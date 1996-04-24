Point discussion
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Point discussion is a fundamental technical indicator - an algorithm that allows you to obtain data on future prices using quotes data for a certain period of time specified in the indicator settings. The technical analysis indicator Point discussion is based on a special formula. It is with its help that the calculation takes place. The indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side, thanks to it you will know when this happens, it will notify you by the appearance of a blue marker to buy a red one to sell.