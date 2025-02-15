SonaAU


SonaAU – Unlocking the Major Moves in Gold

After years of manually trading gold and observing its biggest market swings, I wanted to develop a system that could automatically capture these opportunities. Countless hours of backtesting and refining my strategy led me to create SonaAU—a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) built to exploit major gold movements with full automation.

From 2023 to the present, backtests show that SonaAU has delivered impressive results, turning a $100,000 account into $300,000—a 200% return in a year using a single lot size on XAUUSD.

Unlike other EAs that rely on conservative trading styles, SonaAU embraces a martingale approach, allowing it to recover from drawdowns and capitalize on gold’s volatile swings. While there may be losing streaks, when the strategy works, it delivers significant wins—often outpacing previous 20 consecutive losses.

However, no strategy guarantees profitability. Market conditions change, and the edge that works today may not work tomorrow. Use it while it’s effective, and always trade responsibly.

Core Trading Strategy

Focused Timeframe Analysis:

  • Primary Timeframe (M5): SonaAU is designed exclusively for the 5-minute (M5) XAUUSD chart, ensuring frequent trading opportunities and rapid adaptability to gold’s short-term momentum.

Aggressive Yet Calculated Execution:

  • Martingale Strategy: SonaAU incorporates a progressive lot-sizing approach to recover losses and maximize profitable runs. While this can lead to drawdowns, it also enables substantial account growth.
  • No Grid or Arbitrary Risk Exploitation: While martingale is used, SonaAU does not rely on grid trading, over-leveraging, or reckless exposure. Risk is structured and controlled within the logic of the EA.
  • Maximizing Big Wins: The EA is designed to ride large gold movements, ensuring that a single winning streak can offset multiple prior losses.

Proven Backtest Results & Market Disclaimer

Backtesting from 2023 onward has demonstrated the EA’s ability to deliver consistent returns, achieving a 200% profit on a $100K account in a year. However, past results do not guarantee future performance.(SEE SCREENSHOTS ATTACHED)

  • The market is unpredictable. What worked yesterday may or may not work tomorrow.
  • Profitability is NOT guaranteed. Trading involves ups and downs, and SonaAU is no exception.
  • Use it while the edge exists, but always manage risk carefully.

Technical Specifications

  • Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M5 (5-minute chart) – SonaAU is specifically built for this timeframe
  • Strategy Type: Martingale-based trend capturing
  • Lot Sizing: Dynamic, using an increasing lot size for loss recovery
  • Platform Compatibility: Optimized for MT4 and MT5
  • Broker Requirements:
    • Low Spread: Ideally under 30 cents (300 points on 3-decimal accounts)
    • Leverage: Sufficient for gold trading and large position scaling
    • Execution Speed: A fast ECN broker and VPS are recommended

The Journey Ahead

SonaAU isn’t just an EA—it’s a high-powered tool designed to capture gold’s biggest moves. While the system has shown great results in backtests, future profitability is never guaranteed. Market edges can disappear, and all trading carries risk.

Risk Warning: Use SonaAU at your own risk. Never invest money you cannot afford to lose. Start with a demo account, monitor performance, and only deploy real capital once you’re confident in its execution.

If you’re ready to trade gold with a proven, high-impact EA, then SonaAU is your weapon of choice.



Recommended products
Trade For Search
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Trade Forward: Modern Trading System for the Forex Market General Description Trade Forward is an expert system designed to automate trading on the Forex market. Our goal is to provide traders with a powerful tool that meets the current demands of the financial industry, combining ease of setup with high performance. The system does not make bold promises of profit but instead focuses on the real capabilities and functionality it offers. System Architecture and Functionality Trade Forward featur
Grid Averaging Pro MT5
Mean Pichponreay
Experts
Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English  :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descri
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello Traders! I present the "Duende" Strategy, Duende is an algorithm that detects patterns of different high and low levels, where they remain constant to make good entries, with a recovery system querying various things like breakeven , and crosses between peers It has proven to control several currencies without problems, with a powerful control of news during the market it is possible to manage it with all the symbols you need My strategy is optimized for "All Forex Market"  but there ar
CloseAllOrders in a button
ʿMrw Alsyd Mhmd Ywsf Alqrydy
Experts
CloseAllOrders Protected EA One-Click Trade Manager with License Protection & Account-Currency P/L Targets Overview This Expert Advisor provides three chart buttons to instantly close all trades, winning trades, or losing trades with a single click. You can also set a total floating profit or loss target in your account’s base currency; the EA will automatically close all positions when the target is reached and then disable itself until you enter a new limit. A built-in license check ensures
Parasite
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
1 (1)
Experts
Parasite = Hijack mt5 Use this file set Gold 1 minute. To backtest the strategy from Every tike . file set We put it in the comments. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2324571  LIVE The   HiJack   Expert Advisor has been used privately for years, and now, we have decided to make it available to the public so that everyone can benefit from its powerful capabilities HiJack utilizes   cutting-edge artificial intelligence   to analyze the trading behavior of major banks and institutions. By detectin
EclipesPro
Themichl LLC
Experts
EclipesPro II is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that uses FRAMA and VIDYA indicators for trend following in forex markets. It generates buy/sell signals based on indicator crossovers and price position relative to FRAMA, with RSI used for exit filtering. The EA employs advanced exit strategies, including partial position closing and triple-confirmation. Risk management includes multiple position sizing methods, trailing stops, and order volume validation. Market filters include trading sessions,
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD m15
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic advisor, GBPUSD . Timeframe m15 . Terminal MT5 ChatGPT O1 deeply analyzed all GBPUSD quotes I downloaded from high timeframes, in order to find a safe strategy; identified paranormal activity of this tool. The advisor tracks such atypical GBPUSD activities and will immediately react by trying to enter in the opposite direction. Each order is protected by a stop loss . One order can be divided into a maximum of three orders. Each order has its own take profit and stop loss. Mini
Osiris Royal Arises
Victor Chege Macharia
Experts
Osiris Royal Arises is an integration of the Python programming language, deep learning machine and mql5 code to be able to predict USDCAD,USDCHF and EURUSD price movements so as to produce the most profitable entries and exits with minimal average risk per order. Why  Osiris Royal Arises ? +   Osiris Royal Arises has been through the research and development stage for almost 1 year, and has passed the testing phase. +   Osiris Royal Arises uses martingale only when it is deemed to be an ideal
Envelopes Intelligent
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
AI forex robot is an advanced trading tool that utilizes sophisticated algorithms and machine learning techniques to analyze market data and make informed trading decisions. One of the key indicators it uses is the envelopes indicator, which plots a pair of parallel lines, usually representing a standard deviation away from a moving average. This indicator helps the robot to identify potential trend reversals or breakouts by highlighting areas of support and resistance. By continuously monitorin
Karla One
Karla Fekeza
3.1 (10)
Experts
In a nutshell Karla One is a product that organically came out from several years of manual trading. My goal was to built a system without the necessity of regular updates. Having said that, this Expert Advisors was specifically built for MQL5 customers, so please remember that I am always open to suggestions.   Karla One uses machine learning to find the right entry points but at the same time before placing a trade, there are 7 conditions that have to be met. It relies on Price Action which se
Rosaline
Simone Peruggio
5 (4)
Experts
Rosaline is an EA that operates with a refinement of a simple strategy based on RSI + bollinger bands + ATR mainly on Gold, EU and OJ. The EA is designed with manually settable 'equity protect' that goes to protect capital from drawdowns. What does this mean?  If you are thinking of using it to pass a challenge you can do so because thanks to this 'feature' you are covered by the classic daily DD rule. Example: on a 100k account you can set a hedge at -4%. If EA reaches that floating loss it
LazyBoy Scrapper Scalper EA
Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
5 (2)
Experts
60% Discount From the makers of the Successful               Gold Super Trends AutoTrader Robot             - Comes this unique opportunity at a low price The Idea You think the days of scrapper scalping ended?! Think again. This Expert Advisor which is made for Gold trading is perfected to scrape ever tick by the second, timeframe independently. Comes along with account management and 6 safety settings for the most satisfied to the most greedy of us to choose from. Not based on indicators wh
RitzEAnehaGoodWill
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Experts
READ THIS !! to the end Expert Advisor Description:   XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA (EAneha GoodWill) ️ Important Note: No martingale, averaging or grid Highly dependent on execution quality & low spreads XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA  is an advanced automated trading robot developed specifically for trading  XAUUSD  (Gold vs USD) on the  M30 timeframe . It uses a robust combination of  candlestick patterns ,  volatility/volume indicators , and  oscillator filters  to identify high-probability r
PipHarvestor EA
Jyotirmoy Sarkar
Experts
Introducing the Pip Harvestor Forex EA – your ultimate solution for seamless trading! The Pip Harvestor Forex EA is a state-of-the-art trading robot designed to elevate your trading experience. Powered by advanced algorithms, it identifies profitable trading opportunities with pinpoint accuracy, ensuring you stay ahead in the volatile forex market. Key Features: Automated Trading : Eliminate emotional trading. Our EA executes trades based on predefined strategies, ensuring discipline and consis
Seek And Find
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Seek And Find — Adaptive Grid Expert Advisor for MetaTrader Seek the Pattern. Find the Opportunity. Seek And Find is a smart, fully automated Expert Advisor that combines a structured grid strategy with dynamic market analysis. It identifies price consolidation zones using a bar-based channel system and activates a calculated order sequence when optimal conditions are met — all without relying on external indicators. Whether the market trends or ranges, this EA is built to adapt, manage ris
Gold King Mt5
Pran Gobinda Basak
Experts
Gold King Gold King is an expert advisor (EA) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform and designed to assist traders in their gold trading activities. The EA uses advanced algorithms to analyze market data and identify trading opportunities, while also providing real-time trading signals and automated trading capabilities. Gold King is specifically designed for gold trading and utilizes a range of technical indicators and price action analysis to generate its trading signals. Traders can use t
CPU Gold
Fudheni Petrus Nambambi
Experts
Introducing my new Expert Advisor  CPU GOLD ,  that stands as an advanced  trading mechanism, and accurately engineered to orchestrate a symphony of capital preservation and astute market engagement, setting a new benchmark in automated financial stewardship.  The algorithm used in developing this Advisor is a reliable algorithm both in entry and managing floating minus.   The discounted price of $999 is available until  25 July 2025 . The price without a discount is $5 999. Please send me a pr
Gold Zombie XAUUSD h1
Raphael Schwietering
1 (2)
Experts
GOLD Zombie — Smart Precision on XAUUSD H1 Backtested from 2024 to Present | Built for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready GOLD Zombie is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for trading XAUUSD H1 with surgical precision and powerful risk control. Designed to excel in modern market conditions, GOLD Zombie adapts intelligently to volatility while maintaining strict trade discipline—making it ideal for both individual traders and prop firm evaluations. Why GOLD Zombie Delivers
HFT System for MT5
Nicola Capatti
Experts
HFT System for MT5 – The Ultimate Expert Advisor for High-Frequency Trading A Decade of Success, 9 Months of Development HFT System for MT5 is the result of over a decade of experience in algorithmic trading and nine months of intensive development, designed to deliver high performance and stability in financial markets. This Expert Advisor (EA) represents the highest level of optimization in high-frequency trading (HFT), leveraging advanced algorithms and robust strategies to ensure fast and e
Mfi ATR EA
Jason Smith
Experts
Money Flow Index. MFI EA Atomated Trading Bot MFI bots can be valuable tools for automating trading s trategies based on market momentum. However, it's crucial to understand their functionality, monitor their performance, and use them as part of a comprehensive trading plan. The Money Flow Index (MFI) is a technical analysis tool that combines price and volume to assess the buying and selling pressure of an asset. In cryptocurrency trading, MFI bots utilize this indicator to automate trading d
Pinnacle Scalper EA
Husnain Ghani
Experts
Elevate your trading to the pinnacle of precision with Pinnacle Scalper EA – the advanced Price Action Scalping solution for MT5. Overview: Pinnacle Scalper EA is a state‑of‑the‑art automated trading tool designed to capture high‑probability breakout opportunities in trending markets. By fusing multiple technical filters—including H1 EMA trend confirmation, dynamic ATR‑based risk management, and robust M15 ADX trend strength analysis—this EA adapts seamlessly to evolving market conditions. Its
ForexM
Marius Civilis
Experts
ForexM Fully Automated Trading EA ForexM EA trades stocks according to professional real-time market analysis. All placed orders are of the market execution type and well weighted due to real-time work of market analysts. EA comes with the best rated initial settings and ready to go. Features: - Fully Automated Trading. - Risk Management. - Works on any number of instruments simultaneously. - No DLLs - VPS (cloud based trading) is fully supported. - Any broker. - Any deposit. - 24/5 trading.
Outro
Manuel Gonzales
5 (2)
Experts
" Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
FREE
Huki hedge sideway
Vu Kim Huyen
Experts
This is a Hedge EA for Sideways Markets The market is sideways 80% of the time. This EA performs well during this phase and accepts stop-losses (SL) during periods of strong news and strong trends. The full-time backtest shows good results, but if you run it live and turn the EA on and off during critical periods, its efficiency will be even higher. Advantages: Take Profit (TP) for individual orders , which is highly beneficial for minimizing slippage. Trims orders to reduce risks when the mark
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Experts
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
OpenAlgo
Gabriel Aiello
Experts
OpenAlgo is a highly customizable Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, meticulously designed to offer traders maximum customization and empower traders to explore multiple strategies using different capital management systems like Hedging, Martingale, Antimartingale. Featuring a default hedging strategy with a robust win rate, our Expert Advisor excels in navigating market direction changes, ensuring optimal performance even in sideways markets. For traders seeking more aggressive approaches, OpenAl
Quantturbo
Alejandro Nava
Experts
Using the basic principles that allow scientists to report a tsunami a few minutes before it happens (tested during a period of almost 10 years), we have designed an algorithm able to perceive its wave length, amplitude, height, rate, period and acceleration.   This allows our Expert Advisor (EA) to make transactions or to send automatic signals for up to 5 currency pairs (EUR/USD, USD/CHF, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/MXN). In other words, our algorithm identifies the main trend through the result o
Professional Manager Trader MT5
Stefan Petkov
Experts
Introducing the Professional Manager Trader  – a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading experience. Developed with the expertise of a skilled full-time trader, this trading interface effectively manages your trades and capital. Its strategy is built on breakouts and incorporates personally developed confirmation indicators, which have a proven track record of success. With a strong focus on risk and money management, the  Professional Manager Trader holds the key to successful trading.
Universal Auto Dynamic Engine
Norapan Tonphim
Experts
GAPHUNTERVIP — The Institutional Edge EA Exploit the system. Don't play by its rules. Tagline A professional-grade AI agent designed to exploit market inefficiencies like Stop Hunts & FVGs with institutional-level risk management and exceptionally low drawdown. Stop Trading Like Retail. Start Thinking Like a Hacker. Are you tired of your stop loss being hunted, only for price to reverse moments later? This isn’t a coincidence. It’s the market’s built-in mechanism to engineer liquidit
Buyers of this product also purchase
Crystal Ai Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Experts
CRYSTAL AI PRO v7 ️ IMPORTANT: MUST ENABLE AI ACCESS BEFORE USE ️ You MUST turn ON “AI Access Mode” from the settings before starting backtesting or live trading. Without enabling this, the EA will run in restricted  mode and WILL NOT perform trades correctly. Go to Settings → AI Access Control → Set AI_Access_Mode = ON Then restart the EA on the chart to activate full functionality. DO NOT FORGET THIS STEP! INVESTOR OPPORTUNITY — Trade with Crystal AI Pro (v7.0) L
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4 (36)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: Best Pairs (default settings) High-risk   performance Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the late
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
Experts
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    visual panel for opening orders in manual trading. visual panel for setting up
The Kraken
Chimdike Obinna Nkwo
Experts
THE KRAKEN will mine   for you.  Contact me on telegram [ @glownx ] for a discounted price. I prefer purchase outside the marketplace because of their huge commission. Recommended Pairs: EURUSD; GBPUSD; USDJPY; USTEC; XAUUSD; BTCUSD. 1m - 5m yield great profits OPTIMISED FOR PROP FIRMS Make recommended changes on input before use Trailing Stop loss = 20. Points in profit before Trailing SL is active = 25. This EA is a scalper. It uses support and resistance levels; high and low levels to pl
XAU Dominator Pro
Shailesh Gour
Experts
XAU Dominator Pro – Precision Scalping for GOLD (XAUUSD) on M5 XAU Dominator Pro.mq5 is a high-performance Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (GOLD), optimized on the M5 timeframe for short-term scalping and trend-based trades. Engineered to dominate the gold market using precision entries and robust risk control, this EA is designed for consistent gains with discipline. Key Features ️ Symbol: XAUUSD / XAUUSDc Timeframe: M5 (5-minute) Trading Style: Scalping + Trend Acco
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Experts
A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Experts
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
SAWA BlackBox Alpha MT5
Alejandro Funes
Experts
#Multicurrency #Hedging #Martingale #28Symbols  @AUD @CAD @CHF @JPY @NZD @USD @EUR @GBP  In the globalisation process that the world economy has undergone in the last two decades, financial markets have played a leading role. The easy and fast access to information, together with the growing economic interdependence between the different commercial blocks, have caused more and more economic agents to participate in non-national financial markets. Even small investors, thanks to the Internet and
On Control EA MT5 V2
Hany Ali
Experts
On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
EA Rx Five MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7 Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Attenti
MoneyMaker StableATM Lite
Zi Jie Gu
Experts
MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is an automatic intelligent trading system for foreign exchange! Lite edition just support MetaTrader 5! The purpose of MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is to stabilize profits, not to give you the ability to get rich overnight! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only applicable to EUR / USD currency trading, and cannot be used for other currency exchange trading, other CFD product trading, and commodity tradingor futures commodity trading! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only suitabl
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Experts
NorthEastWay MT5 it is a fully automated “pullback” trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular “pullback” currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction. Timeframe: M15 Base currency pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD  Additional pairs: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, i will add
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
Experts
Traders Toolbox Premium is an All-in-One Tool  created based on extensive training on common trading strategies in order to automate those strategies and calculations . (designed and programmed by Jason Kisogloo) Fe atures: 19 Individual Signals - Each one of these signals can be biased in a neural network style configuration to constitute the final / overall result. Each signal has its own settings to be customised or optimised if needed. Comprehensive On Screen Display - Six snap away Panels
RSAS By Capitarc
Abdur Rafi Ahmad
Experts
CAPITARC`s RSAS Expert Advisor for MT5   RSAS MT5   -is a professional expert advisor used by our investment firm it is based on price action and Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator.  This product is with dynamic overbought and oversold levels that automatically adapts to the ever changing markets, while the standard MT5 RSI maintains levels static levels and do not change. This allows the expert to adapt to the ever-changing market without the need to constantly optimize, just make sure yo
Shadow Legends MT5
Zarui Ogannisian
Experts
Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
Reactor EA MT5
Berat Cakan
Experts
Reactor MT5   is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for   Intraday   Trading.  it is   based on  m any indicators . The Expert was tested on the whole available historical period on   EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD and USDJPY M15  currency pair with exceptional results. You can download the demo and test it yourself. My tests were performed with the real tick date with   99,90% accuracy , actual spread, and additional slippage. The basic strategy starts with Market order in counter trend and tren
QuantXProTrader EA
Netlux Digital Kft.
Experts
QXS PRO TRADER Expert Advisor QuantXProTrader is an Expert Advisor based on Profitable Price Action strategy. It is compatible with our QXS Trend indicator and work automatically by Trend detection on Multiple assets. Each and Everything in this EA is perfect Just you need to set input parameters. Take Profit, Stop loss, Trailing Stop, Trailing Step, Lot Size Adjust it as per your account capital and equity. Recommended TIMEFRAMES are: M15, M30 and H1  Before Installing Expert Advisor on chart
TickToker
Oxana Tambur
Experts
>>>>>>>>>>>>>> more then 90% discount ($ 3750 >>> $ 345), Special offer is valid for 3 months from the start of sales <<<<<<<< <<<<<<<< The trading robot has been trading on a real account since 2018. We will show our account to everyone who plans to buy a trading robot. To do this, contact us. TickToker is a fully automatic Expert Advisor designed for the    EUR/GBP,EUR/SGD,AUD/NZD,EUR/CHF   currency pairs.  Does not use Martingale and Grid, all trades are covered by Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Dragon wing
Shinichi Ikeda
Experts
EAの概要 MACDとストキャス を使用したＥＡ MACDとストキャス をベースにトレーディンストップ、 テイクプロフィットレベル などの設定及び機能を搭載しています。 特徴 新規エントリーをサーバー時間でトレードをタイムコントロール出来る機能を搭載しています。 利確幅、ロスカット幅を任意に設定可能です。 MT5であればブロカー関係なく、暗号資産（仮想通貨）、FX、CFD、株式等の使用可能なEAとなっております。 EAを稼働させる上での注意事項 当サイトでご提供しているEAは、利用者の収益を保証するものではありません。 当サイトで掲載しているロジック、損益シミュレーションと同じ結果になることを保証するものでもありません。利用者の環境等で結果が異なることもございます。 実際にEAを利用するか中止するかの判断は、必ずご自身で決定してください。
Thunderbolts
Shinichi Ikeda
Experts
EAの概要 一目均衡表を使用したＥＡ 一目均衡表をベースにトレード時間帯、マーチン、トレーディンストップ、ロット計算などの設定及び機能搭載しています。 特徴 新規エントリーをサーバー時間でトレードをタイムコントロール出来る機能を搭載しています。 利確幅、ロスカット幅、マーチン倍率を任意に設定可能です。 典型的なマーチンタイプのEAですので、破綻リスクと上手く付き合いつつ利用することが必要です。 追加機能でリバースやオンリーワンなどの追加機能を搭載しました、通常はfalseですが必要であればtrueにしてください。 MT5であればブロカー関係なく、暗号資産（仮想通貨）、FX、CFD、株式等の使用可能なEAとなっております。 EAを稼働させる上での注意事項 当サイトでご提供しているEAは、利用者の収益を保証するものではありません。 当サイトで掲載しているロジック、損益シミュレーションと同じ結果になることを保証するものでもありません。利用者の環境等で結果が異なることもございます。 実際にEAを利用するか中止するかの判断は、必ずご自身で決定してください。
PriceTracker MT5
Stanislau Siatsko
4.43 (14)
Experts
2024 - the return of a legend and a major update and modernization of PriceTracker EA!  PriceTracker EA is specially designed for real trading, taking into account all real market conditions and factors. This is not a test grail where you get profit is only in the strategy tester.    PriceTracker EA is a multi-currency, high-yield system with an incredible account trading diversification strategy that shows results in REAL trading, in LIVE Accounts! PriceTracker EA wiil be great work on any real
Tendency Expert Trader
Jing Yi He
Experts
Strategy: 1.This EA is a trend trade, used for USDCHF H1 charts. 2.This EA is  using indicators such as the Bolling band and moving average. 3. The initial amount of this EA is only $1000.This EA has a profit of over $3000. 4.The EA has detailed test data from January 2018 to June 2021, which is stable and profitable. 5.If you just want to put a small amount of money to get double reward, this EA trader is your best choice！
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
Introducing Marvelous EA: Your Ultimate Trading Companion Unlock the full potential of the Forex market with Marvelous EA, a cutting-edge automated trading solution designed to maximize your profits and minimize risks. This expertly crafted trading algorithm is equipped with advanced features to navigate the dynamic Forex landscape with precision and accuracy.  GOLD - XAUUSD - M5 Real account performance Key Features: Proven Trading Strategy : Developed by experienced traders and tested on
Boris
ALEKSANDR IVANOV
Experts
Boris- Полностью автоматический ,агрессивный советник основанный на математических расчетах, написанный специально под валютную пару EUR/USD. Период H1. Советник использует свой автоматический виртуальный стоплосс и тейкпрофит !  Ваш брокер не будет видеть ,задерживать модификацию,забыть поставить стоп и так далее. Тестировать рекомендую только с качеством 100% тиков у брокеров дающих реальные котировки. Входные параметры:  Magic=77777; - Магик ордеров  StartHour=1;  - Час начала Торговли  En
News Catcher Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.73 (15)
Experts
News Catcher Pro is a mean-reversion strategy that uses intraday seasonal volatility patterns caused by high-impact news events. It enters the market at a certain time shortly before a high-impact news event occurs . It does not trade frequently! Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP Recommended timeframe: M5 MT4 version can be found here EA is   FIFO compatible To backtest the EA you should download the news events data file ' NewsEvents.txt ' and copy it to the common MT4/5 direc
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review