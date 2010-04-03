





Multi currency Multi time frame expert advisor based on price action.

Works with currency majors, crosses, exotics, indexes, etc.

EA looks for longer candles than the average candle range to open a position.

By default it works on daily time frame, so there will be only few trades per week.

There is an initial take profit for each trade and a basket stop loss, which is percentage from the account.





Recommended pairs:

All 28 majors and crosses. Exotics and indexes are a bit tricky because of the much higher spreads and bigger gaps(indexes)





Recommended time frame:

The default strategy time frame is the Daily TF, but there could be achieved good results with H4 and H1 TFs





User inputs description (default settings):

Magic_Number = 333 -> Expert's magic number timeFrame = PERIOD_D1 -> default time frame is D1 lot = 0.01 -> lot size of each position maxSpread = 4.0 -> max spread to open a position maxTradesPerPair = 7 -> Max number of positions to be added (including the initial trade). 0 - unlimited tpFromARMultiplier = 0.1 -> 0.1 means Take profit of the initial trade will be 10% from the average range (multiplied by the averageRangeMultiplier). This is the dynamic take profit slFromARMultiplier = 0.0 -> if 0.0, no stop is used for the individual pairs. If for example 0.3, Stop loss will be 30% from the current average range (multiplied by the averageRangeMultiplier) minTakeProfitPerPair = 0.1 -> In account currency (money). If there are more than 1 trade for pair, the initial take profit of the initial trade will be removed and all trades will be closed after reaching this min profit. Usually we want to get out of the positions as soon as we go into profit

candleRangeForOpenTradePips = 0 -> fixed amount of pips. If set to 0 it's not used - EA will use average range calculation instead takeProfitPipsPerPair = 0 -> fixed amount of pips. If set to 0 it's not used - EA will use tpFromARMultiplier calculation instead stopLossPipsPerPair = 0 -> fixed amount of pips. If set to 0 it's not used - EA will use slFromARMultiplier calculation instead emergencyStopLossPercentage = 25.0 -> If something goes wrong this will close all trades after reaching 25% (or whatever percentage is set) from the whole account averageRangeMultiplier = 2.5 -> 2.5 is 250%, 1.25 is 25%, etc, higher than the current average range averageRangePeriod = 20 -> number of bars the average range is calculated for

maxRunningPairs = 1 -> if 0 - trade all pairs from the user input. 1 will trade only one pair, but will not prevent adding additional positions for the same pair

minBodySizeFromARMultiplier = 0.3 -> When adding additional trades, body size of the previous candle must be at least this percentage from average range. 0.3 is 30% from Average range. This option will prevent adding additional positions after very small candles

pairs = "AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDJPY,AUDNZD,AUDUSD,CADCHF,CADJPY,CHFJPY,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURCHF,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURNZD,EURUSD,GBPAUD,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPJPY,GBPNZD,GBPUSD,NZDCAD,NZDCHF,NZDJPY,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDCHF,USDJPY" placeSingleTradePerCurrency = false -> in case of true -> if we have for example GBPUSD, the EA will not trade another pairs with GBP or USD. This option might prevent exposing the account to same currency's direction

maxGapAllowedPips = 10 -> max gap allowed between previous close and current open price (used for additional trades). No need to open additional position if the new bar opens with a gap in the direction of the initial position, because should open a position only if it's further away from the last open price

Dashboard columns :

Symbol - Symbol name

Spread - Current spread

Range - Previous bar range (open - close) / Current bar range (open - close)

Av.Range - Average Range (multiplied by the averageRangeMultiplier )

) Pips - Profit/Loss in pip

Lots - total lots opened for the pair

Profit/Loss - in money

Min Margin - margin that will be taken for the lot size set in the user input



Buttons :

Each pair name from the list in the EA is a button which opens a new chart for that pair



Each close button closes all the positions for that pair

Close All button closes all open positions

Allow Trading button - if the text is grey, the EA will not trade. If it's orange it will trade.



Recommendation :

For balance of $1000 trade with 0.01- 0.02 lots









































































