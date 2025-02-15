



SonaAU – Unlocking the Major Moves in Gold

After years of manually trading gold and observing its biggest market swings, I wanted to develop a system that could automatically capture these opportunities. Countless hours of backtesting and refining my strategy led me to create SonaAU—a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) built to exploit major gold movements with full automation.

From 2023 to the present, backtests show that SonaAU has delivered impressive results, turning a $100,000 account into $300,000—a 200% return in a year using a single lot size on XAUUSD.

Unlike other EAs that rely on conservative trading styles, SonaAU embraces a martingale approach, allowing it to recover from drawdowns and capitalize on gold’s volatile swings. While there may be losing streaks, when the strategy works, it delivers significant wins—often outpacing previous 20 consecutive losses.

However, no strategy guarantees profitability. Market conditions change, and the edge that works today may not work tomorrow. Use it while it’s effective, and always trade responsibly.

Core Trading Strategy

Focused Timeframe Analysis:

Primary Timeframe (M5): SonaAU is designed exclusively for the 5-minute (M5) XAUUSD chart, ensuring frequent trading opportunities and rapid adaptability to gold’s short-term momentum.

Aggressive Yet Calculated Execution:

Martingale Strategy: SonaAU incorporates a progressive lot-sizing approach to recover losses and maximize profitable runs. While this can lead to drawdowns, it also enables substantial account growth.

Proven Backtest Results & Market Disclaimer

Backtesting from 2023 onward has demonstrated the EA’s ability to deliver consistent returns, achieving a 200% profit on a $100K account in a year. However, past results do not guarantee future performance.(SEE SCREENSHOTS ATTACHED)

The market is unpredictable. What worked yesterday may or may not work tomorrow.

Technical Specifications

Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: M5 (5-minute chart) – SonaAU is specifically built for this timeframe

– SonaAU is Strategy Type: Martingale-based trend capturing

Martingale-based trend capturing Lot Sizing: Dynamic, using an increasing lot size for loss recovery

Dynamic, using an increasing lot size for loss recovery Platform Compatibility: Optimized for MT4 and MT5

Optimized for Broker Requirements: Low Spread: Ideally under 30 cents (300 points on 3-decimal accounts) Leverage: Sufficient for gold trading and large position scaling Execution Speed: A fast ECN broker and VPS are recommended



The Journey Ahead

SonaAU isn’t just an EA—it’s a high-powered tool designed to capture gold’s biggest moves. While the system has shown great results in backtests, future profitability is never guaranteed. Market edges can disappear, and all trading carries risk.

⚠ Risk Warning: Use SonaAU at your own risk. Never invest money you cannot afford to lose. Start with a demo account, monitor performance, and only deploy real capital once you’re confident in its execution.

If you’re ready to trade gold with a proven, high-impact EA, then SonaAU is your weapon of choice.







