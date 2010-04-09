SpreadHunter

SpreadHunter - Smart Arbitrage with Cointegration

SpreadHunter is an EA built to exploit arbitrage opportunities between two market pairs using asset cointegration. This system analyzes statistical relationships between pairs to identify and capitalize on temporary imbalances.

The strategy combines mathematical precision with automated execution, ensuring trades are fast and efficient. SpreadHunter is ideal for traders looking for an advanced tool to diversify their portfolio and benefit from a data-driven approach and proven strategies.

Parameters that I use:

  • TF: 4h
  • Pair 1: EURUSD
  • Lots 1: 1
  • Pair 2: GBPUSD
  • Lots 2: 1
  • Regression period: 252
  • Exit after Days: 70

You can check the result of the test in the images attached.

Remember, this strategy is just one piece of the puzzle. Check out my full portfolio and unlock your trading potential here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2270676 🚀


