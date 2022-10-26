Hi Trader,

We are strategy development for Binary and Forex tools, our product have success for binary trading 1 min - 2 min experation.

At the moment I build indicator for trading all day, not like Bonosu series with specific time.

We launch A-Boss Stats Indicator for trading 1 minute to 5 minutes experation is mean can trade from 1 minutes - 5 minutes.

Specification of A Boss Stats trading binary option:

Work with all MT4 broker. Chart Time Frame M1 only, can use M5 Experation time for contact trade 1 Minute to 5 Minutes, Default setup for 1 Minute Broker Binary recomended all trusted broker. contact me for broker details Have 2 (two) buffer for trade, Buffer 0 for Buy; Buffer 1 for Sell, entry intra bar or when arrow appair Support Auto trading BOT (mt2,mx2,bibot,pricepro, etc) All our indicators 100% no repaint and 100% history results same live results More info https://t.me/BonosuProBinary

Other system passed 2 years trading and stable "Bonosu and Boba system", avaliable our market.

Best Regards,







