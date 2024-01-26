Position Man Utility
- Utilities
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Javier Antonio Gomez MirandaHi everyone! If anyone wants to research something or to automate a strategy, please, do not hesitate to contact me!
- Version: 4.20
- Activations: 5
Position Manager serves as an expert advisor (EA) designed to enhance your trading experience by providing a user-friendly panel for intuitive management of your positions. This tool empowers you with a seamless interface, allowing for efficient handling of trades and improved control over your trading positions. The primary objective of Position Manager is to simplify and streamline the management of your positions, enabling you to make informed decisions with ease. Through its intuitive design, this EA aims to contribute to a more user-friendly and efficient trading environment, ensuring that you have the tools needed to optimize your trading strategy effortlessly.