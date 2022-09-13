Heikin ashi indicator
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- In this indicator, Heiken Ashi candles are calculated with the most optimal method. You can also customize the results by adjusting the amount of period and method input.
- But the most important advantage of this indicator is the adjustment of the time frame value. You can use this to calculate the Heiken Ashi chandels to See in time frames with lottery in the lower time chart. In this case, you get the best signal to buy or sell using two or more Heiken Ashi indicators with different timeframes.
- You can use the Heiken Ashi indicator with time frames with latter to detect the trend direction and the Heiken Ashi indicator with lower time frames to find the signal in the trend direction. The higher these signals are issued in areas closer to the Heiken Ashi indicator candles with a higher time frame, the more valid they are.
BENEFITS
- Multi Time display
By setting the indicator time, you can see the inductor at a higher time in the current time. This feature is very useful for finding trend direction.
- Determine bias
Improve your results by determining Heiken Ashi calculation bias or direction hence able follow trends easily.
determine bias