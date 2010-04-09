SpreadHunter - Smart Arbitrage with Cointegration

SpreadHunter is an EA built to exploit arbitrage opportunities between two market pairs using asset cointegration. This system analyzes statistical relationships between pairs to identify and capitalize on temporary imbalances.

The strategy combines mathematical precision with automated execution, ensuring trades are fast and efficient. SpreadHunter is ideal for traders looking for an advanced tool to diversify their portfolio and benefit from a data-driven approach and proven strategies.

Parameters that I use:

TF: 4h

Pair 1: EURUSD

Lots 1: 1

Pair 2: GBPUSD

Lots 2: 1

Regression period: 252

Exit after Days: 70

You can check the result of the test in the images attached.

