ABOUT THE PRODUCT Your all-in-one licensing software is now available. End users are typically granted the right to make one or more copies of software without infringing on third-party rights. The license also specifies the obligations of the parties to the license agreement and may impose limitations on how the software can be used. AIM OF THE SOFTWARE The purpose of this system is to provide you with a one-of-a-kind piece of software that will help you license and securely track your MT4/MT5
Service that warns you of your margin level
Serge Hilaire O Collin
Utilities
The purpose of this service is to warn you when the percentage of the margin level exceeds either a threshold up or down. Notification is done by email and/or message on mobile in the metatrader app. The frequency of notifications is either at regular time intervals or by step of variation of the margin. The parameters are: - Smartphone (true or false): if true, enables mobile notifications. The default value is false. The terminal options must be configured accordingly. - email (true or false)
Lock Guard
Omar Usman
Utilities
In trading, losses are inevitable, but they can be managed effectively with the right tools. Lock Guard    can be used for insuring positions in manual trading or as an addition to another robot. It is a powerful tool for saving a trader's main positions because it can prevent losses from getting out of hand. Lock Guard is a trading tool that helps manage losses by automatically placing pending stop orders, which act as counter orders that become market orders when the price moves against t
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review