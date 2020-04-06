BTC Quantum Predator

Title: BTC Quantum Predator MT5

​Subtitle: High-Precision Bitcoin & Forex Trend Hunter by Mabrouk Mahdy

​Product Description:

​BTC Quantum Predator is an advanced algorithmic trading system specifically engineered to tackle the high volatility of the Cryptocurrency market, with a primary focus on Bitcoin (BTCUSD). Developed by Mabrouk Mahdy, this Expert Advisor uses a sophisticated blend of volatility-based envelopes and momentum filtering to identify high-probability breakout trades.

​Unlike standard grid or martingale EAs, BTC Quantum Predator follows a disciplined "Smart Money" approach, entering trades only when price action and momentum are perfectly aligned.

​Key Technical Features:

​Volatility Breakout Logic: Uses Keltner Channels to identify price explosions beyond normal trading ranges.

​Momentum Confirmation: Integrated RSI filters ensure the EA doesn't buy at the "peak" or sell at the "bottom."

​Dynamic Profit Protection: Features an automated Break-Even system that secures your capital as soon as the trade moves in your favor.

​Smart Execution: Built-in NormalizePrice and NormalizeLot functions ensure compatibility with all broker types and account sizes.

​Spread Protection: Prevents trading during high-slippage events or news gaps to protect your balance.

​Why Choose BTC Quantum Predator?

​Safety First: Every trade has a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit. No risky Martingale or Hedging.

​Fully Automated: 24/7 monitoring of the Bitcoin market.

​Broker Agnostic: Works perfectly on ECN, Raw, and Standard accounts.

​Optimized for MT5: Leverages the full power of the MetaTrader 5 engine for lightning-fast execution.

​Trading Recommendations:

​Primary Pair: BTCUSD (Bitcoin).

​Secondary Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD.

​Timeframe: H1 (Recommended) or M15 for aggressive scalping.

​Minimum Balance: $500.

​Account Type: ECN or Low Spread accounts are highly recommended.

​About the Developer:

​Designed and optimized by Mabrouk Mahdy, a specialist in automated trading systems. This EA is the result of extensive backtesting and real-market stress testing.

العنوان: BTC QUANTUM PREDATOR MT5

الوصف:
​"BTC Quantum Predator هو مستشار خبير (EA) عالي الأداء مصمم خصيصاً لتداول البيتكوين والعملات الرئيسية. يعتمد الروبوت على استراتيجية اختراق قنوات كيلتنر (Keltner Channels) المدعومة بفلتر الزخم RSI لاقتناص الاتجاهات القوية. يتميز بنظام إدارة مخاطر صارم يتضمن حماية الأرباح (Break-even) وتعديل العقود تلقائياً."
​"BTC Quantum Predator is a high-performance EA designed for Bitcoin and major FX pairs. It uses Keltner Channel breakouts confirmed by RSI momentum. Features include an advanced risk management system with automatic Break-even protection."
​2. إعدادات التشغيل الموصى بها (Recommended Settings)
​قدم هذه النصائح للمشترين في خانة "User Guide":
​الرمز: BTCUSD (البيتكوين) أو EURUSD.
​الفريم الزمني: H1 (ساعة واحدة).
​نوع الحساب: ECN أو Raw Spread (للحصول على أقل سبريد).
​الحد الأدنى للإيداع: 500 دولار.
​3. الصورة الترويجية (The Logo)

​بما أن اسم الروبوت هو Quantum Predator، يُفضل أن تكون الصورة رمزاً يجمع بين "البيتكوين" و"التكنولوجيا المستقبلية" أو "السرعة".


