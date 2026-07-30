Gold M3 Trend Guide





Gold M3 Trend Guide is an automated trend-process Expert Advisor designed for gold symbols on MetaTrader 5. It evaluates the continuous M3 chart process and opens a managed position only when the active direction's four named conditions are satisfied at the same time.





Four-condition entry process





1. Trend stage point: movement is measured in fixed 18-price-unit stages.

2. Slow Stochastic 12,5,3: the direction-specific extreme threshold must be satisfied.

3. Bollinger Bands 20,2: price must break the direction-specific outer band.

4. Ichimoku cloud distance 9,26,52: price must exceed the active direction-specific guide.





Reaching an 18-unit point price satisfies only the trend-stage condition. It does not place an order by itself. Stochastic, Bollinger Bands and Ichimoku must also be satisfied simultaneously before an order is requested.





Startup and continuous trend reconstruction





When the EA starts, it analyzes completed M3 history and reconstructs the nearest confirmed 18-unit trend instead of treating the attachment time as a new zero point. The active movement is divided into 18-unit stages. For example, 18, 36 and 54 price units represent the first, second and third completed stages, while the remaining movement is tracked continuously.





The chart process continues independently of trade execution and basket settlement. Closing managed positions after the combined floating-profit target does not reset the direction, stage count, start price or fixed opposite point price.





Fixed opposite-direction point price





For an active upward process, the opposite SELL point price is fixed at the previous completed 18-unit stage boundary. For an active downward process, the opposite BUY point price is fixed in the same way. This fixed point changes only after a new 18-unit stage is completed in the current direction. Ordinary price fluctuations, order execution and basket settlement do not move it.





If price reaches the fixed opposite point, only the opposite trend-point condition becomes eligible. The other three indicators must still confirm the opposite direction at that time. When direction changes while an earlier opposite position remains open, the managed exposure rule requests enough volume to maintain one base unit of net exposure in the new trend direction, subject to enabled risk guards and broker execution rules.





Information panel





The English chart panel displays:

- active direction and continuous stage status;

- start price and start time;

- live movement, maximum movement, completed stage and residual movement;

- next same-direction stage price;

- fixed opposite BUY or SELL point entry price;

- each named 4AND condition with MET, NOT MET or WAIT status;

- managed positions, BUY and SELL volume, basket profit and risk-guard status.





User-selectable risk guards





Each guard can be enabled or disabled independently. Safe defaults are enabled:

- maximum managed position count: 8;

- maximum managed gross volume: 0.40 lot;

- maximum cycle floating loss: 300 USD;

- maximum account high-watermark drawdown: 20 percent.





Users may select a more aggressive configuration by disabling one or more guards, but doing so increases exposure and loss risk. The EA uses the current chart symbol when RequestedSymbol is blank and manages only positions matching its symbol and magic number.





Default setup





- Recommended chart timeframe: M3.

- Default order volume: 0.05 lot.

- Default combined floating-profit target: 50 USD.

- Attach the EA to the broker's gold symbol, such as XAUUSD, GOLD or a suffixed gold symbol.

- Hedging and netting accounts can behave differently because of their position accounting models.





Risk notice





This Expert Advisor performs automated trading and can generate financial losses. Risk guards reduce exposure but cannot eliminate risk. Fast markets, gaps, spread expansion, slippage, rejected orders, market closures, broker specifications and connection interruptions can cause live results to differ from tests.





Backtest results do not guarantee future performance. Test the EA with your broker's symbol and contract specifications on a demo account before live use, and use only risk capital that you can afford to lose.