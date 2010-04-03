AR Trades



Multi currency Multi time frame expert advisor based on price action.
Works with currency majors, crosses, exotics, indexes, etc.
EA looks for longer candles than the average candle range to open a position.
By default it works on daily time frame, so there will be only few trades per week.
There is an initial take profit for each trade and a basket stop loss, which is percentage from the account.


Recommended pairs:

All 28 majors and crosses. Exotics and indexes are a bit tricky because of the much higher spreads and bigger gaps(indexes)


Recommended time frame:

The default strategy time frame is the Daily TF, but there could be achieved good results with H4 and H1 TFs


User inputs description (default settings):

  • Magic_Number = 333 -> Expert's magic number
  • timeFrame PERIOD_D1 -> default time frame is D1
  • lot 0.01 -> lot size of each position
  • maxSpread 4.0 -> max spread to open a position
  • maxTradesPerPair 7 ->  Max number of positions to be added (including the initial trade). 0 - unlimited
  • tpFromARMultiplier 0.1 -> 0.1 means Take profit of the initial trade will be 10% from the average range  (multiplied by the averageRangeMultiplier). This is the dynamic take profit
  • slFromARMultiplier 0.0 -> if 0.0, no stop is used for the individual pairs. If for example 0.3, Stop loss will be 30% from  the current average range (multiplied by the averageRangeMultiplier)
  • minTakeProfitPerPair 0.1 -> In account currency (money). If there are more than 1 trade for pair, the initial take profit of the initial trade will be removed  and all trades will  be closed after reaching this min profit. Usually we want to get out of the positions as soon as we go into profit
  • candleRangeForOpenTradePips 0 -> fixed amount of pips. If set to 0 it's not used - EA will use average range calculation instead
  • takeProfitPipsPerPair 0 -> fixed amount of pips. If set to 0 it's not used - EA will use tpFromARMultiplier calculation instead
  • stopLossPipsPerPair 0 -> fixed amount of pips. If set to 0 it's not used - EA will use slFromARMultiplier calculation instead
  • emergencyStopLossPercentage 25.0 -> If something goes wrong this will close all trades after reaching 25% (or whatever percentage is set) from the whole account
  • averageRangeMultiplier 2.5 -> 2.5 is 250%, 1.25 is 25%, etc, higher than the current average range
  • averageRangePeriod 20 -> number of bars the average range is calculated for
  • maxRunningPairs 1 -> if 0 - trade all pairs from the user input. 1 will trade only one pair, but will not prevent adding additional positions for the same pair
  • minBodySizeFromARMultiplier 0.3 -> When adding additional trades, body size of the previous candle must be at least this percentage from average range. 0.3 is 30% from Average range. This option will prevent adding additional positions after very small candles
  • pairs "AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDJPY,AUDNZD,AUDUSD,CADCHF,CADJPY,CHFJPY,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURCHF,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURNZD,EURUSD,GBPAUD,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPJPY,GBPNZD,GBPUSD,NZDCAD,NZDCHF,NZDJPY,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDCHF,USDJPY"
  • placeSingleTradePerCurrency false -> in case of true -> if we have for example GBPUSD, the EA will not trade another pairs with GBP or USD. This option might prevent exposing the account to same currency's direction
  • maxGapAllowedPips 10 -> max gap allowed between previous close and current open price (used for additional trades). No need to open additional position if the new bar opens with a gap in the direction of the initial position, because should open a position only if it's further away from the last open price

Dashboard columns:

  • Symbol - Symbol name
  • Spread - Current spread
  • Range - Previous bar range (open - close) / Current bar range (open - close)
  • Av.Range - Average Range (multiplied by the averageRangeMultiplier)
  • Pips - Profit/Loss in pip
  • Lots - total lots opened for the pair
  • Profit/Loss - in money
  • Min Margin - margin that will be taken for the lot size set in the user input

Buttons:

  • Each pair name from the list in the EA is a button which opens a new chart for that pair
  • Each close button closes all the positions for that pair
  • Close All button closes all open positions
  • Allow Trading button - if the text is grey, the EA will not trade. If it's orange it will trade.

Recommendation:

For balance of $1000 trade with 0.01- 0.02 lots



















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AiQ Gen 2 - Precision Pending-Order Intelligence for Fast-Moving Markets. AiQ Gen 2 is built to identify developing market movement, prepare before the opportunity fully unfolds, and position with precision through intelligent pending orders. Instead of waiting until price has already reached the intended entry area, AiQ analyzes current market structure, direction, timing, volatility, and expansion potential before deciding where an order should be placed. It prepares before the move, but only
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5 (5)
Experts
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
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Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (43)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
Prestige 5
M Ardiansyah
1 (1)
Experts
Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
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Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Experts
Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who care about drawdown control first. It trades a proprietary daily session-range model on the H1 timeframe, taking a maximum of one qualified trade per day with a fixed, percent-based risk and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No recovery
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Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Experts
THE GOLD DIGGER - A SCALPER LIKE NO OTHER Precision. Purpose. Performance. NOT JUST AN EA – A PRECISION ENGINEERED XAUUSD SCALPING SYSTEM PythonX M1 Scalper isn’t just another Gold EA — it’s a specialized, high-performance scalping framework built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . It has been engineered to deliver precise entries, smart risk control, and consistent returns over time — not just in ideal conditions, but across 9 major brokers over multi-year periods. With a starting bal
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4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
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Multi currency Multi time frame expert advisor based on price action. Works with currency majors, crosses, exotics, indexes, etc. EA looks for longer candles than the average candle range to open a position. By default it works on daily time frame, so there will be only few trades per week. There is an initial take profit for each trade and a basket stop loss, which is percentage from the account. Recommended pairs: All 28 majors and crosses User inputs description (default settings): Magic_
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