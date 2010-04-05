Flow to Success

This Robot allows the execution of orders following the trend, whether it is bullish or bearish, it has been tested in the EUR/USD pair in a time range of 8 years from from 2015 to 2022 with a few more than 1000% profit results, it has excellent capital management since it will depend on the The amount entered will also calculate the lottery to reduce the risk of loss.





The robot calculates the lottery from 100 dollars but it is recommended in accounts with a minimum of 1000 dollars

The robot only trades with spread less than or equal to 16

IMPORTANT NOTE: This robot is programmed for micro accounts because of this way the results are more profitables, it must not be placed in standard accounts because acording to its programation it could generate loss(Althought is possible set to standar acounts also but with a different programation), the robot is programmed so that once the million dollars are reached, it stops operating due to operating restrictions, for which it is required to restart it with smaller accounts to a million(Althougt it will depend of the broker where is installed if your broker don´t have any restriction is possible set to get unlimited profits)



