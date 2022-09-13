Heikin ashi indicator

  • In this indicator, Heiken Ashi candles are calculated with the most optimal method. You can also customize the results by adjusting the amount of period and method input.
  • But the most important advantage of this indicator is the adjustment of the time frame value. You can use this to calculate the Heiken Ashi chandels to See in time frames with lottery in the lower time chart. In this case, you get the best signal to buy or sell using two or more Heiken Ashi indicators with different timeframes.
  • You can use the Heiken Ashi indicator with time frames with latter to detect the trend direction and the Heiken Ashi indicator with lower time frames to find the signal in the trend direction. The higher these signals are issued in areas closer to the Heiken Ashi indicator candles with a higher time frame, the more valid they are.



BENEFITS


  • Multi Time display
By setting the indicator time, you can see the inductor at a higher time in the current time. This feature is very useful for finding trend direction.
  • Determine bias
Improve your results by determining Heiken Ashi calculation bias or direction hence able follow trends easily.

determine bias 










































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Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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