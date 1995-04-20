Open BO Combiner
- Indicatori
- Gesang Pangestu
- Versione: 1.2
- Aggiornato: 4 gennaio 2023
- Attivazioni: 5
this indicator functions to read buffers from other custom indicators, and combine 2 signals from each indicator
Instructions
1. you have to know the buffer up or down of the indicator you want to use
2. if the indicator is in the same folder, you just need to enter the name of the indicator in the indicator name column
if the custom indicator is in a separate folder, you can type it in the format folder1/folder2/name indicator