Symbol Overlay

This indicator plots another symbol on the current chart. A different timeframe can be used for the symbol, with an option to display in multiple timeframe mode (1 overlay candle per several chart candles). Basic indicators are provided. To adjust scaling of prices from different symbols, the overlay prices are scaled to the visible chart price space.


Features

  • symbol and timeframe input
  • MTF display
  • option to vertically invert chart, eg overlay USDJPY, invert to show JPYUSD
  • data window values; open, high, low, close
  • option to show Bid/Ask levels
  • multiple loadings supported


varon
530
varon 2024.02.28 11:45 
 

Thank you very much! This is the best indicator! With everything that I need, mirror, bid-ask, line-chart etc! 10 stars from 5!!!

Sergei Kiriakov
1986
Sergei Kiriakov 2023.12.13 12:08 
 

this is the best overlay indicator

