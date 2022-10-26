A Boss Stats
- Indicatori
- Anthonius Soruh
- Versione: 9.26
- Aggiornato: 17 novembre 2022
- Attivazioni: 5
Hi Trader,
We are strategy development for Binary and Forex tools, our product have success for binary trading 1 min - 2 min experation.
At the moment I build indicator for trading all day, not like Bonosu series with specific time.
We launch A-Boss Stats Indicator for trading 1 minute to 5 minutes experation is mean can trade from 1 minutes - 5 minutes.
Specification of A Boss Stats trading binary option:
- Work with all MT4 broker.
- Chart Time Frame M1 only, can use M5
- Experation time for contact trade 1 Minute to 5 Minutes, Default setup for 1 Minute
- Broker Binary recomended all trusted broker. contact me for broker details
- Have 2 (two) buffer for trade, Buffer 0 for Buy; Buffer 1 for Sell, entry intra bar or when arrow appair
- Support Auto trading BOT (mt2,mx2,bibot,pricepro, etc)
- All our indicators 100% no repaint and 100% history results same live results
- More info https://t.me/BonosuProBinary
Other system passed 2 years trading and stable "Bonosu and Boba system", avaliable our market.
Best Regards,
